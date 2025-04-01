Hopefully kind of back to normal for tomorrow.

Sad commentary that the legislative assault on our finances and freedoms would be considered "normal"

Bills being heard Wednesday, April 2 nd

SB 5769 Transition to kindergarten CON Written Rollcall

***Note *** Only 4 Republicans voted against this. This bill entrenches a state funded daycare system under the masquerading term of “early learning” the new section would make this program permanent. You know what state mandated curriculum includes and that would ride right along. Do you really want to give the state a head start indoctrinating children under this guise? The fiscal note was finally attached with all ZERO’s. Really? This is all free? Do you buy that? I stand by my position. Vote NO!

My original summary

This program was started in 2023 and funds programs for children prior to kindergarten. The bill aims to reenact and continue the program. This is not part of the statutory requirements of the state. If anyone believes the state is succeeding in education, then you may want to support continuing this expansion. The results do not support this conclusion. Failure is a downward spiral of our state education system with no end in sight. Many have been left with no recourse but to leave the state because of this. There is no fiscal note attached so the costs are undefined.

SB 5189 Competency based education CON Written Rollcall

This bill passed the senate with only 2 Republican voting against it. Another “for the children” bill with the ever successful sirens song. This is bad legislation for a number of reasons. Conservative Ladies of Washington testified against as well as our own Sharon Hanek. Here is what our PCRP vice chair offered.

From Kristen Bridgan-Brown: Washington’s Mastery-Based Learning (MBL) plan sounds good in theory—it promises to help students truly master subjects like math, reading, and science. But this bill changes what “mastery” really means by making Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education (CRSE) a core part of the program.

Instead of focusing on academic achievement, it shifts priorities to equity-focused goals, which aren’t directly related to helping students excel in basic skills. This shift confuses families, adds unnecessary complexity for schools, and takes resources away from teaching the fundamentals students need to succeed.

True mastery-based learning should focus on helping all students achieve real academic success—not pushing controversial agendas. This bill undermines that mission and could hurt our children’s education in the long run.

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written Rollcall

Another state mandate for public schools. This one requires curriculum on area tribes. School districts already have the choice to include this. This mandate adds to the strain local school budgets already suffer from other state mandates. No matter how noble the cause, requirements like this will not help outcomes which are already a crisis. Tribes are federally funded and exempt from paying state taxes. The continuous push to allocate state taxpayer monies to contribute to tribal matters is inappropriate.

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written Rollcall

EXTREMELY damaging bill that is advancing. All Republicans voted no but one, Sen. Mark Schoesler from the 9th Dist. who foolishly voted in favor. Some very minor concessions have been made on fees, but will all be subject to Dept. of Commerce who is granted full authority over this measure.

Do you own a home built before 1978? This bill would all but condemn it unless you have lots of money. To save us all from lead paint, this bill would make it illegal to remodel or do much of anything to it without a huge host of requirements.

A new state renovation, repair, and painting program is created and tasked with creating this behemoth program and enforcing it. Here is a rough summery of what would fall under their authority”

“The state renovation, repair, and painting program requires that all renovation activities on pre-1978 residential or child-occupied facilities must be performed by certified renovation firms utilizing certified renovators or individuals trained by certified renovators and that renovation activities are directed by certified renovators. All renovation activities must meet minimum work practice standards established by the department. The department shall establish rules…”

(18)(a) "Renovation" means the modification of any existing structure, or portion thereof, that results in the disturbance of painted surfaces,”

If any of that describes you, you will then need –

"Certified abatement worker”

"Certified dust sampling technician"

"Certified inspector"

"Certified project designer"

"Certified renovator"

"Certified risk assessor"

"Certified abatement supervisor"

First time home buyers will be impacted the most. They are typically not buying a new house. Like I said, this bill could effectively condemn your house if it was built before 1978. Think this wont affect you? Wait till you try and sell it. The value of pre 1978 houses will drop immediately if this bill passes.

SB 5314 Modify illegal capital gains tax CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Straight party line vote. All Republicans voted against.

This bill seeks to make modifications to what I and probably many of you view as an illegal tax. We have seen our Washington supreme court repeatedly abuse our constitution and did so in calling this not an income tax. Reading through the newly created RCW’s forming the capital gains tax it is CLEARLY and income tax. The bill proposes to create credits for circumstances where tax is already paid under state B&O taxes. It does however set penalties ranging from 5% per month to 25%.

Fiscal note says it will cost average $500,000 / year to administer and no gains or losses shown. How can that be if this is applying credits to existing forecasted revenue?