Weary from Tax Day?

Here are some newly listed bills to take it out on.

I will not be investing time into summaries

My rational is simple and can be found in a recent post I created on this topic at:

https://john878.substack.com/p/the-budget-battle-simplified

At this point you should have heard enough of the budget battle to just simply say:

NO NEW TAXES!

Bills being heard Wednesday, April 16 th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

.

SB 5802 Funding Multimodal Transportation CON Written

SB 5811 Taxing unused EV credits CON Written

SB 5813 Additional 2.9% capital gains tax CON Written

SB 5812 Increase property tax 3.3% + $500 yearly fee CON Written

SB 5814 Broadening sales tax Accelerating payment CON Written

SB 5815 Increase B&O tax CON Written

HB 2077 Taxing unused EV credits CON Written

HB 2081 Increase B&O tax CON Written

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

SB 5802 Funding Multimodal Transportation CON Written

This bill would direct .03% of sales taxes go to “Multimodal Transportation”. This is a big expansion to the walk, bike and bus utopian dream to get us all out of our cars and save the planet from the climate change boogeyman. Billions at the state level and Millions at local levels are already pouring into these initiatives. Move Ahead Washington, a diversion program to rob highways of road funding and divert it to “Multimodal” and “Active Transportation” is already sucking out Billions. This bill would add to that. The bill also has an emergency clause making it immune to Referendum.

SB 5811 Taxing unused EV credits CON Written

This bill would levy a tax on previous EV credits that were issued but either not used or intended for carry over.

SB 5813 Additional 2.9% capital gains tax CON Written

Applies an additional 2.9% tax on capital gains which is an illegal tax to begin with.

SB 5812 Increase property tax 3.3% + $500 yearly fee CON Written

*** Note *** Companion bill to HB 2049

Increase property tax 3.3% + $500 yearly fee

This bill proposes to increase the property tax levy not only by 3.3% it also includes a flat $500 fee for 2026 and includes increases for inflation that cannot be defined.

This is probably the biggest increase of its kind yet. NO NEW TAXES!

SB 5814 Broadening sales tax Accelerating payment CON Written

This bill attempts to hide behind nicotine product sales but in reality the bulk is from adding a number of categories to fall under state sales taxes including IT consulting and design, data processing, web design, security services, temp staffing and advertising. It also accelerates prepayment of taxes collected by businesses to be paid in and adds penalties for late payment.

SB 5815 Increase B&O tax CON Written

Increases B&O taxes pretty much across the board even including child care from .484 to .5 percent. This is on GROSS revenue. You could loose money and still owe the tax. Businesses with a gross over $250,000,000 will pay an additional .5% on top of the first tax.

HB 2077 Taxing unused EV credits CON Written

***Note *** Companion bill to SB 5811

This bill would levy a tax on previous EV credits that were issued but either not used or intended for carry over.

HB 2081 Increase B&O tax CON Written

*** Companion to SB 5815***

Increases B&O taxes pretty much across the board even including child care from .484 to .5 percent. This is on GROSS revenue. You could loose money and still owe the tax. Businesses with a gross over $250,000,000 will pay an additional .5% on top of the first tax.