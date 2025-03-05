Only two bills being heard this week.

Tomorrow morning, so get your vote in right away.

I am working on developing some reporting on bill status.

Should have some of this coming your way tomorrow.

Bills being heard Thursday, March 6 th

Details on each bill are below

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1593 DEI state childcare and climate change CON Written

This bill seeks to expand on the concept of selling off property rights to be bought and sold. This case is to sell off public property rights under “Ecosystem Services” with the intent of creating carbon offsets similar to the Climate Commitment Act and in Pierce County, the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) which I have written about HERE.

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Alert1-15-24.pdf

The underlying goal of all these efforts is to condemn lands from development to save the planet from climate change. These rights will be bought and sold to generate money for climate change efforts. The existing and potential corruptions are innumerable. Once these rights are made available for sale, objectionable and outside interests can control them. Very bad move.

HB 1508 Sell State land rights for climate change CON Written

This bill seeks to accomplish a number of objectives

One: It uses the “Its for the children” sirens song which too often Republican fall prey to. State takeover of childcare is advanced and expanded through this bill. Funding to create and sustain childcare in areas where it is not independently feasible will be a permanently funded entitlement.

The bill also employs a number of DEI principles. Grants from this newly created fund are directed to be used for:

New Section 1: “reduce the opportunity gap for low-income children and black, indigenous, and children of color”

(d) Child care for historically disadvantaged populations;

Also of concern is the directive to support “mental health” Always a dangerous proposition.

(g) Mental health supports for children and employees.

A “child care industry insights dashboard” is cited as a tool to direct funding but no official Washington State dashboard appears to exist under those terms. There are a number of very leftist organizations throughout the country that come up though. Definitions provided through a slippery game of one RCW referring to another RCW which then refers to another RCW in this case lead to definitions under existing Climate Change laws in RCW 19.405

Secondly it is of course part of the overall Climate Change agenda. While conceding to logging these lands, the provisions in HB 1508 and other existing law would allow for the sale of rights on these lands to generate income while simultaneously precluding them from logging.

From the bill:

(3) The legislature further finds that sustainably managed forests enhance carbon sequestration and reduce the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“the department may acquire only forested lands at risk of conversion to nonforested uses.”