A fairly short list but a start in the budget battle.

A simple written comment suggestion:

NO NEW TAXES!

Bills being heard Monday, Mar. 31 st

Click on CON to vote

And PRO on the one good one.

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on “Rollcall” to see how your rep voted.

.

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1423 Vehicle noise enforcement cams CON Written Rollcall

I don’t think anyone would disagree that street racing has become a problem and poses a danger to the public. Measures like this to address it are problematic. Speed cameras and noise cameras now introduced here are a violation of a number of civil rights. The use of these type of cameras has evolved quickly into an abusive cash cow for many jurisdictions designed mainly as a source of income and have not statistically achieved the intended result. Michael Stanza in Edgewood has put together a very informative site in response to these cameras in his struggles with the city of Edgewood. Highly recommended for some perspective on this thorny issue.

https://edgewoodschoolcams.com/

SB 5797 Tax value of stocks and bonds CON Written N/A

This bill would levy a tax of $10 on every $1,000 in current value of stocks and bonds. As typical, it targets the wealthy by exempting anyone with less than $50,000,000 of the targeted assets. Don’t get too comfortable. If they pull this off they will quickly drop the exemption level and will ensnare you and I and pension accounts. The real evil of this tax is that it taxes the current value which goes up and down by the minute and not profit which is captured under capital gains taxes which have also driven many wealthy out of our state. Profits (and Losses) are not made until stocks are sold at which time a tangible asset is created. Until then, profits and losses along the way are not tangible. If there was a huge spike in the value of your house and you were taxed as if you had made that money even if you don’t sell it, it’s the same thing.

SB 5796 New Payroll Tax CON Written N/A

This will would tax employers 5% on any wages paid above the Social Security threshold which is currently $176,100. This is another tax the rich schemes. It exempts any employer with less than $7 Million in payroll. So a successful business paying great wages will be once again driven out by these tax the rich schemes. How many businesses can we afford to loose?

SB 5798 Tie property tax increase to inflation CON Written N/A

This will would increase the amount property tax can be increased by tying it to both inflation and population change. There is no stated limit to how high that could go. All this is stated to fund public safety and schools. In fact the bill directs that tax statement going forward rename the state portion of the tax to "state school levy–part I" and "state school levy–23 part II." In an attempt to deliberately camouflage and deflect criticism. There is also an attempt to enlist seniors in the scheme by offering them a special discount. Just like drugs, just say NO.

SB 5794 Raise taxes by closing exemptions CON Written N/A

This bill proposes to raise well over $1.5 Billion in the next 6 years by eliminating a long list of exemptions that created fairness in our tax codes for decades. Businesses will be upended by these new taxes. No one is unmolested. Transportation of agriculture products, insurance sales and medical insurance just to name a few from the long laundry list of targeted businesses. That $1.5 Billion has to come from somewhere and it will ultimately be you and I. NO NEW TAXES!

SB 5795 Tax reduction shell game CON Written N/A

This bill is a cleverly devised scheme to reduce state sales tax by a whopping .5%

At a time when they are crying for more revenue, do you think they saw the light? NOT A CHANCE! Do not be deceived! Democrats have always hated the sales tax because it is the most uniform and fair tax system. The reduction represents a HUGE amount of revenue which will have to immediately be made up somewhere else. There is no fiscal note attached to this so any legislator blindly voting for this bill would be guilty of violating the public trust and malfeasance. If you buy this one, I have a bridge in Arizona to sell you too.

And one GOOD one

HB 1537 Funding for all terrain vehicle roads PRO Written Rollcall

This is a good bill. While the use of ATV’s is often demonized, it remains a very popular. Maintenance of the roadways they can use often falls to counties or cities. This bill would allow expand access to funds in the multiuse roadway safety account to be made available as grants to counties and cities for maintenance.