Another very short list for tomorrow.

There will be a flurry of them as the April 2 deadline approaches.

Bills being heard Thursday, Mar. 27 th

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1218 State competency responsibilities CON Written Rollcall

This bill seems to be an attempt to move state responsibility for mental health specifically the criminally insane through a number of competency regulation revisions. The stated goal is to reduce the number of competency hearings being referred to the state.

The bill establishes what is called a “growth cap program” which sets a limit on how many referrals a county can make for competency treatment. When this limit is exceeded, Counties will be levied a fine on an increasing scale for every referral over the “baseline”. The net effect will be to transfer costs and responsibilities from the state to counties. Someone from King county might be taken into custody in Pierce County and the resulting burden of their mental issues will fall on the county. The net result will likely be more cases dismissed. Mental health issues not being addressed and increased danger to the community.

Some reference for the state we are in:

The continuous increase in mental health issues should be no surprise. Our drug epidemic is creating an ongoing flood of mentally damaged people. Many permanently becoming lifetime wards of the state. Our state mental health facilities at Western State lost $53 Million in Federal funding along with their federal certification in 2018 and recently being fined $100 Million in 2023 for not providing adequate services. Jay Inslee as the head administrator presided over these failings.

SB 5103 Pardon for illegal aliens CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Straight party line vote on this one.

Quite simply, this bill seeks to grant pardons for illegal aliens

Additionally, it seeks expediting hearings to grant these pardons