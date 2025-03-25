If links are not active for you, click on message header to go to Web version.

This is great!

Very little being proposed to do TO us.

HERE ARE THE 2 BAD ONES

And 1 GOOD one (barely)

Bills being heard Wednesday, Mar. 26 th

And one GOOD one

HB 1715 Audit state energy standards PRO Written Rollcall

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5490 Transgender strip search CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Straight party line vote on this one.

Well, here we go off into lunacy land. I’m not going to elaborate a lot on this as it is really ridiculous. This bill provides that a man claiming to be a woman (visa-versa too) could require that a strip search or cavity search be conducted by a woman. Do I need to say more?

SB 5319 Increase mining permit fees CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans and one Democrat voted against this.

Mining operations are required to pay a permit fee to reclaim the land they mined. Seems odd to pay the government to do this but its current law. This bill will raise the cost for a permit to $4,500 and even public works (say county road projects) would go from $0 to $2,500. Mining is critical to everyone, including rainbow elites. No one lives without it. Provisions like this will raise prices and drive mining out of Washington, which is ultimately what they would like. Reality is every road we drive on uses mined gravel. Every building we occupy uses mined materials. Almost every product we enjoy uses mined materials. If we have to import mined materials it weakens us as a state and as a nation.

HB 1715 Audit state energy standards PRO Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Another Democrat ruined bill. Amendment strips most of the power out. Still worth supporting but is pretty meaningless at this point.

My original summary:

This is an AWESOME bill. If it passes, it calls for an audit of the state energy performance standards and to define the costs to local governments. It’s too bad it doesn’t include an audit of the costs to the private sector like you and I, but this is a great start.