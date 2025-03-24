If links are not active for you, click on message header to go to Web version.

Some very important bills today.

There are actually a couple good ones too.

HERE ARE THE BAD ONES

And 3 GOOD ones

Bills being heard Tuesday, Mar. 25 th

HB 1722 Vocational students working PRO Written Rollcall

HB 1912 Climate Commitment Act farm fuels PRO Written Rollcall

HB 5160 Adjust 2023-2025 transportation budget PRO Written N/A

HB 1163 Permit to purchase firearms CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Straight party line vote on this one. I count 44 attempted amendments all failed but one by Jim Walsh.

Actually, this one is a collection of different angles to repress your 2A rights and attempt to entangle you in repressive regulation. To start the requirement for a “permit to purchase” will not pass constitutional muster, at least on a federal level, but in the mean time, your rights will be infringed. Included are requirements for testing including live fire, annual background checks. Your personal information will be forwarded to the legislature and will become public record that anyone can access. This will be requisite in obtaining a license to purchase also.

* A license to exercise a constitutional right is illegal.

* Similar measures in other states are working through the courts and will undoubtedly be overturned.

* Spending tax payer dollars pursuing this is irresponsible at best.

* The motive seems to be to rob any rights possible even if it might be temporary.

* Criminals are not obedient to these or any other laws by nature so this will only impact law abiding citizens.

* Therefore, public safety is reduced, not enhanced.

* The ever increasing burden placed on law enforcement dealing with this and other bureaucratic endeavors steals resources that should be directed to actual crime.

* Banning the right to purchase a firearm to someone who is charged but has not been convicted of a crime that might otherwise justify the ban is unconstitutional also and is supported by case law.

* Creation of a gun registry is also unconstitutional and supported by case law.

* A gun registry is a national security risk and endangers the militia laid out in the US constitution.

* The collection and dissemination of peoples personal information that would otherwise be confidential and as an express condition of exercising a right under these restrictions is another constitutional violation.

From SMF: Requires background checks and safety curriculum completion, as well as live-fire shooting exercises on a firing range with the Washington State Patrol demonstrating “safe operating” of your firearm. The WSP must also run annual background checks on permit holders and provide all of the data from the application process to the state legislature annually. Your permit application includes a waiver of your confidentiality rights.

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written Rollcall

This bill is a trojan horse masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new .1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

There are other similar restrictions tying funding to compliance with RCW 10.93.160 Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

Other requirements imposed on local law enforcement would include:

• Must have a firearm confiscation policy in place.

• Must hire only officers living in the community.

• Grants will be awarded to prioritize applicants based on “community policing”, “trauma informed” policies and training, environmental hazard mitigations and community outreach and assistance programs.

• It also provides direct funding for tribal police.

HB 1503 Digital Equity CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** 3 Republicans voted with Democrats to advance this bill.

Increases eligibility for subsidies from 80% of area median income to 200% of federal poverty level. Broadens definitions of eligible organizations to include non-profits which are too often a portal for leftist grants promoting leftist ideals. Authorities existing and extended by this bill to the Office of Equity. This office should be eliminated so extending power and authority to it in any circumstance is objectionable.

HB 1321 Ban other state militia in WA CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans voted against this bill. Republicans attempted to amend to allow National Guard to come into state to help with wildfires. Democrats rejected it.

Gives the governor authority to prohibit out of state militia from Washington. This would include national guard units. Part of a broader strategy to resist Trumps immigration efforts. Has an emergency clause so it will go into effect immediately and cannot be referendumed.

The PEOPLE are the militia and we have the freedom of association. This legislation is most probably unconstitutional.

SB 5391 Conservation Dist. Climate spending CON Written Rollcall

*** Not sure how our legislators were so deceived but every one of them voted for this. Read my description below with direct excerpts from the bill and tell me you don’t agree with my assessment.

This bill is a continuation and an expansion of an existing program funding conservation districts and other non-profit grants all centered around climate change in farming. In Pierce County we know what a bunch of extremists are running the Conservation District and running on Multimillions in tax payer dollars.

If your not familiar with Conservation Districts, take a look at ours HERE: https://piercecd.org/472/Equity-Inclusion

We have tried hard to get someone elected to the Pierce Conservation District but have not prevailed. This is the current leader

The goal is all centered on climate change.

One actually realistic avenue of composting for soil improvement is struck. Just one example of the broad scattering of tax payer funds in the name of climate change and accomplishing nothing but maintaining the payrolls of leftist non profits.

HB 1430 Pay nurses Doctor pay scale CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** 3 Republican joined Democrats in advancing this bill. None from Pierce County thankfully.

This bill would require insurance companies to reimburse nurses and physician assistant the same rate as doctors. These jobs are currently not underpaid. I know a number of people including multiple family members in these positions and they are definitely not hurting. Because insurance by design spreads risk and costs to all insured, these added costs would be born by every Washington citizen paying for health insurance. The bill is also sponsored by an unusually large group of 31 Democrats sponsors and no Republicans.

HB 2024 Progressive property tax scheme CON Written N/A

*** Note This is the companion bill to SB 5770 which died in committee. In that committee, all Republicans voted against it. Requires a constitutional amendment. See HJR 4204

Depending on where you sit on the progressive economic scale, this may help or hurt you. It would create reductions or even exemptions for some, and in so doing, increases for others. It is the Robin Hood bill of property taxes. It would require an associated constitutional amendment because our state constitution requires taxes to be equal to all. The hope is probably that the beneficiaries of lower property taxes will outweigh those who will see increases. Karl Marx framed this well "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,". Do not let the lure of reduced property taxes lull you into accepting Marxist principles.

HJR 4204 Amend constitution for tax equity CON Written N/A

This bill seeks to amend the Washington State Constitution which has kept taxation fair since its inception. It would be needed to accommodate HB 2024. Currently under our constitution, taxes must be levied equally. Same rate for everyone. This amendment and the associated HB 2024 would upend our entire state history and usher in a Marxist, progressive nightmare. Once the pandora’s box has been opened with this amendment, there is no limit to the jerrymandering that can be done in the name of equity. Different sales tax rates for different classes. Different business taxes for different businesses. Who gets to decide who is worthy and who is not? This amendment would be devastating.

HB 5161 2025-2027 transportation budget CON Written N/A

This proposal would include hundreds of millions for multimodal and other green pursuits that have weighed down our transportation system for far too long. I wont elaborate a lot other than to say this is a bullseye on where a lot of our problems lie. Scroll through is you want a little understanding of your own:

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5161.pdf?q=20250323232243

And a few GOOD ones

HB 1722 Vocational students working PRO Written Rollcall

This bill allows for 16 and 17 year olds who are pursuing vocational or technical careers to work in the associated fields. Current state law restricts this through various agencies. Highschool programs related to apprenticeship and intern opportunities are unable to progress students because of the prohibitions. This bill directs provisions be made specifically for two areas including emergency medical services training and fire services training.

HB 1912 Climate Commitment Act farm fuels PRO Written Rollcall

*** Note *** bill was destroyed by democrats. No reimbursements. Just a regulatory boondoggle for sellers to register to sell exempt fuel with large fines for noncompliance. No accounting for past fuel purchases. Better than nothing but barely. I wouldn’t fault some for voting against it. The farmers still get ripped off!!! 4 Republicans did vote against it.

Original summary:

This bill would create a mechanism for farmers to be reimbursed for the costs they have and will pay for fuel that is going to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA had promised that farmers would not have to pay the costs but has not honored that promise. This bill fixes that.

HB 5160 Adjust 2023-2025 transportation budget PRO Written N/A

This one makes adjustments to current budget for 2023-2025. Budget bills can be very lengthy and complex but I like what I see here. A number of cuts to Green pursuits like “Multimodal Transportation”. This is a euphemism to bring pedestrian, bike and bus stuff into the transportation budge, Multimodal received cuts all the way down the line as did other Green pursuits.

Includes some minor increases in highway maintenance too. The cuts are good but it is depressing to see the spending we already had in this budget. Lengthy, but might want to scroll through it.

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5160.pdf?q=20250323225137

Senator King is the lone Republican sponsor on this one. Not sure how he got Democrats to go along with this but I commend him for the results.