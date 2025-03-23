If links are not active for you, click on message header to go to Web version.

SB 5181 Reverse parents rights initiative CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Straight party line vote. Senators Christian and Wagoner were able to get a couple of amendments but the bill still flies in the face of families. Horrible!

This bill strips away most of the provisions of the Parental Rights initiative that was passed by the legislature in 2024. A very carefully planned scheme at that time by the Democrats to prevent the voters from voting it in. Now they come with this bill to reverse it similar to HB 1296. Parental notification is stripped away along with all the fundamental rights inherent with a parent. Parents do not give up their rights when their child enters school but this bill clearly does just that. It delays and denies parents access to medical information which could seriously endanger their children.

SB 5179 Force LGBTQ compliance in school CON Written Rollcall

This legislation is specifically directed at the school boards who have taken a stand against the Biden Administration’s Title IX changes, WA’s 2024 law to mandate LGBTQ curriculum in all aspects of education (SB 5462) and WA’s 2024 law that prohibits the removal of content about or created by LGBTQ (HB 2331).

HB 1390 Release sex offenders into community CON Written Rollcall

** Note *** Final passage had all Republicans along with 3 Democrats voted against it.

This outrageous bill would allow sex offenders into the community that are not now eligible by removing the exclusion from the Community protection program in current RCW 71.09.020 and RCW 71.09.060

* This bill is designed to benefit sex offenders

* It does not benefit the public.

* It endangers the public.

HB 1113 More deferred prosecution CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans were joined by 8 Democrats in voting against this bill. Republican amendments helped a little, but the bill still stinks.

This bill opens the deferred action avenues to an offender at a judges discretion. New language allows for “either party” rather than the prosecutor to petition for deferred action and ultimate dismissal. The processes can string this along for up to a year. More reductions in consequences that are a pattern in Democrat proposals. Never an increase.

HB 1747 Cannot pre-screen for criminal record CON Written Rollcall

This bill would make it illegal for an employer to pre-screen potential employees for past criminal records prior to making an offer to work. It sets up a maze of requirements that an employer will have to navigate to make sure no mention of inference is made to criminal background before offering a position. Once the offer is made in writing the background check can be conducted but if the potential employee is rejected because of it, a series of reporting requirement would ensue. Enforcement actions would include fines up to $15,000 per occurrence. Who is this bill looking out for?

*** Note *** An excerpt of some good testimony submitted to the House Committee:

“Many positions have access to cash, inventory, etc., and interact regularly with customers. Some employers send employees into people's homes. Employers want to be able to screen potential employees without fear of retaliation. This bill allows actions to be taken for business reasons, but requires employers to explain themselves in writing. This bill requires employers to get right up to the hiring stage before they can check an applicant's background. Small businesses will be affected by this bill. Small business owners will have their names, their families, and their lives on the line. Employers want to know who their employees are before they hire them”

HB 1308 Employee personnel files CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans and two Democrats voted against this bill in the House. Now in the Senate for hearing.

Requires personnel files be given to employees on request. Damage amounts for civil litigation are included. Seems inappropriate for the state to predetermine civil litigation.

HB 1574 Overdose cannot be charged for crimes CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** All Republicans voted against this bill joined by 2 Democrats. Republican Amendments helped some but the bill still stinks.

This bill would shield addicts who overdose or seek medical attention from prosecution for crimes associated or revealed in the process. There are many dangerous and damaging criminal circumstances that would be shielded from prosecution endangering the public, medical staff and the addict themselves.

HB 1858 Funding for homeless and racist home loans CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** All Republicans were joined by 5 Democrats in opposing this bill. Stil not enough to kill it.

This bill would strip exemptions from the document recording fee program. The program itself bleeds millions from Washington citizens in the form of fees added to real estate transactions. These fees are a major funding source for homeless programs and other far left pursuits. Specifically, this bill would remove an exemption for assignments and substitutions of deeds. A lot of this will fall on lenders but borrowers will ultimately pay. If you ever do a refinance or your mortgage moves to another lender, you are going to pay. $100 will go to the racist “Covenant Homeownership Program” which is also seeking expansion under HB 1696. You’ll also have to pay another $183 to pay for homeless programs. These amounts are already being paid on all home sale recordings. This bill attempts to drag in even more. Fiscal note shows it is expected to take in almost $190 Million in the next 6 years.

https://fnspublic.ofm.wa.gov/FNSPublicSearch/GetPDF?packageID=72978