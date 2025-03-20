IMPORTANT!

It has come to my attention that the links in these messages are dead when viewed in some e-mail programs. Please click on the message title to go to the web message. Links all function there. I hope this has not prevented any of you from voting!

A short list but some BIG bills

HERE ARE THE BAD ONES

And one GOOD one (see notes)

Bills being heard Friday, Mar. 21 st

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on “Rollcall” to see how your rep voted.

.

SB 5632 Secret abortions for out of state teens CON Written Rollcall

SB 5101 Allows for leave for hate crime & bias CON Written Rollcall

HB 1395 Reduce homecare background checks CON Written Rollcall

SJM 8004 Universal health care CON Written Rollcall

HB 1531 Forced Vaccination and mandates CON Written Rollcall

HB 1971 Transexual hormone drugs CON Written Rollcall

HB 1814 Exclude trails from environment review CON Written Rollcall

And one GOOD one (see notes)

HB 1102 Supporting veterans PRO Written Rollcall

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

SB 5632 Secret abortions for out of state teens CON Written Rollcall

This bill seeks to expand on ESHB 1469 passed in 2023 concerning access to “reproductive health care service and gender-affirming treatment” Since the ruling on Roe v Wade, states can make their own abortion laws. People, and more importantly, minors in neighboring states can come to the wild west of abortion in Washington to seek abortion and transexual mutilation. This often violates that states laws in a number of ways. Minors seeking this in Washington are protected all the way down to 13. Additionally, medication abortion prescriptions from Washington are shipping to other states violating their state laws. This bill would prohibit any Washington business or agency from providing any information to another state. Effectively strengthening Washington as a “sanctuary state” for abortion and transexual mutilation.

SB 5101 Allows for leave for hate crime & bias CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** 8 Republican Senators - Boehnke, Christian, Fortunato, MacEwen, McCune, Schoesler, Short and Wagoner voted against it. The other 10 Republican senators voted with the Democrats. Quite shameful aligning with thought crimes. I stand by my review.

This measure is ripe for abuse. Proving and disproving hate and bias incidents can be very subjective. Employees who desired time off for numerous reasons could employ this accommodation potentially impacting the employer without recourse. It also sets up potential liabilities for employers and could create all manner of frivolous litigation. Really bad bill.

HB 1395 Reduce homecare background checks CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Republicans were divided on this one with 20 in favor and 19 against, It may have been perceived as taking some regulatory strain off workers but the illegal alien aspect may have been overlooked. Some minor revisions introduced but premise of the bill remains. I stand by my review.

This bill seeks to reduce background requirements for home care workers. Reality is that the prominence of illegal aliens in this area brings many disqualifying issues. This bill seeks to eliminate one of the barriers to illegal aliens working in home care and other areas. It is highly supported by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Additionally, employers are granted broad discretion in how to apply the findings of background searches and also offers an exemption period for temporary workers. People could be exposed to all types of risks where temporary workers are used. This is a dangerous move and should be rejected.

SJM 8004 Universal health care CON Written Rollcall

This measure petitions the federal government to provide necessary waivers for the state to create a Universal Health Care plan. While some may be under the misguided notion that this would be some kind of benefit, we only need to look across our border where this has been implemented and has and is failing. Any legislator signing support for this destructive effort should be exposed.

HB 1531 Forced Vaccination and mandates CON Written Rollcall

This one is VERY dangerous. It establishes the supremacy of state and local health officials in mandating vaccines and other measures to control the spread of communicable diseases.

* Creates a mandate for vaccines

* “Implement … appropriate measures” is not defined and could encompass an infinite number of actions mandated upon Washington citizens.

* the term “Communicable disease” as used in this bill is broad and can be applied to a lot of things.

* Creates a framework to violate all rights by health authorities.

* The caveat declaring contrary or limiting rules or ordinances in opposition null and void is oppressive and completely reserves a martial law authority to unelected administrators.

* The final insult is the emergency clause walling out response by voters and establishing powers where no emergency exists.

The Covid 19 experience informed the public of the dangers and powers the “best available science” can pose. Government itself became the most damaging threat acting in the name of “best available science” Countless lives were damaged, in many cases permanently by the draconian powers that government took upon itself during that experience. By codifying these powers and outlawing any contrary effort, this law grants power to health authorities who are neither elected or accountable to the people. This is an obscene proposal and any legislator sponsoring or advancing this should be exposed and held accountable by the voters for their acts against them.

HB 1971 Transexual hormone drugs CON Written Rollcall

This bill mandates that insurance carriers provide for a 1 year supply of transexual hormone therapy drugs. This would include children who are protected from parental notification in being prescribed and taking these drugs.

HB 1814 Exclude trails from environment review CON Written Rollcall

*** Note*** 26 Republicans stood against this bill while 12 voted with Democrats to advance this one. Really bad move.

This bill would specifically exclude paths and trails from environmental review. This is such hypocrisy. These are held up as such an environmental benefit, why wouldn’t they be considered for environmental impact like all other development. This is a statewide mandate and would override any local provisions. There are numerous dangers in this bill. Advancing these green initiatives like this could bypass public input and place these projects in direct conflict with other infrastructure projects, stalling or delaying them or even overriding them if the state deems them priority. Cost factors could be swept by and also find direct conflicts with other infrastructure projects. The real intention here is to prioritize green trail and similar projects over roads and bridges which are already suffering from intentional neglects.

And one GOOD one (see notes)

HB 1102 Supporting veterans PRO Written Rollcall

****Note*** This one has been a roller coaster! At first I was in support. The original bill did not cost much and provided for liaison officers to help vets navigate federal benefits. Then some bright bulb decided to create a totally unnecessary and uncalled for local property tax provision which could have cost millions so I was prepared to come out swinging against it. Now I see they dropped that provision. So now I am back to supporting it. As long as they don’t pull another stunt like that!

Expands the veterans service officer program started in 2019 which assists veterans in the identification of and filing of claims for federal benefits. The federal bureaucracy can be very difficult to navigate and our veterans deserve this help.