HB 1296 Remove parent access to school records CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Our Republican representatives fought hard on this late night bill. I count 43 attempted amendments that were gaveled "out of order". Adding insult to injury, this bill still contains an emergency clause so it cannot be Referendumed.

You can see a string of excerpts of their attempts HERE

Second initiative is being planned HERE:

https://www.everettpost.com/state-news/lets-go-washington-files-second-initiative-to-uphold-parental-rights

This bill is a direct attack on parental rights and the recent initiative I-2081. It removes parent access to medical, health and mental health records. It also broadens LGBTQ provisions by making definitions more subjective and creating endless opportunity to continue to promote deviant worldviews. It also includes an emergency provision making it harder to address by initiative efforts. Additionally, non compliance is dealt with harshly.

Another article HERE

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_384d7c88-0060-11f0-9875-9bf03e87f107.html

SB 5390 Increase Park Fees CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Substantial changes have improved this bill slightly. They day use increase seems to be missing but the yearly pass increase remains. Some accommodations have been included for veterans but they already enjoy a fairly high discount or free access. Republican Senator Keith Goehner of the 12th Dist. was the lone Republican to vote with Democrats on this one.

This bill would Increases the cost of a Discover Pass from $30 to $45, and a day-use permit from $10 to $15 per day. We have seen exponential growth in park spending both at the local and state level but most of it has been under the auspices of “climate change”. If additional funding for the park services we all enjoy is needed, it is not because of overall insufficiency, it is due to misguided priorities. Supporting parks should not be held hostage to the climate battle.

SB 5036 Climate reporting CON Written Rollcall

*** Note*** This bill received unanimous consent. The bill doubles reporting costs to business also and will have real impacts on Washington businesses as outlined below. I stand by my assessment

Increases state reporting on greenhouse gases from every two years to yearly. The whole greenhouse gas premise is dubious at best. This bill is specific to the department of commerce but the requirements to a broad number of businesses and individuals to report to the department are therefore increased as well. These are real costs that are borne ultimately by consumers and everyone in the state. We commit huge amounts per capita to climate change and this would add to the already disproportionate burden we are already carrying.

* The theories of climate change are global, not confined to local areas such as states, counties and cities.

* We are already carrying a substantial burden in costs and regulations related to climate change.

* The change to yearly reporting literally will double the cost of dept. of commerce reporting.

* More importantly, the change will also double the burden on businesses and individuals required to report to the department.

* There is no way to predict what infinitesimal impact these reports will ultimately have on climate change.

* Without a way to assess whether this measure produces either an effective or efficient outcome it should be rejected out of hand.

SB 5139 Expand reentry council to include inmates CON Written Rollcall

This bill adds 4 more members to the reentry council which advises on felons being released. It is a very popular pursuit of Democrats to include people on these commissions and councils to include those with “lived experience”. Well, they already have two on the council who are released felons. Now they want to add 2 more that are currently incarcerated. What could go wrong? In addition, they get paid! Existing law provides for travel expenses. This proposal strikes the term “without compensation” and adds “may receive compensation” So do the inmates get paid to participate? The bill doesn’t say. By increasing the number on the council to 22 it will make getting anything done difficult.

SB 5148 Force compliance with GMA CON Written Rollcall

*** Note *** Senator Wagoner of the 39th Dist. was the only Republican to vote NAY. All other senators voted with the Democrats.

As typical, because of the broad encroachment these regulations represent, this bill is comparatively lengthy and includes a lot of language which reflects an unfettered overreach of state authority over local government.

This bill seeks to further entrench, expand and enforce the Growth Management Act. Specifically the housing element (where you are allowed to live). Enforcement is reinforced by withholding funding for noncompliant counties and cities. It outlines areas of noncompliance in a new section.

* Failure to adequately include sufficient provision for Emergency shelters, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing requirements

* Failure to including parking requirements that would by existing and other proposed legislation drastically reduce parking requirements in the name of climate change.

Funding will be withheld from any city or county that dares to set local laws that depart in any way from the GMA.

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

This bill tasks the Department of Commerce with creating “clear and objective regulation” for land use as a model for local government. Model is a sly way of moving to forced compliance which included amendments in this bill moves very close to by injecting revised language into existing grant regulation and Growth Management Act hearings board regulations. This could allow for withholding of funds and negative hearings board decisions. Here is how the bill defines “clear and objective regulation”

“In determining whether a development regulation is clear and objective the regulation must be interpreted in a manner that does not inhibit or prohibit either development of middle housing or accessory dwelling or achievement of minimum density requirements under this chapter”

Overall, this is part of GMA efforts to stack and pack development in all corners of the state. If you like apartment living and walking. This bills for you.

**** Amendments have watered this down a little but it still stinks