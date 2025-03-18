Pretty short list for tomorrow.

There was one good one but it got pulled.

HERE ARE THE BAD ONES

Bills being heard Wednesday, Mar. 19th

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5557 Force hospitals to perform abortions CON Written Rollcall

I knew it would be in there when I read the title. This is to force hospitals to perform abortions. Currently, late term abortion is legal in Washington even though there is a provision for viability. The exception is a result of the “health” of the mother being at risk. The same terminology is used in this bill. This would include her mental health. In order to qualify for the exception, all that is needed is to claim distress and therefore the mothers mental health is at risk. This exception is used at the Cedar River late term abortuaries to perform late term abortions on a regular basis.

First, liberal and dehumanizing language is inserted or revised. “Pregnant person” is inserted and “Embryo or fetus” is substituted for “unborn child” This bill attempts to camouflage the true impact by listing the life of the “embryo or fetus” in one of the first amending sections. The true colors come out in the only new section. This section states:

“If termination of the pregnancy is the treatment that is consistent with the applicable standard of care, the hospital must provide such treatment following and as promptly as dictated by the standard”

In Washington, abortion is the standard of care for a distraught mother who’s mental health is in danger by not aborting.

The new section goes on to state:

“Neither the continuation of the pregnancy nor the health of any embryo or fetus shall be a basis for withholding care from the pregnant person”

HB 1217 Rent Control CON Written Rollcall

Restricts rent increases to 7% annually. Creates fines and liabilities for non compliance.

* Housing shortages are caused by government.

* Rent controls have always had a net negative impact overall.

* This will not increase supply. Just the opposite.

* When supply is constrained, cost goes up. Artificially suppressing costs creates a vicious circle reducing supply more and more.

* This will impact housing supply and exacerbate the problem.

* Small land owners will be driven out and corporate, out of state interests will become dominant.

* Government regulation has already driven housing costs way up.

* Low income will be overall impacted the most as usual.

* Market forces will drive rent increases at the maximum level and intervals established where increasing supply would lead market forces to less.

HB 1391 Expand youth diversion sentencing CON Written Rollcall

This bill is part of a trend to reduce consequences and accountability for juvenile offenders. I am not seeing any bills being introduced to increase consequences and accountability. Juvenile crime is out of control and measures like this will definitely not help stem the tide.

· Provision to remove conviction from record

· Removes parental consent to a diversion program

· Adds a provision to exonerate the offender at 21 if they are in a diversion program and prohibit the information from being used in the future.

· Creates grant funding which is directed to so called “Community-based organizations” for the diversion programs.

· Many non-profits bring objectionable philosophies such as DEI

· DEI is of course included in the text of this bill

HB 1815 Relieve juveniles of jail riot charges CON Written Rollcall

This bill would exonerate juveniles involved in prison riots by changing definitions to exclude juveniles and adding provisions to have the charges removed. Removing the consequences of this conduct by juveniles is dangerous for the public but more importantly for jail staff. It should be soundly rejected.

SB 5414 Social Equity in state audits CON Written Rollcall

This is another mandate for DEI in state government. The bill adds “social equity impact of programs or services” to requirements of all state auditing. Pierce County already contains this nonsense in the recently enacted “equity note” requirement. This is a very costly and partisan effort.

HB 1696 Racist home loans CON Written Rollcall

If you are one of these races, you might qualify for free down payment and closing costs on a new home:

Black, Latino, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Other Pacific Islander, Korean, or Asian Indian.

This bill would compound an already racist adoption of a funding mechanism put in place last year called the “Covenant Homeownership Program” The bill seeks to provide reparations for the descendants of anyone who was denied a home loan before 1968 because of their race. Now this can get pretty thorny. What percentage of the 5 generations would a person need to be to qualify? This could be pretty broad depending on genealogy. A person at a conceivably young age of 20 at the time would now be 77, so those directly impacted by and large do not exist. What a great benefit to anyone related for being born in the right place at the right time. There is an income requirement to qualify though. Currently that is 100% of the Average Median Income which is $11,032 for a family of 4. Under this bill that would increase to $ 15,444. Wish I made that much and could get free downpayment and closing costs. This bill just replaces past racism with current racism.

SB 5192 Increased school spending CON Written Rollcall

Creates a substantial increase in spending that is not warranted in the face of cost to outcome disparities that have been widening exponentially over time. Costs go up, results go down. Conservative Ladies of WA have done a great review of this one linked in the description I will defer to:

HB 1409 Accelerate Emission Standards CON Written Rollcall

This is all part of the giant scam called the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). This bill revolves around associated law called the Clean Fuels Program (CFP) which sets a declining limit over time for the amount of carbon that can be attributed to gas and diesel. If the refiners, producers and importers cannot meet the standard, no problem, just pay some money through the carbon credit auctions. This doesn’t do a thing for the climate change boogey man, but it sure pumps a lot of money into the climate hysteria programs and their buddies. This bill would revise the CFP by moving the emission standard requirements up from 2038 to 2034 and also ratcheting up the permissible carbon limits. Guess who pays for all this? You know. This impacts low income the worst. So much for equity.

HB 1975 Climate Commitment Act revisions CON Written Rollcall

The Climate Commitment Act has cost us all dearly and is a complicated beast which has a capitalistic aspect to it. The emissions allowance auction. By nature, an auction is volatile and subject to market forces. In typical Democrat fashion, they propose to set a floor so prices wont go too low. They are already fleecing us for Billions, but I guess that isn’t good enough. There are also provisions related to the compacts we have entered into with California and Quebec. If the public really understood this the initiative would have passed. I say let market forces prevail.