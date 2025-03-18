TON of bills being heard tomorrow.

This is the second of 3 messages.

HERE ARE THE BAD ONES Pt. 2

Bills being heard Tuesday, Mar. 18th

SB 5077 Expand automatic voter registration CON Written Rollcall

SB 5400 Grants for leftist journalist CON Written N/A

HB 1174 Interpretation for foreigners CON Written Rollcall

HB 1875 Illegal alien paid sick leave for court CON Written Rollcall

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written Rollcall

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written Rollcall

SB 5023 Domestic help under full Empl. standards CON Written Rollcall

HJB 1644 Increase labor regulation youth CON Written Rollcall

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

SB 5576 Short term rental tax CON Written Rollcall

HB 1791 Real Estate tax for homeless CON Written Rollcall

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5077 Expand automatic voter registration CON Written Rollcall

A huge expansion in an already abusive automatic voter registration scheme that has lead to voter integrity issues at multiple levels. Currently there are a few state agencies like Drivers Licensing tasked with automatically registering someone to vote who is introduced to their roles for completely unrelated reasons. This bill would expand this greatly and allow for continued unrestrained expansion at the governor whim. State health plans and Department of Corrections (jails and prisons) among them.

SB 5400 Grants for leftist journalist CON Written N/A

***Note*** This one has a lot of support at the moment and could use some help. This tax will be on ALL of us! Republican Senator Curtis King of the 14th Dist. voted with the Democrats to move this out of committee.

Adds a 1.22% journalism investment surcharge tax on services to fund grants to be administered by a newly created “Washington local news sustainability program” to pay for journalists covering civic affairs in underserved communities. The preamble of the bill points this directly at black owned publications making this a racist bill. Media is already highly biased and directing these funds to specifically civic affairs seeks to fund state influence of local civic matters as chosen solely by the director. This amount of influence is obscene and no matter the cause, state funding directed in this manner represents an abuse of power. The fiscal note estimates this to generate $125 Million over the next 6 years.

HB 1174 Interpretation for foreigners CON Written Rollcall

The cost of interpreting in foreign languages for both citizen and non-citizens is increasing greatly. This bill seeks to remove some instances where the cost of interpreting is born by the foreign language person. The cost of interpretation in proceedings which the foreigner did not initiate are still covered by government but this bill removes the provisions for costs in actions initiated by the foreigner. It also relieves the interpreter from translation into English when one foreign language is spoken to another. This could leave the courts, judges and jurors without understanding of what is being said. This is an opportunity for fraud and abuse.

HB 1875 Illegal alien paid sick leave for court CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Very minor revision detailing the verification needed.

There is not a lot of fluff in this one. This bill provides paid sick leave for attending immigration proceedings. The only verification needed is from “an advocate”. How many other instances will qualify as “sick leave”?

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written Rollcall

This bill would ban the importation of refrigerants used in products commonly in use today such as refrigerators, air conditioners and heat pumps. It also moves to replace all state owned equipment to newer versions. The ban would force the replacement of existing private equipment when repair was needed as no replacement refrigerants would be available. All in the name of climate change.

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written Rollcall

Waste is a constant target of ecology fanatics. In this iteration, they seek to force recycling of food and organic waste. Some aspects are voluntary or have minor exemptions for local application but history dictates these will all become mandatory and then continue to build upon it. Among the mandatory aspects of this bill:

* Creates a packaging and labeling requirement.

* Labeling should be multilingual

* Containers must be certain colors or will be a violation

* Fines up to $10,000

* List of businesses is created and updated for compliance targeting. Waste haulers to participate in pointing out potential targets.

* The State Building Code Council (SBCC) is a co-conspirator by creating building codes to implement this and other eco plans.

Washington has some of the highest dump fees in the nation and this bill will only compound that problem. The underpinning of all these efforts is of course climate change.

SB 5023 Domestic help under full Empl. standards CON Written Rollcall

***Note***Bill was worsened with language to seek L&I coverage for illegal aliens.

This bill is meant to address the growing use of illegal aliens as in home help and other areas. It is very lengthy compared to other measures and is redundant in many ways to current law for full time employees. The length and breadth of this measure indicates special interest involvement and in no way benefits those who depend on this form of help. It can intrude into customary relationships and invite abuse with its many definitions and remedies.

* The intimate nature of home care specifically makes it variable in all circumstances. The lengthy and rigid structure of this bill robs from that critical nature.

* This bill appears to be in league with intrusions of the SEIU into familiar and personal relationships.

* Regular, full time employment is already sufficiently defined and regulated under existing law.

* This bill is directed at foreign individuals who are flooding the nation.

* This is illustrated by the numerous clauses to communicate in languages other than English which is unique in the this bill.

* Many are here as illegal aliens and are operating without documentation or falsified documentation. This bill has no mechanism to distinguish the underlying eligibility of these persons which should not only disqualify them from protections but also subject them and anyone who would knowingly employ them to prosecution.

* The dividing line between “casual labor” and “Employee” is very flawed. The attempt to exclude baby sitting and other similar practices by nature cannot sufficiently address these practices which have been an accepted part of society long before the influx of foreign workers.

* The point defined at 15 hrs per week illustrates the objection and is confined to family members only. A friend or acquaintance who was helping out and exceeded this limit by one hour could pursue extensive damages if all the aspects in this bill were employed.

* Precluding non-disclosure agreements would allow someone who is allowed into a home to share personal and private information they might attain and could even be dangerous.

HJB 1644 Increase labor regulation youth CON Written Rollcall

This bill adds to the penalties and regulations regarding minors work standards. I’m old enough to remember when the state was not involved in minors working. Berry farms would pick us up in the neighborhoods to pick berries and other crops. There was no epidemic of injuries or death. Somehow we lived to tell the tale. It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot that todays youth will never experience. The state has essentially regulated these opportunities out of existence. Today’s youth are at a big disadvantage in contrast to past generations as a result of burdensome regulation. There are sufficient regulations in place.

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Revisions include removal of some of the new language but the intent of the bill remains. This bill received unanimous support. Pretty much anything associated with “affordable housing “ should be rejected but this bill goes much farther. I stand firm with my position.

The Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington is given authority to dictate local land use through a series of reports they are tasked with creating regarding a number of housing metrics. This report will then be the cause for forced compliance with state preferred housing regulation. The reporting is already in place, but this bill then places demands on any county or city not living up to the results to force more affordable housing and more density. This ultimately puts your local land use planning in the hands of a bunch of academics. Really bad move!

SB 5576 Short term rental tax CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** The bill was revised down to 4% and the language on the expenditures are refined to “affordable housing”. More direct terms allocating to homeless, temporary shelters, etc. was removed but the affordable housing term still encompasses this spending.

This bill creates a 6% tax on short term rentals. A “essential affordable housing local assistance account” is created and to receive the fund which are directed to fund “homeless housing assistance, temporary shelters, and other related services,” The term “short-term rental platform” is used to target 3rd parties like Air B&B but taxes will apply to others as well.

HB 1791 Real Estate tax for homeless CON Written Rollcall

This bill creates provisions for Real Estate taxes collected to be used for homeless and affordable housing.

These efforts are currently overfunded and a drain on our budget. “Affordable housing” is a continuation of the affront that government intervention in housing has become. All affordable housing efforts are created to solve a problem government created in the first place through Growth Management and other regulation. Not only should this bill be rejected, but a careful audit revealing the scope of state expenditures on homeless as well as affordable housing should be undertaken and these expenditures curtailed or deeply cut.