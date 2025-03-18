TON of bills being heard tomorrow.

This is the last message for today.

HERE ARE THE GOOD ONES

Bills being heard Tuesday, Mar. 18th

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on the “More” link to scroll down to expanded information

Click on “Roll call” to see how your rep voted.

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1121 Work standards for youth PRO Written Rollcall

***Note*** The bill was revised to not take effect until July 2026 but the rest of the bill remains unchanged.

This bill will provide for 16 and 17 year olds to work more hours when part of a career and technical education program. Currently, youth in college programs are allowed this exception. Youth seeking careers in other areas are not given this opportunity. College is not the only path to a successful career. This bill will give the same option to youth in trade and technical pursuits.

HB 1293 Littering PRO Written Rollcall

***Note*** Revisions to this bill leaves it with little resemblance to the original. It removes the task force but extends the deadline to provide plastic bags over 4 mil. thickness from 2026 to 2028. That existing law is very burdensome. Hopefully it can be repealed in the future.

Raises the penalty for littering and creates a task force to reduce littering. Looks like good legislation. It looks like a land fill out there. Much of this is due to drug camps and addicts but in general I see very little concern for the consequences of littering and there are many who contribute to the problem. Littering provides an air of lawlessness that fuels broader crime.

SB 5238 Add provisions for reckless driving PRO Written Rollcall

This bill adds a provision to include as reckless driving anyone who exceeds the posted speed limit by 30 MPH. I doubt there are many who have not exceeded the speed limit, but this seems a reasonable definition of going over the line that was not previously defined well.

* The line between an infraction for speeding and a gross misdemeanor for reckless driving does not appear to be clearly defined.

* The addition of the 30 MPH excess is reasonable.

* Any conceivable situation where this parameter is exceeded would undoubtedly pose a great pubic hazard.

SB 5278 Juvenile detention overcrowding PRO Written Rollcall

SB 5655 Support childcare in churches PRO Written Rollcall

Adds provisions when calculating load capacity for existing buildings where child care is proposed. This would benefit churches that wish to use existing space for childcare. The bill is short and specifically calls out churches as a beneficial source of added child care capacity. Good one.

HB 1106 Disabled veteran property tax relief PRO Written Rollcall

This bill would phase down the disability rating to qualify for reduces property taxes from the current rating of 80% dropping each year to a final rating of 20% in 2028.