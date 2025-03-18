TON of bills being heard tomorrow.

SB 5098 Expands gun free zones CON Written Rollcall

*** Note*** Chris Gildon got a minor amendment through to cover color guard and VFW events but has virtually no impact on the bill overall. Some reporting on the session when it passed the Senate:

https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_a98d9d94-fa19-11ef-8cbd-5360b1340c04.html

Adds Parks, Fairs and government properties to the list of gun free zones. This will be at the will of local jurisdictions and can vary by location making unwitting criminals of many.

The measure would likely be found unconstitutional but in the mean time we would not be able to protect ourselves in the very places where it is needed the most. Transit has shown itself to be very dangerous and prohibiting law abiding citizens the ability to defend themselves will make it even more so. The bill also lists rest areas and requires guns to be locked up in these areas. Overall this will make Washington a much more dangerous state.

Given the consistent data that shows clearly the ineffectiveness of “gun free zones” it makes no sense for the Legislature to continue to push this type of control.

https://crimeresearch.org/2018/06/more-misleading-information-from-bloombergs-everytown-for-gun-safety-on-guns-analysis-of-recent-mass-shootings/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Throughout the country, it is neither settled nor consistent. There are currently challenges to Illinois, California and Hawaii gun free zones.

SB 5041 Unemployment for striking workers CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Bill was worsened by revisions making disqualifications easier to overcome.

This one does not deserve a lot of elaboration. Union strikes are voluntary and should not be rewarded with benefits. Public employee unions like teachers unions which are already a conflict of interest will be encouraged to strike.

SB 5177 Train teachers in woke ideology CON Written Rollcall

Mandates teacher education in an array of topics all focused on LGBTQ, DEI and similar leftist ideology. This has no connection to Reading Writing and Math where students are persistently failing. Injecting political indoctrination into our public education system is shameful and exposes an agenda that is not considerate to children, parents and society.

SB 5327 Learning Standards CON Written Rollcall

*** Note*** Senator Jim McCune was the only one brave enough to vote against this bill.

This bill proposes to add computer science learning standards for students in grades kindergarten through 12. Additionally, It elevates goals 3 and 4 in RCW 28A.150.210 which are very subjective and would build on other language in the existing RCW requiring DEI standards.

There is a provision in existing law that requires all new learning standards to comply with DEI principles.

Because of this provision, any revisions to the learning standard are subject to corruption. Also, these standards are to be set by the superintendent of public instruction, Chris Reykdal, and would be subject to his preferences.

As such, this bill should be rejected.

HB 1131 Felons on Clemency and Pardon board CON Written Rollcall

This was raised last year. It includes felons on the board and changes a lot of language, striking the term "offender" and replacing it with a bunch of liberal "non-offensive" terms. The notion of having felons deciding clemency issues for felons in the fox guarding the hen house. The overall liberalization of the board will certainly not help the citizens of Washington and is a continuation of efforts of decriminalization that have been so damaging to us all.

SB 5219 Expanding eligibility for work release, etc. CON Written Rollcall

This is one more bill in a plethora of measures sponsored by the same group of Democrats aimed at reducing sentencing, and focusing on the offender rather than the victims, the crime and society. None are going the other direction to increase penalties and make crime less attractive.

HB 1233 Payment for inmates in work programs CON Written Rollcall

Sets pay for work done by inmates. This is part of an effort to make all inmate performed work subject to normal employment standards including minimum wage and employee / employer relation regulations. While this bill does not incorporate all of those, it is part of the overall effort in that direction. Work is voluntary and is actually in most cases a privilege. It also precludes sentence review boards to preclude an inmates refusal to participate in work when considering early release. It also incorporates woke terminology that is found in other bills replacing terms like “inmate” with “incarcerated person” which is just plain silly.

SB 5296 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written Rollcall

***Note*** Some Republican amendments have helped but not sufficiently to support.

More sentence reductions for juveniles. Places a number of restrictions and criteria on a judge before a juvenile can be sentenced to confinement including consideration of things like emotional health, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Also includes a number of specific downgrades in sentencing. It also removes the requirement that a youth must serve at least 10 percent of their sentence or at a minimum 30 days at a secured institution.

SB 5714 Bail Bond cannot reveal illegal aliens CON Written Rollcall

This bill would seek to conceal criminal illegal aliens and is an affront to all. Anyone sponsoring or supporting this legislation is guilty of working to conceal or harbor not only just illegal aliens, but criminal aliens. This bill would punish a Bail Bondsman if they revealed an illegal alien. Punishment per RCW 18.235.110 could include:

* Revocation of the license

* Restriction or limitation of the practice

* Completion of remedial education or treatment

* A fine for each violation of up to $5,000 per violation.

Clearly a strike at Trump and the American people.

HB 1154 State takeover of landfills CON Written Rollcall

This bill would have the state Dept. of Ecology (DOE) supersede local jurisdictional health departments authority over local landfill operations by requiring DOE approval of all permit applications for local landfills as well as granting DOE enforcement powers over them. State regulation would mandate to local laws and regulations for landfills. Another dictatorial move to advance the supremacy of the state over local communities and governments.

SB 5480 Make medical debt uncollectable CON Written Rollcall

This bill would make it illegal to report a medical debt to a credit reporting agency. It also creates a very lengthy new section of regulation and conditions for a debt collection agencies that would make it practically impossible to collect medical debt. Unpaid or underpaid medical debt affects us all. As private businesses providing a critical service to all of us, hospitals, doctors and suppliers must be profitable. Unpaid debt is a direct deduction from profits and ultimately will be paid by customers in the form of rates and also impacted insurance rates. No one wants to be faced with unforeseen medical debt. There are already in place a number of very generous opportunities for assistance for low and even moderate income so failure to pay should not be an issue for them. This bill would in practice allow anyone to stiff medical providers with no consequence and should not pass.