MORE INFORMATION

.

SB 5105 AI generated minor sex violations PRO Written Rollcall

*** Note ** Breaking from the norm, this bill was actually strengthened by amendment.

Adds a number of changes to existing law to better cover AI generated sexual depictions of minors. Catching up with technology and much needed.

SB 5323 Theft from first responders PRO Written Rollcall

**** Note *** The bill was watered down some by Democrats but is still a good bill.

Simple bill that elevates theft or possession of stolen goods from firefighters or EMT to first degree. A class B felony.

HB 1484 Extra sentence for rape = pregnancy PRO Written Rollcall

This bill would provide for imposing an exception sentence for a rape resulting in a pregnancy at ANY age. Existing law does prescribe exceptional sentences if the victim is a minor but did not apply to adults. This bill removes minor so it applies to anyone.

I am pleasantly surprised to see this bill with its increased penalties. There are far too few of these. A rape victim who becomes pregnant is impacted for life in a unique way. Currently sympathy for the victim of rape choosing to abort is popular but fails to take into account the lifetime damage this can cause. The indisputable facts are that even though she is a victim of a horrendous crime, she is still a mother and will either be the mother of a live baby or a dead baby. Choosing to abort rather than perpetuating the criminal in bearing his offspring does not take into account that the child is also the offspring of the mother. This places a rape victim in a no-win situation, and as such, while it will not alleviate the problem or the lifetime damage, it will help bring some measure of justice.

HB 1457 Electronic monitor sex offenders PRO Written Rollcall

Requires the court to impose electronic monitoring that, to the extent feasible, has specified tracking and notification capabilities prior to authorizing a person's conditional release to a less restrictive alternative.

SB 5156 Elevator requirement small apartments PRO Written Rollcall

Current regulation seems onerous on small apartment, short term rentals, etc. Small rentals are important to the overall housing availability. If money and profitability were no object, it would be wonderful to provide contingencies like elevators of size and capacity for every possible circumstance. Constraining them with regulations to account for every possible situation is a strain on profitability and when undertaken add to the cost of the product. This seems a reasonable step to mitigate some of the impacts.

Without scrutinizing the current version of global safety and related standards or in the current North American standards, the part which seems to loosen requirements on smaller units seems helpful

From staff summary:

Elevator cars must accommodate a 24-inch by 84-inch ambulance stretcher. Specified occupancy building types include occupancies containing sleeping units where the occupants are primarily transient in nature—transient congregate living facilities with more than ten occupants, hotels, or motels; permanent occupancies with more than two dwelling units—apartments, dormitories, or vacation timeshare properties; and institutional occupancies—care facilities, or correctional facilities.

From the bill:

“cities and counties to allow passenger elevators no larger than those that accommodate a wheelchair for apartment buildings with at most six stories and at most 24 units in total.”

HB 1576 Restrict historic designation PRO Written Rollcall

Similar to SB 5554, this bill would restrict designating a property as a historic landmark if its less than 40 years old and without the owners consent. Designation can rob a property owner of their private property rights and should not be allowed without just compensation.