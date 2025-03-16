Glad to report there are a few GOOD ones for Monday.

HB 1215 No resuscitation for the unborn CON Written Rollcall

This bill would remove existing language that provided an exclusion in a Health Care Directive (do not resuscitate) for pregnancy. This would allow for continued resuscitation regarding the unborn. The bill is of course supported by the abortion industry. Specifically, I see the late term abortuary in Tacoma, Cedar River Clinic as a supporter of this bill. What interest other than the destruction of unborn children would they have? These directives are already voluntary and can be written as desired, but the state template prescribed in this proposal would be to kill the unborn.

* Health directives are voluntary

* Those seeking them do not need to be coerced by state government to remove their unborn children from consideration in such a grave decision.

* The removal of the provision to provide exclusion for the unborn reveals the intentions of the bill sponsors.

* Support by the abortion industry also reveals the true intent.

HB 1171 School lawyers exempt abuse reporting CON Written Rollcall

Reporting child abuse is required in many areas. The efforts to keep information on abuse “in house” in our public schools is becoming more well known. This bill would exclude lawyers specifically for public or private institutions of higher education from reporting child abuse. This is an affront to everyone. This bill is also particularly hypocritical when measures are being proposed to compel clergy to disclose confessions. Lawyers get a pass but a priest can be charged?

SB 5123 Gender identity protections in school CON Written Rollcall

From the bills Summary page:

· Adds protected classes to the nondiscrimination provisions that apply to Washington public schools: ethnicity, homelessness, immigration or citizenship status, and neurodivergence.

· Separates sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity into three separate protected classes.

· Provides definitions for these protected classes that apply to public schools

From the bills definitions:

(2) "Gender expression" means the external appearance of one's gender identity, usually expressed through behavior, clothing, body characteristics, or voice, and which may or may not conform to socially defined behaviors and characteristics typically associated with being either masculine or feminine.

(3) "Gender identity" means a person's internal sense of being male, female, both, neither, or in-between, independent of how it is expressed or perceived by others.

Does this really need a lot of explanation? What the heck is neurodivergence? I started to look it up and its such a bunch of quackery I decided not to waste my time. Don’t waste yours either. Vote emphatically NO and move on.

SB 5284 Force packaging Mfg. to fund new program CON Written Rollcall

This bill will force producers of paper products and packaging to fund a program for elimination of their products and recycling.

* The stated motivation for this legislation is failure to meet recycling goals.

* Placing culpability for these failures on producers of paper products and packaging is an arrogant conclusion.

* Reasons for failures in recycling goals are demonstrably broad and often inward of the goal itself.

* This will drive up costs on consumers even more that the current plastic bag bans and other similar efforts have already done.

* The bill recognizes the cost impacts to consumers by exempting a number of items like infant formula, drug and medical packaging.

* Forcing a business to participate and fund the elimination of the products it sells.

* Bureaucracy and regulation are greatly increase by the forced creation of multiple producer organizations, each bringing cost burdens to the producers coupled with an undefined “coordinating body” as well as a 19 member advisory council all creating full time positions requiring funding to be absorbed by the producers and inevitably passed on to consumers.

* The volume of regulation included is staggering and should be expected to grow along with the associated costs.

* This newly created avenue can clearly be leveraged farther in the future to place even broader requirements and burdens on producers and by implication, consumers.

HB 1524 Working alone regulations CON Written Rollcall

This bill is the very definition of government overreach. It places additional regulatory burdens on employers who are already unfairly saddled with a one size fits all blanket of state imposed costs and requirements.

Similar to SB 5336 but does not go the length of requiring emergency panic buttons. This bill still places another burden on business. There are numerous situations where this would apply.

* Contains mandatory training, posting and reporting requirements

* Applies to employees who “spends at least 50 percent of his or her working hours without a supervisor or another coworker present”

* Includes a fine up to $2500 for EACH violation!

Janitorial and hotel/motel employees come to mind. Really bad legislation.

HB 1183 Eliminate off street parking CON Written Rollcall

This bill adds a number of building code revisions related to solar panel installation and other characteristics the authors would deem preferable to their agenda. It’s biggest problem is it forbids counties and cities from requiring off street parking. This is part of a larger conspiracy to force us out of our cars. Next time you struggle to find parking, this may be the culprit. Pierce county has already moved this direction and is about to entrench it even more with the Comprehensive Plan Update.

HB 1600 Double marriage license fee CON Written Rollcall

Quite simply, this bill would double the cost for a marriage license. It is also the epidemy of misleading titles. The bill title is “Modifying the fee to support family services.” The bill is very specific to marriage licenses and really has nothing to do with “family services”. This is really dishonest.

SB 5313 Rental agreement restrictions CON Written Rollcall

This bill adds further restrictions on rental agreements adding to already burdensome requirements. It increases the impetus for litigation which is already taxing our judicial systems. It deems to preclude protections in rental agreements from litigation with a sweeping judgement that all such protections are damaging. This type of legislation will continue to add to the rising cost of housing and the burdens on our court systems. It should be opposed.