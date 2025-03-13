These bills have already been voted on in the house they originated in (Senate or House). Click on “Roll call” to see how your representative voted.

SB 5577 Homosexual acts protected from AIDS CON Written Roll call

Note *** This bill received unanimous support from Republicans. I asked a senator who has a staunchly conservative voting history why he voted yes. He seemed unaware of the implications. I was told that with the huge flood of legislation, they often have to rely on the research and recommendations of others. Our House representatives need to be made aware of this. Planned Parenthood is signed in supporting the bill which should speak volumes.

This bill would seem to be just mandating coverage for AIDS drugs for patients who have contracted the disease but it is far more. With the advancement of Post and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis drugs for AIDs exposure, these drugs can now be taken as a pre or post protection. They are expensive and the sponsors are seeking to have us all fund this. So in practice, this bill would have all Washington citizens funding the mechanism for homosexuals to engage in risky and dangerous behavior by mandating coverage for them in all state health plans. Mandating insurance coverage for objectionable issues has become a popular way of normalizing and financially underwriting objectionable behavior. When something is added as mandatory to insurance offerings in the state, everyone pays for that coverage. Forcing taxpayers to underwrite this behavior is immoral in itself. This is a free country and if someone wants to engage in that behavior, I believe its their right but asking me to fund, promote and teach children its OK is immoral. I say NO!

SB 5118 Reduce requirements foreign doctors CON Written Roll call

This one as well as SB 5185 and SB 5226 really hit home with me. I am the victim of the incompetence of a foreign doctor. I received radiation treatments from a foreign doctor. I was over radiated and suffered radiation poisoning resulting in radio necrosis for which I am still 8 years later dealing with. The damage is permanent, and I am to this day still trying to resolve many of the issues at great personal cost. The thought of loosening requirements for foreign medical graduates poses a great danger to the public and should never be considered. In fact they need to be increased. US medical standards and practices, while not perfect are far superior to many foreign equivalents. Relieving foreign degree holders from fully assimilating and proving competence in US standard poses a grave risk as I can personally testify to. Please do not advance this dangerous legislation.

HB 5568 State health equity planning CON Written Roll call

On the surface this bill seems benign. But the devil is always in the details. The bill seeks to continue previous efforts to create state health resource plans. The focus of the bill though is stated in section 4 which states

“(c) That a statewide health resources strategy should take into consideration the principles of health equity”

This is fertile ground for abuse. The Washington State Health Department has a lot dedicated to this. Just take a glance at their page on it:

https://doh.wa.gov/community-and-environment/health-equity

Health departments have been weaponized to promote DEI and climate extremism and have statutory authority which makes them VERY dangerous. The attempt to further codify “Health Equity” should be a chilling proposition to anyone.

SB 5104 Protect illegal aliens in workplace CON Written Roll call

This bill seeks to appear as a protection for workers against threats or Coercion in the workplace but the reality is it injects provisions specially aimed at illegal aliens. No other circumstances are defined in the new section it creates.

* The specific language only directed at immigration status clearly sets this measure apart from laws protecting citizens.

* It is a violation of federal law to employ illegal aliens

* This bill could be construed as a violation of federal law against aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

* Threats and coercion in the workplace is already illegal.

From the bill:

(2) A worker who believes the worker was subject to coercion by the worker's employer based on the worker's immigration status may file a complaint with the department within 180 days of the alleged coercive action.

(3) The department must investigate complaints of coercion by employers based on immigration status, and must assess a civil penalty for each coercive act found to be a violation as follows

HB 1491 State forced density in transit areas CON Written Roll call

This bill represents a redundant theme in state controlled land use. This bill aims to force stack and pack development in “transit oriented” areas. This will include bus stops so watch out for those. The preamble contains all the typical green language.

· Cities and counties may not exclude multifamily development if it is within an area deemed as “Transit oriented”

· All city and county regulations that do not comply must be revised or will be declared invalid.

· No off street parking requirements will be allowed.

· New terminology to an already overburdened Chapter 36.70A RCW on Growth Management determining your life for you.

· New term “workforce housing” = rentals not to exceed 30% of monthly income.

· “Affordable”, “Workforce” and “Permanent supportive housing” are the darlings of this scheme and are afforded regulatory relief and a 20 year property tax exemption.

SB 5077 Expand automatic voter registration CON Written Roll call

A huge expansion in an already abusive automatic voter registration scheme that has lead to voter integrity issues at multiple levels. Currently there are a few state agencies like Drivers Licensing tasked with automatically registering someone to vote who is introduced to their roles for completely unrelated reasons. This bill would expand this greatly and allow for continued unrestrained expansion at the governor whim. State health plans and Department of Corrections (jails and prisons) among them.

SB 5017 Electronic balloting for overseas voting CON Written Roll call

Note *** This bill was voted in by the Senate including 9 Republican Senators

https://legiscan.com/WA/rollcall/SB5017/id/1488415

Accommodating overseas military voters is one that should be commonly shared but this bill seeks to use the US military to deflect from the real objectives. The bill claims to be for aligning with federal standards but goes way beyond that.

Number one it seeks to add electronic transmission of ballots both blank ballots and for return of completed ballots. This is a dangerous step. The bill itself admits this is experimental by tasking the Secretary of State in New Section 115 with developing such systems. This is unprecedented and a thinly veiled attempt to introduce electronic balloting under the guise of helping overseas voters.

Residency requirements are also removed by the bill.

SGA 9208 Cami Feek confirm Employment Sec. Dept. CON Written N/A

*** This one is a confirmation hearing and does not have a link for testimony. I have included a link to your legislator. Send your Senator your thoughts there.

The failures of the Washington Employment Security Department are well known. Instead of promoting anyone who was involved at the time, they should all be fired. A vote for Cami Feek is a vote to reward the failures of the past. Vote NO!

SB 5501 No D/L requirement for employment CON Written Roll call

This bill would not allow an employer to require a drivers license. The exception of course is if driving is a required part of the job description. This bill is part of the push for a no car green society. A drivers license is means of evaluation for employers. If an employee does not have one, it first says they depend on public transportation or some other means to get to and from work. Lack of a drivers license may also be the result of revocation or suspension. All of these are legitimate concerns to an employer. I say NO.

SB 5375 Clergy must report violation of law CON Written Roll call

The bill is intended to protect children from abuse which everyone would support. It would add members of the clergy to the list of those currently required to report child abuse and strikes clergy from exemption. The problem is this would be a huge violation of the US constitution so no matter the nobility of the cause, the action is not justified. A confidential confession could be the starting point to resolution for both the offender and the victim. Knowing the confession would not be confidential would preclude many from taking that step. Thie bill could also provide a stepping stone to further intrusions. In addition to the constitutional freedom of religion violation, this bill fails in practical terms as well.