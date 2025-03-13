I had this all chalked up to send but failed to do so.

See if you can still get a few of them in.

These bills have already been voted on in the house they originated in (Senate or House). Click on “Roll call” to see how your representative voted.

Bills being heard Thursday, March 13 th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

Click on Roll call to see how your rep voted in the opposite house.

Details on each bill are below

.

SB 5595 Creating pedestrian / bike streets CON Written - Roll call

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written - Roll call

HB 1052 Hate Crimes CON Written - Roll call

SB 5189 Competency based education CON Written Roll call

SB 5711 New sales tax on self storage CON Written N/A

HB 1046 Immunity for removing animal from car CON Written Roll call

SB 5068 Allow non-citizens in law enforcement CON Written Roll call

SB 5209 Adds L&I as LL law enforcement CON Written Roll call

SB 5224 Certification of law enforcement CON Written Roll call

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written Roll call

HB 1827 State takeover of juvenile offender Ed. CON Written Roll call

SB 5360 Makes air and water violations felonies CON Written Roll call

HB 1142 Require state training to care for family CON Written Roll call

HB 1135 Force compliance with GMA CON Written Roll call

HB 1494 State zoning through taxation CON Written Roll call

And two GOOD ones

SB 5317 Local input on green energy siting PRO Written Roll call

HB 1648 Delay childcare regulation PRO Written Roll call

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

SB 5595 Creating pedestrian / bike streets CON Written - Roll call

This is another TERRRIBLE bill. It is part of the Democrat utopian dream and climate change agenda to ban cars and force us to walk, bike or ride the bus. I am totally aghast that almost all Republicans voted for this with the exception of 3 thinking Republicans and one awakening Democrat. Roll call HERE

https://legiscan.com/WA/rollcall/SB5595/id/1499183

This bill creates what they have coined as “shared streets” and is part of the climate hysteria movement. It would allow for the creation of these streets where essentially pedestrians have primary right of way, bicycles second and cars last. It would also allow for imposing a 10 MPH speed limit. This will create a patchwork of roads inhospitable to cars and shift liability in most cases to a car and zero liability to a pedestrian. All part of the movement to get you out of your car and walk, bike or use transit. Its going to save the planet!

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written - Roll call

EXTREMELY damaging bill that is advancing. All Republicans voted no but one, Sen. Mark Schoesler from the 9th Dist. who foolishly voted in favor. Some very minor concessions have been made on fees, but will all be subject to Dept. of Commerce who is granted full authority over this measure.

Do you own a home built before 1978? This bill would all but condemn it unless you have lots of money. To save us all from lead paint, this bill would make it illegal to remodel or do much of anything to it without a huge host of requirements.

A new state renovation, repair, and painting program is created and tasked with creating this behemoth program and enforcing it. Here is a rough summery of what would fall under their authority”

“The state renovation, repair, and painting program requires that all renovation activities on pre-1978 residential or child-occupied facilities must be performed by certified renovation firms utilizing certified renovators or individuals trained by certified renovators and that renovation activities are directed by certified renovators. All renovation activities must meet minimum work practice standards established by the department. The department shall establish rules…”

(18)(a) "Renovation" means the modification of any existing structure, or portion thereof, that results in the disturbance of painted surfaces,”

If any of that describes you, you will then need –

"Certified abatement worker”

"Certified dust sampling technician"

"Certified inspector"

"Certified project designer"

"Certified renovator"

"Certified risk assessor"

"Certified abatement supervisor"

First time home buyers will be impacted the most. They are typically not buying a new house. Like I said, this bill could effectively condemn your house if it was built before 1978. Think this wont affect you? Wait till you try and sell it. The value of pre 1978 houses will drop immediately if this bill passes.

HB 1052 Hate Crimes CON Written - Roll call

I don’t think I need to elaborate on this much. Making thoughts a crime is outrageous. This bill expands on the offenses already in state law. Great testimony offered at the House hearing:

(Opposed) This bill highlights the problem with Hate Crime offense laws. Even though freedom of thought is more fundamental than freedom of speech, Hate Crime offense laws seek to punish thought. Assaults are crimes no matter the motivation, but thoughts are not. This bill is too broad and eliminates virtually any requirement of proof. Prosecutors will assume and assert that a person is motivated in part by animosity towards whatever group the victim belongs to. The desire to punish thoughts is authoritarian and trends towards tyranny. There are real world examples of the harm caused by Hate Crime offense laws in other countries such as Britain, where officials and the media are afraid to speak up against horrible acts for fear of being called Islamophobic and punished. This bill should not be enacted, and the underlying Hate Crime offense law should be repealed.

SB 5189 Competency based education CON Written Roll call

This bill passed the senate with only 2 Republican voting against it. Another “for the children” bill with the ever successful sirens song. This is bad legislation for a number of reasons. Conservative Ladies of Washington testified against as well as our own Sharon Hanek. Here is what our PCRP vice chair offered.

From Kristen Bridgan-Brown: Washington’s Mastery-Based Learning (MBL) plan sounds good in theory—it promises to help students truly master subjects like math, reading, and science. But this bill changes what “mastery” really means by making Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education (CRSE) a core part of the program.

Instead of focusing on academic achievement, it shifts priorities to equity-focused goals, which aren’t directly related to helping students excel in basic skills. This shift confuses families, adds unnecessary complexity for schools, and takes resources away from teaching the fundamentals students need to succeed.

True mastery-based learning should focus on helping all students achieve real academic success—not pushing controversial agendas. This bill undermines that mission and could hurt our children’s education in the long run.

SB 5711 New sales tax on self storage CON Written N/A

This bill will make self storage rental subject to sales tax. There is no fiscal note on this so there is no telling what the state will drag in from this but it is definitely a new tax. Additionally new section 2 directs funding from this new tax to be directed to affordable housing.

My submitted testimony:

Just couldn’t let it go could you. Many low income take advantage of self-storage as they become transient or cannot afford sufficient living space. This extra space comes at a far lower cost that additional living space. You are not only proposing a new tax which most taxpayers are adamantly opposed to right now, but you will be putting it on the backs of many low income. The caveat to direct funding to low income housing will not be felt by the many low income who will feel it right away. Vote NO!

HB 1046 Immunity for removing animal from car CON Written Roll call

This bill would create an immunity for someone who damages a vehicle to removes an animal or “vulnerable person”. Cyndy Jacobsen offered an amendment to remove “animal” and add language to indemnify law enforcement and first responders from liability. It was rejected. The true intent is revealed. This would allow some animal activist to break out your window and remove your pet if they subjectively felt they were in danger. Window not open enough? That would qualify.

SB 5068 Allow non-citizens in law enforcement CON Written Roll call

Currently law enforcement is limited to citizens of the United States or lawful permanent residents. Variations exist through different agencies. This bill seeks to strike the citizenship requirement.

* The highest law of the land is the US constitution, followed by state constitution.

* Law enforcement is sworn to uphold and defend the constitution.

* Allegiance to the constitution is established in our citizenship and cannot be construed to non citizens who have a sworn allegiance to a foreign nation.

* Opening law enforcement to non-citizens creates an immediate conflict between the US and state constitutions and the foreign constitution or similar of foreign nationals.

* These conflicts are unacceptable in the supremely important role of law enforcement.

* There are no Republican sponsors on this bill, but ALL of them voted for it!

https://legiscan.com/WA/rollcall/SB5068/id/1480857

* Many of the bill sponsors are participants in the defund the police movement.

* The motives to bring a bill like this reflect a disregard for our constitution and a desire to dismantle it.

SB 5209 Adds L&I as LL law enforcement CON Written Roll call

Adds the Department of Labor and Industry to the statutory list of limited liability law enforcement agencies. This is a bad move. L&I already has a lot of authority in a number of areas. They already have authority to write citations and prosecute them. Having been in the construction industry for 50 years, I have had lots of interactions with this agency. I have seen some agents who are reasonable and work to promote safety in a realistic manner. Others who are abusive with the level of authority they already have. Adding more authority which could lead to the use of force is an extremely bad move. Powers that other law enforcement agencies possess can currently be called upon in those situations without L&I officials themselves carrying them out. This bill raises many big concerns.

From the bill:

“having as one of its functions the apprehension or detection of persons committing infractions or violating the traffic or criminal laws relating to limited subject areas”

* The Department of Labor and Industries currently holds a vast amount of powers and authority.

* Law enforcement powers that L&I currently lacks can be called upon by agencies who do and are sworn and trained to work specifically in use of force.

* Adding limited liability law enforcement power to unelected agency employees is a disconnect from the people.

* A limited liability law enforcement agencies has authority to make apprehension. With this, will L&I gain authority to use force? This is very dangerous.

* The potentials for abuse and would be great.

SB 5224 Certification of law enforcement CON Written Roll call

On the surface this bill seems benign by making minor revisions to the “certification” and “commissioning” by the Washington state criminal justice training commission. I smell a rat. When looking at proposed HB 1399 and companion bill SB 5364 and their references to RCW 43.101.010 the proposed language changes make sense to align with those proposals. HB 1399 and SB 5364 are a naked attempt to seize control of county sheriff’s offices where no authority exists. Because of this connection, this bill should not advance.

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written Roll call

Another state mandate for public schools. This one requires curriculum on area tribes. School districts already have the choice to include this. This mandate adds to the strain local school budgets already suffer from other state mandates. No matter how noble the cause, requirements like this will not help outcomes which are already a crisis. Tribes are federally funded and exempt from paying state taxes. The continuous push to allocate state taxpayer monies to contribute to tribal matters is inappropriate.

HB 1827 State takeover of juvenile offender Ed. CON Written Roll call

This bill will require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) take control of education for incarcerated youth or as the new politically correct term is “justice -involved individuals”. This is currently under local school district prevue. As in all concentrations of power, this is inappropriate. The OSPI would probably love to take full control of all local schools and is succeeding in that pursuit regularly. This one is blatant and while some provisions are included to allow local input, authority would rest solely with OSPI. This is a “for the children” bill so many Republicans have foolishly signed on to it. There are 17 though who see the fox in the henhouse and voted against it.

SB 5360 Makes air and water violations felonies CON Written Roll call

***There were attempts by Republicans to amend this bill. Senator Fortunato managed to get some concessions for silt from construction but no other attempts were successful.

This bill increases to felony level a number of violations of the clean air and clean water acts of Washington. It also revises definitions to more broadly implicate people in violations. It is very dangerous legislation with potential impacts to almost anyone.

* I believe it is well known that ignorance of the law is not a defense but no human being can possibly comprehend the breadth of law that is in force and being contemplated.

* Even as lawmakers fluent in state law, I can guarantee you do not know in detail the full breadth of law and regulation you yourself are subject to. This is demonstrated by the need for your aids to not only perform tasks but to research and understand existing law.

* By adding the language of defining “knows” and “knowingly” to include “facts exist which facts are described by a statute” the implication is that everyone should know law in detail and would be knowingly committing an offense.

* Clean air and clean water act regulations have far reaching and in many cases subjective language that could implicate anyone.

* Zealous regulators can use these opportunities to prosecute in an obscene way.

* The proposed levels of felony violations have direct equivalents of “Child Molestation 3 (RCW 9A.44.089”, Incest 2 (RCW 9A.64.020(2)) and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (RCW 9A.44.093)

HB 1142 Require state training to care for family CON Written Roll call

This bill seeks to establish training requirements for family members caring for other family members for long term care. These range from 12 to 15 hours. Costs are not defined. Current language providing exemption for family members or supporting veterans is removed. Those caring for a spouse under VA would be required to take 35 hours of training in addition to those already proposed to be mandated.

· Mandated training and associated costs

· Impediment to low income

· Unnecessary and burdensome regulation

· Costs, travel, time commitment unfair

· Very likely SEIU driven

· Effectively granting DSHS authority to make rules defining the requirements.

· Should not consider until rules are defined.

HB 1135 Force compliance with GMA CON Written Roll call

This one tightens the noose of the Growth Management Act on local government. Any noncompliance will subject them to sanctions and withholding of funding. There is much in the top down model of the Growth Management Act that is burdensome and in cases non applicable to all jurisdictions, especially small and rural areas. This heavy handed approach to forcing compliance illustrates the lust for power over everyone’s lives in every corner of the state. The Growth Management Act has been one of the major factors that has driven up costs and made Washington one of the least affordable places to live in the nation. It is high time to not only reject this legislation, but also bring legislation that pares back the burdensome nature of the GMA central planning model which has been embraced in dictatorial countries around the world and proven to be an abject failure.

From the staff report:

Sanctions can include the revision of appropriation level allotments for the local government, or the withholding of revenues from the local government from one or more of the motor vehicle fuel tax, the Transportation Improvement Account, the Rural Arterial Trust Account, local government sales and use taxes, the liquor excise tax, the liquor profit tax, or from a local government real estate excise tax that would otherwise be due to the local government. In addition to sanctions that may be directly imposed by the Governor, eligibility for various sources of local government funding, such as the Department of Ecology's Water Quality Combined Funding Program, are conditioned on being in compliance with the GMA.

HB 1494 State zoning through taxation CON Written Roll call

This bill seeks to exert state control over local zoning by offering tax exemption for state approved construction. New and remodeled construction that complies with the states push for stack and pack low income subsidized housing is granted a 12 year tax exemption. This can represent pretty large amounts. The old adage “follow the dollars” definitely applies here.

==============================================

AND TWO GOOD ONES

SB 5317 Local input on green energy siting PRO Written Roll call

This bill gives local government a little bit more control over wind and solar site approval by adding language to exempt their participation from appeal. I see this as minor but significant as local governments and communities have been in practice excluded from decision making where these sites and their makeup is allowed.

HB 1648 Delay childcare regulation PRO Written Roll call

This bill would at least delay some of the increased certification requirements placed on childcare providers. While oversight of those who are providing childcare is appropriate to some degree, the old adage applies in this area “if it aint broke, fix it till it is”. This bill recognizes the effects of overregulation and allows for some reassessment.