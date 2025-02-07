Caution!

Today I am offering some bills that some may split on. It is a good illustration of why I always provide a summary and explanation.

Most bills all of us as Republicans will agree on. The last two have some Republican sponsors. I voted CON on them for the reasons I provide.

I encourage you to scroll down, consider my comments, then vote your conscience.

Bills being heard Friday, Feb. 7th

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1307 Exempt childcare products sales tax PRO Written

Good bill that simply exempts diapers as well as a list of essential childcare products listed in the new section 2. Tax exemptions like this should be considered for essential products not wanted products. This bill definitely qualifies.

HB 1318 Exempt diapers sales tax PRO Written

Like HB 1307 this bill exempts diapers specifically from sales tax. The broader provision for childcare products in HB 1307 is preferable, but this one is good too. Hope you can vote on both.

HB 1340 Exempt prepared food from sales tax CON Written

My rational is the same for both of these:

Proposals for tax exemptions like this should be carefully considered in light of must have to live compared to want to have items. Food is a must have item and is properly exempt from sales tax. This bill however extends the exemption to prepared food which is a “want” item, not a “have to have” item. This sets a dangerous precedent and should be rejected.

HB 1751 Exempt higher ed course mat. sales tax CON Written

Proposals for tax exemptions like this should be carefully considered in light of must have to live compared to want to have items. Food is a must have item and is properly exempt from sales tax. This bill however extends the exemption to things that are a “want” item, not a “have to have” item. How about text books for underwater basket weaving and some of the nonsense courses we are already highly subsidizing. Again, this sets a dangerous precedent and should be rejected.