Pretty light day tomorrow. Watch for my next post as there are some bills some opinions will vary on. I don’t think there will be any variance in these,

Bills being heard Friday, Feb. 7th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to submit written testimony

SB 5557 Force hospitals to perform abortions CON Written

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written

SB 5519 Low sulfur diesel in boats CON Written

HB 1684 Regulate all swimming pools CON Written

SB 5580 Regulate corporate home ownership CON Written

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5557 Force hospitals to perform abortions CON Written

I knew it would be in there when I read the title. This is to force hospitals to perform abortions. Currently, late term abortion is legal in Washington even though there is a provision for viability. The exception is a result of the “health” of the mother being at risk. The same terminology is used in this bill. This would include her mental health. In order to qualify for the exception, all that is needed is to claim distress and therefore the mothers mental health is at risk. This exception is used at the Cedar River late term abortuaries to perform late term abortions on a regular basis.

First, liberal and dehumanizing language is inserted or revised. “Pregnant person” is inserted and “Embryo of fetus” is substituted for “unborn child” This bill attempts to camouflage the true impact by listing the life of the “embryo or fetus” in one of the first amending sections. The true colors come out in the only new section. This section states:

“If termination of the pregnancy is the treatment that is consistent with the applicable standard of care, the hospital must provide such treatment following and as promptly as dictated by the standard”

In Washington, abortion is the standard of care for a distraught mother who’s mental health is in danger by not aborting.

The new section goes on to state:

“Neither the continuation of the pregnancy nor the health of any embryo or fetus shall be a basis for withholding care from the pregnant person”

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written

The Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington is given authority to dictate local land use through a series of reports they are tasked with creating regarding a number of housing metrics. This report will then be the cause for forced compliance with state preferred housing regulation. The reporting is already in place, but this bill then places demands on any county or city not living up to the results to force more affordable housing and more density. This ultimately puts your local land use planning in the hands of a bunch of academics. Really bad move!

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written

This bill tasks the Department of Commerce with creating “clear and objective regulation” for land use as a model for local government. Model is a sly way of moving to forced compliance which included amendments in this bill moves very close to by injecting revised language into existing grant regulation and Growth Management Act hearings board regulations. This could allow for withholding of funds and negative hearings board decisions. Here is how the bill defines “clear and objective regulation”

“In determining whether a development regulation is clear and objective the regulation must be interpreted in a manner that does not inhibit or prohibit either development of middle housing or accessory dwelling or achievement of minimum density requirements under this chapter”

Overall, this is part of GMA efforts to stack and pack development in all corners of the state. If you like apartment living and walking. This bills for you.

SB 5519 Low sulfur diesel in boats CON Written

Requires all boats and vessels in Washington waters extending out 3 miles to use low sulfur diesel. Violators would incur a $10,000 fine. An undetermined “non-compliance” fee could be paid in lieu of compliance. While the language in the preamble refers to ocean going vessels, the list of definitions and the use of them in the bill appears to apply this to any boat or vessel.

As to the impact on ocean going vessels specifically, these requirements will require either retrofitting for dual fuel use or some sort of hop skotch fueling scenario. It requires a host of documenting and access to the vessel for inspection where documentation must be produced. Shippers will look to other ports where these restrictions are not forced resulting in lost business at Washington ports.

HB 1684 Regulate all swimming pools CON Written

This one was heard yesterday and is being heard again tomorrow.

The epidemy of government overreach. This bill proposes to regulate ALL swimming pools and would technically apply to that Cosco pool you put in the back yard. Existing code requiring compliance excepts pools serving less than 15 residences. This bill would strike that provision and gives health departments regulation and enforcement powers.

SB 5580 Regulate corporate home ownership CON Written

Related to SB 5496 which seeks to restrict corporate ownership of Single Family Homes. This bill creates a bureaucratic regiment for corporate home buyers with the corporate homeowner registration program. While large corporate buying of Single Family Homes has some negatives, this bill is working to regulate the symptoms, not the cause. The problem is one the state created in the first place. Single Family Homes are the target of growth management zealots who seek to stack and pack. Their efforts through the Growth Management Act and other state and local efforts have reduced the supply of Single Family Homes and made them a lucrative investment. Investment groups like real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been buying up single family homes in response. The solution is not more regulation which has driven up costs and reduced supplies. Deal with the problem, not the symptoms by abandoning the assault on single family homes. Regulators do not like Single Family Homes because they are hard to manage and consume more real estate than they want making it difficult to preserve their private playground of rural areas. Single Family Homes may not be the regulators dream but they are the American dream. They represent freedom and independence. Abandon this bill, go back and take an axe to GMA and other repressive regulation.