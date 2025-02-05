There are some REALLY good bills being heard tomorrow.

School Choice, Audit Conservation Districts and more.

Make sure and VOTE!

Bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 6th

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to submit written testimony

Scroll down for more information on each.

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1140 School Choice PRO Written

This bill provides school choice for parents by creating the EmpowerED Scholarship Program which would provide funding for private school tuition and other costs. It also provides for tax credits and offers protections for private schools who accept the funding from government intrusion. GO GO GO!

Article I wrote on this back in 2020: http://www.25-256.com/Files/schoolchoice.pdf

SB 5384 Audit Conservation Districts and others PRO Written

This is a good bill. It requires an audit of the state Riparian programs (Conservation Districts!)

The report must include:

A list of funded riparian programs including the entities eligible under each program.

Local match amounts and maximum grant amounts allowed under each program.

Current and recent past funding amounts of each program; and a review of the effectiveness for each program.

We have witnessed the wasteful, partisan spending and programs of the Conservation Districts and this bill would help to expose some of that. I enthusiastically support this bill.

HB 5429 Balance to the Building Code Council PRO Written

This bill would add some needed balance to the building code council which has been taking us in bad directions. Code changes revolving around climate change have threatened housing supply and increased costs. This bill would add 6 new members representing the building industry. Great bill.

SB 5013 Clarify DOT locations for political signs PRO Written

This bill would require the State Department of Transportation to create a map where political signs are allowed. This would be very helpful to everyone as DOT enforcement has been irrational at times. As a volunteer who has placed many signs, this would be a welcome tool to clarify where signs can and cant be placed.

SB 5509 Allow childcare in all zoning PRO Written

This bill would allow childcare to be allowed in all zoning except industrial. Childcare lacks supply which drives costs. We are currently paying to subsidize childcare through all manner of taxes. This bill would increase supply and lower costs.