Bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 6th

This one I have no recommendation for. I included it to illustrate government hypocrisy. I would give it a mild PRO vote but I skipped voting myself.

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1630 Cow farts CON Written

The bill is actually about cow farts and climate change. It requires all dairy farmers and feed lot owners to submit an annual report defining how many metric tons of methane their farm emitted each year.

HB 1488 Remove tax limit for Conservation Dist. CON Written

This one would eliminate the cap on the per parcel tax that can be applied for conservation districts. These are bastions of liberal climate change fanatics already running with millions of tax dollars advancing whaco ideals which can be very destructive to personal property rights.

SB 5201 Legalize psychedelic drugs CON Written

The companion bill 1433 was heard yesterday.

This bill simply stated would legalize psychedelic drugs. De facto legalization of drugs by Washington courts have lead to deaths and destruction. Similar actions by majority in Oregon have had the same results prompting a rethinking of their legislature to rein in the disaster.

With all the problems we currently face from the proliferation of drugs, anyone who would make such a preposterous proposal must be on drugs themselves.

SB 5484 Free Towing CON Written

The companion bill 1653 was heard yesterday.

This bill would provide two free tows and impound fees per year funded by you and I for anyone who claims they cant afford it. This covers the tow and any impound fees. The only exception is when it is in conjunction with an arrest. Otherwise, when a druggy gets his car impounded, he simply tells the tow company he is indigent and signs a form. Then the tow company is authorized to be reimbursed by the state (you and I) This one has Andrew Barkis from 2nd LD as a sponsor. He is definitely off the reservation on this one. I certainly don’t want to pay for this. Do you? Related HB 1240 and companion bill HB 1653

SB 5593 Raise school levies CON Written

This bill would raise the limits on school district levies. It would also raise the limits on state funding for districts that failed to pass levies. We do not have a funding problem with our public schools. Even well directed and managed public schools are constrained by the state which is exerting more and more control all the time. The return on investment is not good. High spending levels producing high failure rates. Increasing funding will not help.

SB 5517 Public school spending allocations CON Written

This bill sets spending allocations for public school employees from teachers to administrators. Local collective bargaining agreements prevail, but his is the mechanism for funding them. Our public schools have produced a very bad return on investment with very high cost per student compared to an equally high rate of failure. Of course the testimony on this bill is currently swamped by teachers unions, administrators and everyone else who smells the money. A NO vote will not necessarily rein this in but it will help.

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written

Another state mandate for public schools. This one requires curriculum on area tribes. School districts already have the choice to include this. This mandate adds to the strain local school budgets already suffer from other state mandates. No matter how noble the cause, requirements like this will not help outcomes which are already a crisis.

SB 5297 Daycare grant funding CON Written

This bill seeks to expand funding for Early Childhood Education through grants for construction. It also extends the eligibility to tribes. “Early Childhood Education” has become a deceiving term to cloak all manner of spending and political efforts. The term implies an unassailable presumption that this is “for the children” and must by nature be a good thing. In reality, Early Childhood Education is really a cloaking name for daycare. Debating the value of tax payer funding for daycare is reasonable, but at least call it what it is instead of conflating daycare with education. In addition to the debatable value of taxpayer in funding, the avenue to expand state indoctrination and intrusions into the family are also integral.

HB 1687 Create social housing corporation CON Written

This bill creates new pathways for housing subsidies as if there were insufficient methods of doing this right now. By creating new Social Housing Public Development Corporations with broad statutory authority new government spending on housing would increase in an ever expanding series of bureaucratic agencies. Each one funneling grants to non-profits in a web of spending almost impossible to comprehend and even more difficult to audit. No matter the noble cause cited, these expansions must stop.

HB 1712 Burn wood for electricity?????? ? Written

Here’s another goofy one. On the one hand, you and I cannot burn wood. Or at least they want to make it that way. SB 5174 seeks to restrict it highly. In contrast, utilities are encouraged to burn wood to meet their green energy goals the state requires of them. Not kidding. I give this my lukewarm support but what a bunch of hypocrites!!!