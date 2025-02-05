Bills being heard Wednesday, Feb. 5th

Allocates $100M to be awarded as grants in hiring new law enforcement officers. It is for new officers and will not address retention but is a good focus of our $ into an area damaged heavily by the defund police movement.

HB 1311 Downgrade gray wolf listing. PRO Written

Directs the Department of Fish and Wildlife to reclassify the gray wolf from "endangered" to "sensitive" as a result of its recent Periodic Status Review. Gray wolves are a very vicious apex predator that has expanded into Washington after being intentionally introduced in Yellowstone and Idaho. Wolves kill for sport and not just for food so they have proven to be very damaging to both wildlife and ranchers. High time to pare this back.

HB 1442 Regional manage of gray wolves PRO Written

Creates a regional plan to manage gray wolves. Wolves have proliferated highly in specific areas which is not accounted for in the overall approach by Department of Fish and Wildlife. This bill would require localized management to account for larger concentrations of wolves. Wolves are a vicious apex predator and kills for sport, not just for food. They are damaging to wildlife, ranchers and the public and need to be controlled where they are highly populating.

HB 1576 Restrict historic designation PRO Written

Similar to SB 5554, this bill would restrict designating a property as a historic landmark if its less than 40 years old and without the owners consent. Designation can rob a property owner of their private property rights and should not be allowed without just compensation.