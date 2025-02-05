Bills being heard Wednesday, Feb. 5th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to submit written testimony

HB 1433 Legalize psychedelic drugs CON Written

HB 1322 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written

HB 1171 School lawyers exempt abuse report CON Written

SB 5386 Teens creating school policy CON Written

HB 1458 Climate change building codes CON Written

SB 5497 Force homeless facilities on all CON Written

HB 1648 Regulate all swimming pools CON Written

SB 5496 Restrict single family home purchases CON Written

SB 5555 Commercial zoning regulation CON Written

HB 1623 Transaction fees on tips by employer CON Written

HB 1710 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

HB 1750 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

HB 1196 Convicts voting rights CON Written

HB 1657 Free comm. College for everyone CON Written

HB 1557 Student Data Sharing Auto enrollment CON Written

HB 1568 Increase student aid CON Written

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1433 Legalize psychedelic drugs CON Written

This bill simply stated would legalize psychedelic drugs. De facto legalization of drugs by Washington courts have lead to deaths and destruction. Similar actions by majority in Oregon have had the same results prompting a rethinking of their legislature to rein in the disaster.

With all the problems we currently face from the proliferation of drugs, anyone who would make such a preposterous proposal must be on drugs themselves.

HB 1322 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written

More sentence reductions for juveniles. Places a number of restrictions and criteria on a judge before a juvenile can be sentenced to confinement including consideration of things like emotional health, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Also includes a number of specific downgrades in sentencing. It also removes the requirement that a youth must serve at least 10 percent of their sentence or at a minimum 30 days at a secured institution.

HB 1171 School lawyers exempt abuse report CON Written

Reporting child abuse is required in many areas. The efforts to keep information on abuse “in house” in our public schools is becoming more well known. This bill would exclude lawyers specifically for public or private institutions of higher education from reporting child abuse. This is an affront to everyone. Any efforts to conceal the egregious acts of child abuse is really creating complicity.

SB 5386 Teens creating school policy CON Written

This bill would place teens on the Youth Advisory Council in charge of crafting school policy on requirements for mandatory reporting of child abuse or neglect. Just reading the bill title or even a cursory skim of the bill might lead one to believe this is going in a good direction. “Its for the children” right? When you consider the whole thing is tasked to a group of teens on an advisory council the misguided nature of this bill becomes more clear. Adults should not be sidestepping the serious matter of child abuse and crafting school policies to address it. It seems very in vogue to create a bunch of “advisory councils” especially with “lived experience” and other qualification requirements. This bill reveals how misguided those efforts can be.

More info here: Conservative Ladies of Washington

HB 1458 Climate change building codes CON Written

This bill introduces requirements for “embodied carbon emissions”. This is a huge burden and adds a ton of reporting requirements alone. Embodied carbon emissions is broad including the products used in building, their production, use, transportation and sourcing. This would add HUGE costs to construction without a measurable impact on CO2. This bill should be rejected out of hand.

SB 5497 Force homeless facilities on all CON Written

Forces all comprehensive plans to allow homeless facilities.

From the bill:

(1) A local comprehensive plan or development regulations, including permit processes, development standards, or permit conditions imposed under this chapter, chapter 43.21C RCW, or Title 12 35 or 35A , may not deny or preclude a permit application for permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, or indoor emergency shelter.

* Low barrier (allows drugs and drinking) and all manner of impacts will be coming to YOUR neighborhood.

* Represents ongoing efforts to force the failed housing first response to drugs on everyone.

* These are not cost free efforts and will impact local communities in a number of ways far beyond financial.

HB 1648 Regulate all swimming pools CON Written

The epidemy of government overreach. This bill proposes to regulate ALL swimming pools and would technically apply to that Cosco pool you put in the back yard. Existing code requiring compliance excepts pools serving less than 15 residences. This bill would strike that provision and gives health departments regulation and enforcement powers.

SB 5496 Restrict single family home purchases CON Written

Limits ownership in single family residences to no more than 25. This bill seeks to fix a problem the state created in the first place. Single family homes are the target of growth management zealots who seek to stack and pack. Their efforts through the Growth Management Act and other state and local efforts have reduced the supply of single family homes and made them a lucrative investment. Investment groups like real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been buying up single family homes in response. The solution is not more regulation which has driven up costs and reduced supplies. Deal with the problem, not the symptoms by abandoning the assault on single family homes. Single family homes may not be the regulators dream but they are the American dream. They represent freedom and independence. Abandon this bill, go back and take an axe to GMA and other repressive regulation.

SB 5555 Commercial zoning regulation CON Written

This bill is more advancing the stack and pack agenda of growth management. The big concern in this bill is the allowance for taller wood frame commercial structures. Most current codes have restrictions on height for wood frame structures for good reason. The infamous fire that wiped out Seattle was the result of this. This allowance could pose a grave risk to the public so I recommend a no vote.

HB 1623 Transaction fees on tips by employer CON Written

This bill would require employers to pay any card transaction fees on tips. Unlike related SB 5070 which would prohibit processing charges in the first place, this bill puts the costs on the employer. Because tip amounts will vary wildly, this is not a definable cost and cannot be accounted for in a business plan. Not a fair solution to an honorable pursuit.

HB 1710 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

This bill seeks to create a “pre-clearance” rule for any changes to election laws, ranging from statewide redistricting plans and voter-ID laws to changes as small as a local government’s relocation of a polling place. The underlying premise is that election laws are and always have been racist and any revisions as well as current law needs to be pre-approved and reviewed to make sure no racist boogey men are in there. This is most likely in response to initiative successes as well as the damaging but successful court redistricting decisions. This power is abusive and should be rejected.

More info at https://substack.com/home/post/p-156437768

HB 1750 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

This bill is related to HB 1710 in that it is a perversion and an abuse of the Federal voting rights act of 1965 and the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018. Recent judicial redistricting decisions have empowered Democrats to double down and expand into a system of traps to prevent so called dilution of voting power for minorities. Jerrymandering and bizarre districting will proliferate under this bill.

More info at https://substack.com/home/post/p-156437768

HB 1196 Convicts voting rights CON Written

Currently persons convicted of felonies loose their voting rights. This bill would redefine felonies subject to this loss as only ones punishable by death. In addition to allowing incarcerated felons the ability to shape law, it would also allow them to run for office. Really bad move.

HB 1657 Free comm. College for everyone CON Written

This bill would provide free community or technical college tuition for everyone, regardless of income. There is no fiscal note attached to this bill so anyone who would sponsor or support this bill would be creating an unfunded mandate and are guilty of mishandling public funds. Because there is no income requirement, low and modest income taxpayers would be paying for the tuition of high income earners. So much for equity. This is an open-ended entitlement that Washington tax payers will be saddled with in perpetuity.

HB 1557 Student Data Sharing Auto enrollment CON Written

* Expands on the practice of data sharing of minors information without consent by them or parents

* Assumes higher education is a path worthy of taxpayer promotion and support in lieu of other career paths.

* Employers are in a deficit of qualified employees for many non-academically credentialed positions.

* Students will automatically receive solicitations.

* Coercion by higher ed systems to enroll in “free” or subsidized programs.

We continue to promote and pump millions into higher education while this may not be the best path for many. This bill attempts to funnel many into the system without their knowledge or incentive to participate. The bill targets low income but their personal information as a minor are transmitted to college and universities without their or parental consent. This is the most objectional portion of this bill. A similar measure SB 6053 was passed last year. The progressive outcomes of higher education indicates a desire to push more and more into an indoctrination system.

From the bill:

(5) Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the Washington school information processing cooperative shall collect and transmit the data of students in grades 11 and 12 who meet the criteria determined in subsection (4) of this section to an organization representing the presidents of the public four-year institutions

(1) By January 1, 2026, each school district, charter school, state-tribal education compact school, and institutional education provider with students in grade 11 or 12 shall enter into a data sharing agreement with each participating institution in the Washington guaranteed admissions program established in section 2 of this act or the Washington school information processing cooperative to facilitate the transfer of data of students in grades 11 and 12

HB 1568 Increase student aid CON Written

This bill increases state college grants by lowering the threshold for qualification. There are preconceptions that this bill attempts to capitalize on. One, that any school funding is by nature well intended and two, that pursuit of college education should be promoted as a primary goal for our kids. As such, bills “for the children” are hard for legislators to oppose. This bill capitalizes on those presumptions but carries a high cost for which the benefits cannot be defined. Lack of school spending is not an issue in Washington. Its time to start reining in these expansions.

* Raises the threshold from 55% to 70% of state median family income to receive 100% grant funding

* Increases overall eligibility for a portion of grant funding to 100% of state median family income.

* There is no fiscal note defining the projected cost impacts of this bill.

* This bill creates a new unfunded mandate as no provision is made for costs.

Any legislators advancing this bill are guilty of blind spending of taxpayer funds. If there is data on the costs, it certainly hasn’t been disclosed to the public. On that aspect alone, this bill should be rejected.