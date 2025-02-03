These are the GOOD ones. BAD bills will be sent separately.

*** It appears the state website crashed as I was working on this today. Second bill HB 1592 does not have active links. You can still navigate on your own when the site is up.

There are 99 bills being heard tomorrow. I still had at least 9 more bills of high concern to review ranging from local school district elections to the corrupt conservation districts.

Most good bills don’t get a hearing. Our Republican legislators need our support on these so take a moment to review and vote on all these GOOD bills.

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 3rd

SB 5401 Minor concession on coal fired energy PRO Written

This bill offers some very minor concessions to coal power. It would extend from one month to 3 months the allowance for temporary coal plant operations.

HB 1592 State funding for public defenders PRO Written

This bill would have the state assume 50% of the costs for public defense. This is an important bill as there is a supreme court case looming that could completely upend the state. The case revolves around public defenders caseloads and if the supreme court rules to reduce caseloads for indigents, the cost could be astronomical. The perceived costs to local governments could crush budgets. This bill would be a preemptive measure to at least spread the load across the state. Additionally, transient indigents should not burden local governments alone so this bill makes sense. Vote yes.

HB 5425 Green energy regulation revision PRO Written

This bill eliminates renewable energy targets and reporting in one area of regulation. It does not eliminate it overall. The targets and reporting still exist in other regulations. This at least relieves our producers from some reporting and compliance costs that add to consumer prices.

HB 1121 Work standards for youth PRO Written

This bill will provide for 16 and 17 year olds to work more hours when part of a career and technical education program. Currently, youth in college programs are allowed this exception. Youth seeking careers in other areas are not given this opportunity. College is not the only path to a successful career. This bill will give the same option to youth in trade and technical pursuits.

HB 1582 Support childcare in churches PRO Written

Adds provisions when calculating load capacity for existing buildings where child care is proposed. This would benefit churches that wish to use existing space for childcare. The bill is short and specifically calls out churches as a beneficial source of added child care capacity. Good one.

HB 1648 Delay childcare regulation PRO Written

This bill would at least delay some of the increased certification requirements placed on childcare providers. While oversight of those who are providing childcare is appropriate to some degree, the old adage applies in this area “if it aint broke, fix it till it is”. This bill recognizes the effects of overregulation and allows for some reassessment.

HB 1016 Veteran employment tax incentives PRO Written

This bill will provide a tax credit on Business and Occupation tax for hiring veterans and spouses of active duty personnel. Because this is a credit to an already onerous B&O tax it does not require direct funding. Our veterans sometimes struggle reassimilating and this bill is another way to expand options.

Good bill.

HB 1106 Disabled veteran property tax relief PRO Written

This bill would phase down the disability rating to qualify for reduces property taxes from the current rating of 80% dropping each year to a final rating of 20% in 2028.

HB 1265 Penalties patronizing a prostitute PRO Written

This bill would rename the offense of Patronizing a Prostitute to “Commercial Sexual Exploitation”. It also defines additional means of committing the offense. Upgrades the offense from a misdemeanor to a Class C felony and increases fees included in penalties. This bill places some needed focus. Prostitution is often a part of human trafficking and those complicit should be held accountable