See my previous post for the GOOD ones HERE

Bills being heard Tuesday, Feb. 4th

SB 5490 Transgender strip search CON Written

Well, here we go off into lunacy land. I’m not going to elaborate a lot on this as it is really ridiculous. This bill provides that a man claiming to be a woman (visa-versa too) could require that a strip search or cavity search be conducted by a woman. Do I need to say more?

SB 5584 State prosecutor of local law enforcement CON Written

This is part of the overall move by the state to control local law enforcement. It adds the power to prosecute where it did not exist with the office of independent investigations which would be revised as the office of independent investigations and prosecution. The office would be tasked with “use of deadly force by an involved officer” investigations and prosecutions. The newly expanded office would be fully staffed with tax payer funded attorneys at their discretion. The bill also creates immunity for the office for any of their actions. Another section relieves them from any responsibility for costs incurred by anyone in defending against their prosecution. This would include county and city costs if they chose to defend against this new state prosecutor. Between the immunity and the open ended pocket of the state, this would be a prosecutor with immense power. It is bad enough that our law enforcement has to fear for their lives as they go out to defend us, they will now have to fear the state. In liberal crime ridden cities with similar intense oversight, law enforcement will often slow walk responses to reduce them to filing reports instead of confronting deadly crime. We cannot tolerate this in Washington.

SB 5414 Social Equity in state audits CON Written

This is another mandate for DEI in state government. The bill adds “social equity impact of programs or services” to requirements of all state auditing. Pierce County already contains this nonsense in the recently enacted “equity note” requirement. This is a very costly and partisan effort.

SB 5352 Free school meals for all CON Written

By creating a free meals for all system in all public schools the state is establishing a Marxist system of redistribution. This bill totally abandons any need based requirement but goes the extra step of providing for additional bonus funding above and beyond to high poverty districts. I see no objective reason for this.

Providing free meals to help those who can demonstrate need should really be a philanthropic endeavor but can at least be somewhat rationalize in a capitalist nation as ours. Distributing free meals to all without restriction is a collectivist action which has no place in our country. Especially in schools. This trains our kids to believe that food, the most basic need, is a right and does not need to be worked for. The resulting conclusion is that needs should be provided by government and only wants should be worked for. Additionally, the state rather than the parents would then be seen as the prime provider for the child. What a destructive move.

HB 1324 Expand fish and game laws CON Written

This bill expands fish and game laws in a number of areas including added and increased penalties. Guides are faced with added regulation and reporting as well as personal fishing and hunting. Some bits of language are not objectionable to anyone who enjoys wildlife and hunting or fishing but overall the expansions will undoubtedly ensnare someone who would not be a criminal under current law. No one should be callous toward abuses of our fish and game but Fish and Game enforcement can use deadly force so this is not just a recreational consideration. Too far. Vote NO.

SB 5501 No D/L requirement for employment CON Written

This bill would not allow an employer to require a drivers license. The exception of course is if driving is a required part of the job description. This bill is part of the push for a no car green society. A drivers license is means of evaluation for employers. If an employee does not have one, it first says they depend on public transportation or some other means to get to and from work. Lack of a drivers license may also be the result of revocation or suspension. All of these are legitimate concerns to an employer. I say NO.

HB 1644 Increase labor regulation youth CON Written

This bill adds to the penalties and regulations regarding minors work standards. I’m old enough to remember when the state was not involved in minors working. Berry farms would pick us up in the neighborhoods to pick berries and other crops. There was no epidemic of injuries or death. Somehow we lived to tell the tale. It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot that todays youth will never experience. The state has essentially regulated these opportunities out of existence. Today’s youth are at a big disadvantage in contrast to past generations as a result of burdensome regulation. There are sufficient regulations in place.

SB 5480 Make medical debt uncollectable CON Written

This bill would make it illegal to report a medical debt to a credit reporting agency. It also creates a very lengthy new section of regulation and conditions for a debt collection agencies that would make it practically impossible to collect medical debt. Unpaid or underpaid medical debt affects us all. As private businesses providing a critical service to all of us, hospitals, doctors and suppliers must be profitable. Unpaid debt is a direct deduction from profits and ultimately will be paid by customers in the form of rates and also impacted insurance rates. No one wants to be faced with unforeseen medical debt. There are already in place a number of very generous opportunities for assistance for low and even moderate income so failure to pay should not be an issue for them. This bill would in practice allow anyone to stiff medical providers with no consequence and should not pass.

HB 1584 Fund traditional Indian medicine CON Written

This bill would allow for Medicaid funding for traditional Indian treatment. Traditional Indian treatments are spiritual in nature. While this pursuit is a personal choice, it should not be funded with tax payer dollars.

SB 5626 Unemployment Pymt for illegal aliens CON Written

Creates unemployment benefits for illegal aliens. Funded by employers. Part of this crazy scheme is the applicant must show that they worked. This is a tacit admission that both they and possibly the employer broke federal law. Concealing this would also be a violation of federal law.

* Creates a new Washington wage replacement account

* And of course an advisory committee

* All employers required to pay.

* Administered by a 3rd party

* Information on claimants must be held confidential.

* Requires the destruction of records 15 days after applicant is not longer using the system.

HB 1299 Reducing parking requirements CON Written

The bill seeks to force all cities to limit parking requirements to more than .5 spaces per residence. The stated reason is for climate change. In effect, developments will be built with inadequate parking forcing parking onto the streets. The underlying assumption that with less parking spaces, less cars will exist or be used. Reality is nothing like this. Especially with an expanding population that is predicted to continue to grow. New residents coming will not be coming on bicycles. In conjunction with the foolish efforts to eliminate cars by reducing or failing to update road capacity, congestion and impacts on quality of life will weigh heavy on everyone.

From the bill:

Sec. 1 … on-site parking requirements needlessly drive up the cost of development, particularly housing; discourage walking and multimodal transit usage; and encourage excessive reliance of automobiles with attendant impacts on human health and greenhouse gas emissions.

(1) A city may not require more than 0.5 parking space per residential dwelling unit.

SB 5382 Regulation of Init. signature gatherers CON Written

This bill would add regulation, restrictions and provide

Under this bill a signature gatherer would be required to swear that the person signing the initiative:

* Is a registered voter

* That all information provided was correct including address

* That they reviewed the initiative.

The bill also provides for the secretary of state to invalidate any signature that has a different address than the voter registration.

This is ripe for abuse. A signature gatherer would need to ask for identification from every signer to verify address but this would not guarantee this was the address on the voter registration. They would also need to verify if the signer was a registered voter. Additionally, they would have to swear the signer reviewed the petition. Some may feel they want to sign based on current or perceived knowledge and forgo review and just sign. If this was observed to take place, the gatherer could be prosecuted under this provision. It also allows the Secretary of State to invalidate any signature with address errors.