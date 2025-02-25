Here are the GOOD ones.

(There is one BAD one they just slipped in)

.

Bills being heard Wednesday, Feb. 26th

*** They literally slipped this one in just a few hours ago.

Very sneaky. Vote CON

The rest are good ones although some have been damaged.

*** HB 1912 is a prime example of Democrat meddling. It removed so much it is almost not worth supporting. Read my notes for more

.

HB 1293 Littering PRO Written

SB 5171 Strengthen loss from wolf recovery PRO Written

HB 1912 Climate Commitment Act farm fuels *** PRO Written

SB 5117 Impacts to agriculture by legislation PRO Written

SB 5703 Waste to Energy exemption from CCA PRO Written

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

One BAD one

This bill creates a state and possibly federal subsidized health coverage for nursing home employees. It is clearly devised by SEIU as one option proposed has union requirements and limits non union participation to 15%. The fiscal note only includes very minor administrative costs and does not include the MILLIONS this will actually cost. It is also banking on Federal contributions which is not guaranteed. All of the plan details are not finalized and it creates an unfunded mandate. It appears that because of some minor concessions offered, Republican committee members foolishly agreed to this. Advancing this bill would be a very irresponsible.

==============================================

Here are the GOOD ones

Raises the penalty for littering and creates a task force to reduce littering. Looks like good legislation. It looks like a land fill out there. Much of this is due to drug camps and addicts but in general I see very little concern for the consequences of littering and there are many who contribute to the problem. Littering provides an air of lawlessness that fuels broader crime.

This bill seeks to provide more aid to those who have been impacted by wolves as a result of their introduction and the losses they have produced. Similar efforts are underway for grizzly bears and will undoubtedly bring similar problems or worse. Wolves do not always kill for food. They often kill for sport or as a pack effort where the kill is just left. Other states who were burdened by the introduction of wolves have successfully brought them under state control, introduced liberal hunting policies and controlled them to reduced levels. Washington has yet to embark on this. Since the choice was made to introduce wolves into areas of Washington, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has been given authority to make payments to the owners of livestock that have been killed or injured by wolves. This is a good thing to a bad problem but needs to be improved.

· The costs and impacts of endangered species efforts always fall on local communities and individuals.

· Some or all of these expenses should be borne by the federal government.

· In lieu of that, this bill helps correct some of the damage to local ranchers.

· Some harm cannot be corrected with funding. The menacing nature of large predators cannot be resolved with a price tag.

· Efforts to introduce grizzly’s into Washington can expect the same results and should be vigorously opposed.

*** bill was destroyed by Democrats. No reimbursements. Just a regulatory boondoggle for sellers to register to sell exempt fuel with fines. No accounting for past fuel purchases. Better than nothing but the farmers still get ripped off!!!

Original summary:

This bill would create a mechanism for farmers to be reimbursed for the costs they have and will pay for fuel that is going to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA had promised that farmers would not have to pay the costs but has not honored that promise. This bill fixes that.

*** The bill was watered down by amendment to exclude a number of state agencies from reporting but what remains is still helpful.

Original summary:

This bill directs the office of financial management to calculate and report fiscal impact of legislation on agriculture. Reports indicate that agriculture is being driven out of Washington by regulation and this bill would at least attempt to illustrate the damage as legislation is being considered as well as existing legislation.

***Another one watered down by Democrats but still helpful in the immediate.

Original Summary:

This bill is really specific to Spokane’s Waste to Energy plant. It is the only one in the state and is slated to be subjected to the Climate Commitment Act in 2027 and would incur costs of buying credits at the CCA auctions. This bill would continue the exemption. The Spokane plant is a model that should be replicated, but instead, we are continuing to add more and more regulation to solid waste disposal making Washington the highest cost for solid waste in the nation.

https://my.spokanecity.org/solidwaste/waste-to-energy/