This bill is part of a trend to reduce consequences and accountability for juvenile offenders. I am not seeing any bills being introduced to increase consequences and accountability. Juvenile crime is out of control and measures like this will definitely not help stem the tide.

* Provision to remove conviction from record

* Removes parental consent to a diversion program

* Adds a provision to exonerate the offender at 21 if they are in a diversion program and prohibit the information from being used in the future.

* Creates grant funding which is directed to so called “Community-based organizations” for the diversion programs.

* Many non-profits bring objectionable philosophies such as DEI

* DEI is of course included in the text of this bill

SB 5066 State oversight of law enforcement CON Written

This bill grants the Attorney General authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement. The Attorney General does not have blanket authority to investigate and charge. The Washington constitution says the AG must be delegated specific duties by the legislature. This bill does that in spades. It not only grants the AG authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement criminally, it also grants civil authority. Criminal charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, where civil charges only need to be proven by a preponderance of the evidence (51% likely)

· “Investigate violations under subsection (1) of this section on its own initiative”

· The State Patrol and other state agencies are excluded.

This bill is part of a larger move to take over local law enforcement

· Grants a permanent authority.

· Gives AG authority to initiate investigations on its own initiative as opposed to acting on a complaint.

From the bill:

“Investigate violations under subsection (1) of this section on its own initiative”

· This is ripe for political abuse

· The State Patrol and other state agencies are excluded.

· The provision to prosecute civil actions is a gross abuse of power.

· To add insult to injury, an emergency clause was added to the bill.

HB 1668 Community Custody laws *revised to CON CON Written

This bill originally had very strong measures for compliance which were completely stripped out by amendment. All of the points in my original assessment are gone making this legislation an offense of its own.

Original summary:

This bill would strengthen laws and consequences for convicts who escape community custody. Community custody can include electronic monitoring or reporting to a parole or other officer. It does include provisions for some leniency but most importantly, it increases the crime of Escape from Community Custody up from level II felony to level V which would allow for much greater consequences.

HB 1218 State competency responsibilities CON Written

This bill seems to be an attempt to move state responsibility for mental health specifically the criminally insane through a number of competency regulation revisions. The stated goal is to reduce the number of competency hearings being referred to the state.

The bill establishes what is called a “growth cap program” which sets a limit on how many referrals a county can make for competency treatment. When this limit is exceeded, Counties will be levied a fine on an increasing scale for every referral over the “baseline”. The net effect will be to transfer costs and responsibilities from the state to counties. Someone from King county might be taken into custody in Pierce County and the resulting burden of their mental issues will fall on the county. The net result will likely be more cases dismissed. Mental health issues not being addressed and increased danger to the community.

Some reference for the state we are in:

The continuous increase in mental health issues should be no surprise. Our drug epidemic is creating an ongoing flood of mentally damaged people. Many permanently becoming lifetime wards of the state. Our state mental health facilities at Western State lost $53 Million in Federal funding along with their federal certification in 2018 and recently being fined $100 Million in 2023 for not providing adequate services. Jay Inslee as the head administrator presided over these failings.

HB 1557 Student Data Sharing Auto enrollment CON Written

* Expands on the practice of data sharing of minors information without consent by them or parents

* Assumes higher education is a path worthy of taxpayer promotion and support in lieu of other career paths.

* Employers are in a deficit of qualified employees for many non-academically credentialed positions.

* Students will automatically receive solicitations.

* Coercion by higher ed systems to enroll in “free” or subsidized programs.

We continue to promote and pump millions into higher education while this may not be the best path for many. This bill attempts to funnel many into the system without their knowledge or incentive to participate. The bill targets low income but their personal information as a minor are transmitted to college and universities without their or parental consent. This is the most objectional portion of this bill. A similar measure SB 6053 was passed last year. The progressive outcomes of higher education indicates a desire to push more and more into an indoctrination system.

From the bill:

(5) Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the Washington school information processing cooperative shall collect and transmit the data of students in grades 11 and 12 who meet the criteria determined in subsection (4) of this section to an organization representing the presidents of the public four-year institutions

(1) By January 1, 2026, each school district, charter school, state-tribal education compact school, and institutional education provider with students in grade 11 or 12 shall enter into a data sharing agreement with each participating institution in the Washington guaranteed admissions program established in section 2 of this act or the Washington school information processing cooperative to facilitate the transfer of data of students in grades 11 and 12

SB 5769 Transition to kindergarten CON Written

This program was started in 2023 and funds programs for children prior to kindergarten. The bill aims to reenact and continue the program. This is not part of the statutory requirements of the state. If anyone believes the state is succeeding in education, then you may want to support continuing this expansion. The results do not support this conclusion. Failure is a downward spiral of our state education system with no end in sight. Many have been left with no recourse but to leave the state because of this. There is no fiscal note attached so the costs are undefined.

SB 5155 Permanent Salmon Recovery Program CON Written

Reenacts the 2021 Habitat Recovery Pilot Program. This bill is similar to SB 5305. See my comments below. The only difference is it adds specific projects and requires reporting requirements on possible impacts to the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation. Nowhere are the impacts to our budgets as well as oversight and auditing for waste inefficiency. A door wide open to abuse. The bill also includes an emergency clause so it immune to Referendum.

SB 5305

This bill relates to salmon recovery programs and seeks to continue and expand them by reducing regulatory requirements that other efforts would still face. No one would disagree that keeping a healthy environment for salmon is a good thing. Salmon recovery efforts have become in vouge and are being conflated with all kinds of other climate change / environmental issues and efforts though. The cost of these efforts are spiraling upwards and now represent a very significant part of state and local budgets. A simple culvert revision can range into the millions of dollars and in many cases result in insignificant improvements for salmon. It is time for legislators to recognize how out of control and ineffective this has become. Oversight and auditing should be mandatory for all recovery efforts to make sure all dollars spent result in measurable and proportionate outcomes. This bill does none of that.

HB 1174 Interpretation for foreigners CON Written

The cost of interpreting in foreign languages for both citizen and non-citizens is increasing greatly. This bill seeks to remove some instances where the cost of interpreting is born by the foreign language person. The cost of interpretation in proceedings which the foreigner did not initiate are still covered by government but this bill removes the provisions for costs in actions initiated by the foreigner. It also relieves the interpreter from translation into English when one foreign language is spoken to another. This could leave the courts, judges and jurors without understanding of what is being said. This is an opportunity for fraud and abuse.

SB 5626 Unemployment Pymt for illegal aliens CON Written

Creates unemployment benefits for illegal aliens. Funded by employers. Part of this crazy scheme is the applicant must show that they worked. This is a tacit admission that both they and possibly the employer broke federal law. Concealing this would also be a violation of federal law.

* Creates a new Washington wage replacement account

* And of course an advisory committee

* All employers required to pay.

* Administered by a 3rd party

* Information on claimants must be held confidential.

* Requires the destruction of records 15 days after applicant is not longer using the system.

SB 5496 Restrict single family home purchases CON Written

Limits ownership in single family residences to no more than 25 then amended to 50. This bill seeks to fix a problem the state created in the first place. Single family homes are the target of growth management zealots who seek to stack and pack. Their efforts through the Growth Management Act and other state and local efforts have reduced the supply of single family homes and made them a lucrative investment. Investment groups like real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been buying up single family homes in response. The solution is not more regulation which has driven up costs and reduced supplies. Deal with the problem, not the symptoms by abandoning the assault on single family homes. Single family homes may not be the regulators dream but they are the American dream. They represent freedom and independence. Abandon this bill, go back and take an axe to GMA and other repressive regulation.

SB 5587 State control of local land use CON Written

The Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington is given authority to dictate local land use through a series of reports they are tasked with creating regarding a number of housing metrics. This report will then be the cause for forced compliance with state preferred housing regulation. The reporting is already in place, but this bill then places demands on any county or city not living up to the results to force more affordable housing and more density. This ultimately puts your local land use planning in the hands of a bunch of academics. Really bad move!

SB 5613 State control of local land use CON Written

This bill tasks the Department of Commerce with creating “clear and objective regulation” for land use as a model for local government. Model is a sly way of moving to forced compliance which included amendments in this bill moves very close to by injecting revised language into existing grant regulation and Growth Management Act hearings board regulations. This could allow for withholding of funds and negative hearings board decisions. Here is how the bill defines “clear and objective regulation”

“In determining whether a development regulation is clear and objective the regulation must be interpreted in a manner that does not inhibit or prohibit either development of middle housing or accessory dwelling or achievement of minimum density requirements under this chapter”

Overall, this is part of GMA efforts to stack and pack development in all corners of the state. If you like apartment living and walking. This bills for you.

**** Amendments have watered this down a little but it still stinks

HB 1647 Increase mining permit fees CON Written

Mining operations are required to pay a permit fee to reclaim the land they mined. Seems odd to pay the government to do this but its current law. This bill will raise the cost for a permit to $4,500 and even public works (say county road projects) would go from $0 to $2,500. Mining is critical to everyone, including rainbow elites. No one lives without it. Provisions like this will raise prices and drive mining out of Washington, which is ultimately what they would like. Reality is every road we drive on uses mined gravel. Every building we occupy uses mined materials. Almost every product we enjoy uses mined materials. If we have to import mined materials it weakens us as a state and as a nation.

SB 5762 Double cell phone tax CON Written

Similar to other bills that sing a sirens song of good causes, this bill would double the cell phone tax imposed in 2021 from the current 40 cents to 80 cents per month. This will place us among the highest taxed in the nation. A 100% rate increase is outrageous. The irony is that this proposes to increase funding for their crisis response and suicide prevention program while juxtaposed with Washingtons current and proposed to expand assisted suicide laws. Which is it? Is suicide bad and we want to help people live, or is suicide good and we want to help people die?