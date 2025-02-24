Here are the GOOD ones.

Our legislators have worked hard to get these advanced.

Make sure and support their efforts.

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 24th

Details on each bill are below

HB 1715 Audit state energy standards PRO Written

This is an AWESOME bill. If it passes, it calls for an audit of the state energy performance standards and to define the costs to local governments. It’s too bad it doesn’t include an audit of the costs to the private sector like you and I, but this is a great start.

SB 5757 50% of local traffic cam funds to state highway PRO Written

This simple bill directs 50% of revenue from local traffic cams will go to the state motor vehicle fund. I think it’s a great idea. Might make them less profitable and some local jurisdictions might abandon them. Are these things moral?

Take a look at this comprehensive look at Edgewood’s school cams. Probably some perspectives not considered. Very informative.

https://www.edgewoodschoolcams.com/

SB 5278 Juvenile detention overcrowding PRO Written

Good bill to address overcrowding in juvenile detention facilities. It would make provisions for overcrowding where juveniles that commit assaults on staff would be moved to adult prison. Also provisions for moving to adult prison for possession of drugs or contraband and involvement in riots. Juveniles who do not pose risks would be transferred to non-secure locations. Also provisions for juveniles who turn 18 in custody to voluntarily move to adult prison.

HB 1648 Delay childcare regulation PRO Written

This bill would at least delay some of the increased certification requirements placed on childcare providers. While oversight of those who are providing childcare is appropriate to some degree, the old adage applies in this area “if it aint broke, fix it till it is”. This bill recognizes the effects of overregulation and allows for some reassessment.

SB 5710 Diesel powered ferries PRO Written

This bill would direct the purchase of 2 new diesel powered ferries and postpone the conversion of the second and third jumbo mark II vessel to hybrid electric vessels until the first conversion is complete and has been proven to be effective. Attempting to electrify our ferry fleet is unworkable and misguided. Hopefully some sanity is arriving and Democrats will go along with this. Support this one.

HB 1102 Supporting veterans PRO Written

Expands the veterans service officer program started in 2019 which assists veterans in the identification of and filing of claims for federal benefits. The federal bureaucracy can be very difficult to navigate and our veterans deserve this help.