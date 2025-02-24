Here are the rest of the BAD bills being heard tomorrow.

Watch for the next message with the GOOD ones

Here’s Part 2

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 24th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind.

Details on each bill are below

.

HB 1696 Racist home loans CON Written

SJR 8200 55% to pass school bonds CON Written

SB 5186 55% to pass school bonds CON Written

SB 5327 Learning Standards CON Written

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written

SB 5284 Force packaging Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

HB 1409 Accelerate Emission Standards CON Written

SB 5502 Create bottle deposit CON Written

HB 1607 Create bottle deposit CON Written

SB 5359 Prioritize / coordinate clean green energy CON Written

HB 1440 Increase real estate filing fee CON Written

HB 1996 .1% sales tax increase for diversion programs CON Written

HB 1958 New I-5 bridge tolling and bonding CON Written

.

MORE INFORMATION

.

HB 1696 Racist home loans CON Written

If you are one of these races, you might qualify for free down payment and closing costs on a new home:

Black, Latino, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Other Pacific Islander, Korean, or Asian Indian.

This bill would compound an already racist adoption of a funding mechanism put in place last year called the “Covenant Homeownership Program” The bill seeks to provide reparations for the descendants of anyone who was denied a home loan before 1968 because of their race. Now this can get pretty thorny. What percentage of the 5 generations would a person need to be to qualify? This could be pretty broad depending on genealogy. A person at a conceivably young age of 20 at the time would now be 77, so those directly impacted by and large do not exist. What a great benefit to anyone related for being born in the right place at the right time. There is an income requirement to qualify though. Currently that is 100% of the Average Median Income which is $11,032 for a family of 4. Under this bill that would increase to $ 15,444. Wish I made that much and could get free downpayment and closing costs. This bill just replaces past racism with current racism.

SJR 8200 55% to pass school bonds CON Written

This legislation would lower the threshold to pass school bond measures from 60% to 55%. This would require a constitutional amendment. Our constitution places this threshold in a few different areas to prevent mob rule. In this case via taxation. School bonds that don’t pass reflect the dissatisfaction many feel with public schools. The solution is not to make your tax dollars easier to acquire but rather to fix the issues creating the dissatisfaction. Much of this comes from state level rather than local. This is an example of the state trying to fix problems it has created.

SB 5186 55% to pass school bonds CON Written

This legislation would lower the threshold to pass school bond measures from 60% to 55%. This would require a constitutional amendment. Our constitution places this threshold in a few different areas to prevent mob rule. In this case via taxation. School bonds that don’t pass reflect the dissatisfaction many feel with public schools. The solution is not to make your tax dollars easier to acquire but rather to fix the issues creating the dissatisfaction. Much of this comes from state level rather than local. This is an example of the state trying to fix problems it has created.

SB 5327 Learning Standards CON Written

This bill proposes to add computer science learning standards for students in grades kindergarten through 12.

Additionally, It elevates goals 3 and 4 in RCW 28A.150.210 which are very subjective and would build on other language in the existing RCW requiring DEI standards.

There is a provision in existing law that requires all new learning standards to comply with DEI principles.

Because of this provision, any revisions to the learning standard are subject to corruption. Also, these standards are to be set by the superintendent of public instruction, Chris Reykdal, and would be subject to his preferences. As such, this bill should be rejected.

SB 5570 Require tribal curriculum in school CON Written

Another state mandate for public schools. This one requires curriculum on area tribes. School districts already have the choice to include this. This mandate adds to the strain local school budgets already suffer from other state mandates. No matter how noble the cause, requirements like this will not help outcomes which are already a crisis.

SB 5284 Force packaging Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

This bill will force producers of paper products and packaging to fund a program for elimination of their products and recycling.

* The stated motivation for this legislation is failure to meet recycling goals.

* Placing culpability for these failures on producers of paper products and packaging is an arrogant conclusion.

* Reasons for failures in recycling goals are demonstrably broad and often inward of the goal itself.

* This will drive up costs on consumers even more that the current plastic bag bans and other similar efforts have already done.

* The bill recognizes the cost impacts to consumers by exempting a number of items like infant formula, drug and medical packaging.

* Forcing a business to participate and fund the elimination of the products it sells.

* Bureaucracy and regulation are greatly increase by the forced creation of multiple producer organizations, each bringing cost burdens to the producers coupled with an undefined “coordinating body” as well as an 19 member advisory council all creating full time positions requiring funding to be absorbed by the producers and inevitably passed on to consumers.

* The volume of regulation included is staggering and should be expected to grow along with associated costs.

* This newly created avenue can clearly be leveraged farther in the future to place even broader requirements and burdens on producers and by implication, consumers.

HB 1409 Accelerate Emission Standards CON Written

This is all part of the giant scam called the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). This bill revolves around associated law called the Clean Fuels Program (CFP) which sets a declining limit over time for the amount of carbon that can be attributed to gas and diesel. If the refiners, producers and importers cannot meet the standard, no problem, just pay some money through the carbon credit auctions. This doesn’t do a thing for the climate change boogey man, but it sure pumps a lot of money into the climate hysteria programs and their buddies. This bill would revise the CFP by moving the emission standard requirements up from 2038 to 2034 and also ratcheting up the permissible carbon limits. Guess who pays for all this? You know. This impacts low income the worst. So much for equity.

SB 5502 Create bottle deposit CON Written

This bill adds a 10 cent deposit on beverage containers. It also of course creates a new council and associate costs all along the way. This will increase costs immediately. It should be rejected.

HB 1607 Create bottle deposit CON Written

Same as SB 5502 above. Vote on both

SB 5359 Prioritize / coordinate clean green energy CON Written

This bill seeks to expand so called “clean energy” by creating a new “clean energy development office” along with all the expected costs and mandates which would be tasked with accelerating the growth of clean energy projects and initiatives.

The mandates, funding, subsidies and promotion of “clean energy” has been a drain on Washington. Increasing costs and limiting options while boxing us in to an unachieved corner. Shortages will drive costs even higher all impacting low income the most. All the while Washingtons blessing of “clean” hydroelectric power is being squandered by moves for dam removal. At the same time existing hydroelectric and remaining electrical generation sources are being taxed beyond capacity. Wind and solar cannot conceivably replace current generating capacity especially when considering the massive increases in demand associated with all the electrification policies. This bill adds bureaucracy with the addition of the new “clean energy development office” including all the cost associated with it. New bureaucracies like this are inherently designed to spawn even more bureaucracies and associated costs and burdens. When will this madness stop!

HB 1440 Increase real estate filing fee CON Written

While the premise of increasing the fee to pay for administration by the county auditor is not objectionable to me personally, the system of recording fees is extremely corrupt. These fees are substantial and are generating $millions that is being directed to failed homeless policies and numerous other offensive programs. I would ask that some of those funds be redirected to the auditor if they are experiencing a budget shortfall.

HB 1996 .1% sales tax increase for diversion programs CON Written

This bill authorizes a .1% sales tax increase for behavioral health diversion plans. This would include working to divert criminals who have convictions up to a class C felony away from prison and into alternative programs. The bill is specifically targeted at those with mental health issues and does not disclose what these “diversion programs” are. This class of criminals prose the greatest threat to the public of any.

HB 1958 New I-5 bridge tolling and bonding CON Written

This bill would authorize $1.6 Billion in bonding to be paid for will tolls and fuel taxs. The proposed design will include light rail and bicycle / pedestrian paths. They just cant get away from their green new world utopian dream. The new bridge would expand from 3 lanes each way to 4. The 4th will no doubt be HOV so no help for the rest of us. Another issue is the height needed for commercial ship traffic. This will place the bridge almost 100 feet high. Their rail and pedestrian landings will be WAY up there. All this also hinges on federal grants that of course looked promising under Biden but are now in question. Getting the cart ahead of the horse here. I think NO.

There is a vote on the companion bill SB 5734 tomorrow.