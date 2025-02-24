There are 24 BAD bills and 6 GOOD bills being heard tomorrow.

HB 1163 Permit to purchase firearms CON Written

Actually this one is a collection of different angles to repress your 2A rights and attempt to entangle you in repressive regulation. To start the requirement for a “permit to purchase” will not pass constitutional muster, at least on a federal level, but in the mean time, your rights will be infringed. Included are requirements for testing including live fire, annual background checks. Your personal information will be forwarded to the legislature and will become public record that anyone can access. This will be requisite in obtaining a license to purchase also.

* A license to exercise a constitutional right is illegal.

* Similar measures in other states are working through the courts and will undoubtedly be overturned.

* Spending tax payer dollars pursuing this is irresponsible at best.

* The motive seems to be to rob any rights possible even if it might be temporary.

* Criminals are not obedient to these or any other laws by nature so this will only impact law abiding citizens.

* Therefore, public safety is reduced, not enhanced.

* The ever increasing burden placed on law enforcement dealing with this and other bureaucratic endeavors steals resources that should be directed to actual crime.

* Banning the right to purchase a firearm to someone who is charged but has not been convicted of a crime that might otherwise justify the ban is unconstitutional also and is supported by case law.

* Creation of a gun registry is also unconstitutional and supported by case law.

* A gun registry is a national security risk and endangers the militia laid out in the US constitution.

* The collection and dissemination of peoples personal information that would otherwise be confidential and as an express condition of exercising a right under these restrictions is another constitutional violation.

SB 5123 Gender identity protections in school CON Written

From the bills Summary page:

· Adds protected classes to the nondiscrimination provisions that apply to Washington public schools: ethnicity, homelessness, immigration or citizenship status, and neurodivergence.

· Separates sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity into three separate protected classes.

· Provides definitions for these protected classes that apply to public schools

From the bills definitions:

(2) "Gender expression" means the external appearance of one's gender identity, usually expressed through behavior, clothing, body characteristics, or voice, and which may or may not conform to socially defined behaviors and characteristics typically associated with being either masculine or feminine.

(3) "Gender identity" means a person's internal sense of being male, female, both, neither, or in-between, independent of how it is expressed or perceived by others.

Does this really need a lot of explanation? What the heck is neurodivergence? I started to look it up and its such a bunch of quackery I decided not to waste my time. Don’t waste yours either. Vote emphatically NO and move on.

SB 5382 Undermine initiative signature gathering CON Written

What is being changed?

The current laws relating to initiatives and referendum is found in Chapter 29A.72 RCW

The prescribed form of each of the 3 types of petitions is found in RCW 29A.72.110- RCW 29A.72.130 Each of these contain prescribed language that must appear on the petitions where the petition gather only includes his or her name and makes a declaration “under penalty of law” that to the best of their knowledge the everyone signed correctly and wasn’t coerced or paid to sign.

· New language would require all of the signature gatherers information and also replaces “under penalty of law” which is not specific with “under penalty false swearing” which is very specific and carries a penalty of up to $5000 and a year in jail.

· Signature gatherer would also be attesting that the signer “reviewed the sheet”. If someone baited them and did not “review the sheet” but signed, the gatherer could be charged.

· New section 2 declares that the gatherer would need to know if the signer:

1. Provided correct information. This would mean the gatherer would need to verify and know that every aspect of their submission including address, county, etc. was correct. If any aspect is not correct, the gatherer is guilty and could be charged. 2. The signer was eligible to vote. This would also mean the gatherer would have to know or verify every signer was a legal registered voter. Since we have a growing program of automatic voter registration, some signers might think they were registered but were not. In the end, if they were not, the gatherer is guilty and could be charged.

It would be humanly impossible for anyone to know or verify all these factors.

Additionally, the secretary of state is instructed to disqualify any signer who’s address submitted on the petition did not match their voter registration.

The intent of this bill is clear.

HB 2015 Tax measure protecting illegal aliens CON Written

This bill is a trojan horse masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new .1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

Similar restrictions tying funding to compliance with RCW 10.93.160

Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

Other requirements imposed on local law enforcement would include:

· Must have a firearm confiscation policy in place.

· Must hire only officers living in the community.

· Grants will be awarded to prioritize applicants based on “community policing”, “trauma informed” policies and training, environmental hazard mitigations and community outreach and assistance programs.

It also provides direct funding for tribal police.

HB 1870 New property tax for reproductive health CON Written

This bill would authorize a new property tax to create “Public Health Clinics”. The description for these clinics in the bill are a big red flag. “Reproductive Health Care” is a term to describe abortion without saying it and would also include transgender “affirming care”. Additionally, “Low barrier” in all other related areas means drug addicts being allowed and enabled to continue to use drugs.

Beware of any bill that grants more money or power to “Public Health” or “Community Health”. Covid 19 revealed many corruptions in the name of public health. Our public health departments and agencies have been infected themselves with all manner of corruption and overreach. “Health in all policies” is the push to include “public health” in every aspect of our lives. This bill embraces that concept.

https://tpchd.org/info/data/community-health-improvement-plan/

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written

Do you own a home built before 1978? This bill would all but condemn it unless you have lots of money. To save us all from lead paint, this bill would make it illegal to remodel or do much of anything to it without a huge host of requirements.

A new state renovation, repair, and painting program is created and tasked with creating this behemoth program and enforcing it. Here is a rough summery of what would fall under their authority.

“The state renovation, repair, and painting program requires that all renovation activities on pre-1978 residential or child-occupied facilities must be performed by certified renovation firms utilizing certified renovators or individuals trained by certified renovators and that renovation activities are directed by certified renovators. All renovation activities must meet minimum work practice standards established by the department. The department shall establish rules…”

(18)(a) "Renovation" means the modification of any existing structure, or portion thereof, that results in the disturbance of painted surfaces,”

If any of that describes you, you will then need”

"Certified abatement worker”

"Certified dust sampling technician"

"Certified inspector"

"Certified project designer"

"Certified renovator"

"Certified risk assessor"

"Certified abatement supervisor"

Like I said. Effectively will condemn your house. Think this wont affect you? Wait till you try and sell it.

HB 1317 Reduce mandatory and juvenile sentences CON Written

HB 1111 and SB 5266 are companion bills so addressed as one. HB 1317 is similar enough to apply the same points.

Each seeks to offer a path to early release for juveniles who were tried as adults with lengthy sentences.

We seem to have lost sight of the reason for incarceration.

* As a mechanism for justice.

* As a term of punishment for offenses to others.

* As a means of protecting the public from further offenses.

* When guilt is established Justice should be blind

* Rehabilitation is not part of justice, it is secondary to it and serves the offender, not the offended.

* The crimes that qualify someone in these circumstances are some of the most heinous imaginable and no length of time reduces the crime itself.

* Juvenile crime itself is out of control.

* These measures have zero effect in mitigating this, in fact will most likely worsen it.

SB 5231 Free tablets for inmates CON Written

This bill provides for added communication opportunities including video communication and electronic mail or messaging services. All provided free of charge and even goes to the length of mandating free tablets for all inmates.

* Communication is by nature limited to those incarcerated

* This bill applies to electronic media services for entertainment

* What type of entertainment would the taxpayers of Washington be funding?

* This opens all manner of opportunities for collusion, illegal and immoral activities.

* The costs associated with the provision of tablets alone would be a large reward to criminals.

* Costs of administration and additional supervision are also borne by the taxpayers.

* As these opportunities unfold into forbidden or unlawful activity staff will be further burdened.

* All this in deference to inmate wants and desires, not needs.

* None of this is a benefit to the public and should be rejected.

SB 5296 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written

More sentence reductions for juveniles. Places a number of restrictions and criteria on a judge before a juvenile can be sentenced to confinement including consideration of things like emotional health, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Also includes a number of specific downgrades in sentencing. It also removes the requirement that a youth must serve at least 10 percent of their sentence or at a minimum 30 days at a secured institution.

HB 1322 Reduce juvenile sentences CON Written

Same as SB 5296 - Vote on both

HB 1503 Digital Equity CON Written

Increases eligibility for subsidies from 80% of area median income to 200% of federal poverty level. Broadens definitions of eligible organizations to include non-profits which are too often a portal for leftist grants promoting leftist ideals. Authorities existing and extended by this bill to the Office of Equity. This office should be eliminated so extending power and authority to it in any circumstance is objectionable.