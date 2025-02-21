The legislature in not usually in session on Saturdays

Not a good one in the bunch.

Voting rights, sentence reductions and other typical silliness.

I’ll send out this week’s results tomorrow.

Bills being heard Saturday, Feb. 22nd

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

HB 1448 Ranked Choice Voting CON Written

Describing Ranked Choice Voting would take too much space.

Good explanation watch HERE

Also, read HERE

https://www.heritage.org/election-integrity/report/ranked-choice-voting-bad-choice

Ranked choice voting is a scheme to disconnect elections from issues and allow candidates with marginal support from voters to win.

Disenfranchises voters

Complex and confusing. We are told many voters cant figure out how to get identification. I guess they will really struggle with this one.

If a voter only marks one or two of the total number of candidates presented and neither of them prevails, his or her vote is now irrelevant.

Allows a candidate who might fail when placed head to head with one of the other possibilities to prevail.

Not only should this measure be rejected but Ranked Choice Voting should be banned!

HB 1710 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

This bill seeks to create a “pre-clearance” rule for any changes to election laws, ranging from statewide redistricting plans and voter-ID laws to changes as small as a local government’s relocation of a polling place. The underlying premise is that election laws are and always have been racist and any revisions as well as current law needs to be pre-approved and reviewed to make sure no racist boogey men are in there. This is most likely in response to initiative successes as well as the damaging but successful court redistricting decisions. This power is abusive and should be rejected.

More info at https://substack.com/home/post/p-156437768

HB 1750 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

This bill is related to HB 1710 in that it is a perversion and an abuse of the Federal voting rights act of 1965 and the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018. Recent judicial redistricting decisions have empowered Democrats to double down and expand into a system of traps to prevent so called dilution of voting power for minorities. Jerrymandering and bizarre districting will proliferate under this bill.

HB 1125 Sentence reductions CON Written

This bill creates a framework for broad opportunity for reduced sentencing for felons. While it offers some assistance to victims related to these modifications, those offerings are in response to the circumstances this bill creates. This should not need a lot of commentary. Sentencing reductions are uncalled for at a time of out of control crime. We should be moving in the opposite direction.

HB 1274 Don’t count juvenile offenses ~ sentencing CON Written

This bill seeks sentencing reductions for adults by removing juvenile convictions as a consideration. This bill would not only remove juvenile offenses as a contribution to “points” in adult sentencing but would retroactively apply these reductions. The preamble cites typical DEI and racist principles as the reason for this measure. It gets ridiculous when they also try to blame ancient sins for their behavior. From the bill:

(2) The legislature acknowledges that historical, intergenerational trauma caused by the mass incarceration of indigenous children and juveniles through Indian boarding schools, where they endured physical and sexual violence, emotional abuse, and the separation and division of indigenous families, continues to deeply affect indigenous people today.

I guess because a great grandparent was placed in a boarding school, they just had to commit murder, armed robbery and rape and should be excused?

HB 1071 Forcing recycling on mfg. and consumers CON Written

This bill will increase the recycling goals of Washington from 50% to 65%. Accomplishing this will be through a number of regulations and mandates. These would be statewide mandates. All of these burdens will end up being paid by consumers and will also drive manufacturing out of the state.

Increase Washington recycling goals from 50% to 65%

Targeted at single family and multifamily residential

Will require recycling at all locations where curbside pickup is offered

Creates a new registration and fees for manufactures of packaging products.

Increases the lengthy list of products that will be required to contain various and increasing amounts of recycled materials.

Manufactures will be fined up to $1000 per day for noncompliance

Defines an expandable list of products that will require recycling

Of course a new advisory committee will be formed.

Creates a “truth in labeling task force”

All of these efforts are tied to saving the planet from climate change.

Current recycling efforts are not adding up.

Forced measures to preclude plastic bags, utensil, straws, etc. have been costly and ineffective.

Forcing manufacturers to comply increases costs which burden low income the most.

Studies show that Californias bag ban produced more waste

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/08/18/report-californias-plastic-bag-ban-produced-more-plastic-bag-waste/

Glass recycling is also a problem

https://www.nbcrightnow.com/news/why-dont-more-cities-recycle-glass-if-its-100-recyclable/article_0ce6c6fc-c986-11ed-9af6-fbeae146a547.html

https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/skagit-county-to-curb-glass-recycling/281-c06eb936-69bf-4c10-b03a-d4ca5dffd109

https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/article293483989.html

HB 1150 Force packaging Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

This bill will force producers of paper products and packaging to fund a program for elimination of their products and recycling. The preamble states we have not met the 50% recycling goal which contradicts HB 1071 which states we have.

The stated motivation for this legislation is failure to meet recycling goals.

Placing culpability for these failures on producers of paper products and packaging is an arrogant conclusion.

Reasons for failures in recycling goals are demonstrably broad and often inward of the goal itself.

This will drive up costs on consumers even more that the current plastic bag bans and other similar efforts have already done.

The bill recognizes the cost impacts to consumers by exempting a number of items like infant formula, drug and medical packaging.

Forcing a business to participate and fund the elimination of the products it sells.

Bureaucracy and regulation are greatly increase by the forced creation of multiple producer organizations, each bringing cost burdens to the producers coupled with an undefined “coordinating body” as well as an 19 member advisory council all creating full time positions requiring funding to be absorbed by the producers and inevitably passed on to consumers.

The volume of regulation included is staggering and should be expected to grow along with associated costs.

This newly created avenue can clearly be leveraged farther in the future to place even broader requirements and burdens on producers and by implication, consumers.

HB 1570 Unionize college student employees CON Written

This bill would provide for unionizing any students who are also employed at Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, Western Washington University, and The Evergreen State College. This will undoubtedly drive up costs which ultimately fall on you and I as all of these are tax payer supported, but more importantly, how will this affect interns? Would someone who takes an intern position be considered a “scab” and prompt a protest? Going overboard here.

HB 1183 Eliminate off street parking CON Written

This bill adds a number of building code revisions related to solar panel installation and other characteristics the authors would deem preferable to their agenda. It’s biggest problem is it forbids counties and cities from requiring off street parking. This is part of a larger conspiracy to force us out of our cars. Next time you struggle to find parking, this may be the culprit. Pierce county has already moved this direction and is about to entrench it even more with the Comprehensive Plan Update.

HB 1623 Transaction fees on tips by employer CON Written

This bill would require employers to pay any card transaction fees on tips. Unlike related SB 5070 which would prohibit processing charges in the first place, this bill puts the costs on the employer. Because tip amounts will vary wildly, this is not a definable cost and cannot be accounted for in a business plan. Not a fair solution to an honorable pursuit.

HB 1841 State loans to buy art CON Written

This bill says it is modeled after a program in Tasmania. Makes me think of Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil. This bill should be in the category of cartoons.

An initial appropriation of $225,000 will start the program to offer interest free loans for people to buy art. How in the world something like this could rise to the level of needing statewide taxpayer support is beyond me.