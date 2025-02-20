A number of tax increase bills tomorrow.

A couple of really good ones, don’t miss those.

Bills being heard Friday, Feb. 21st

SB 5753 Create state "Public Housing" CON Written

HB 1932 Public pot parties CON Written

SB 5380 Environmental Justice CON Written

HB 1095 .1% sales tax increase for police CON Written

HB 1805 .1% sales tax increase for children CON Written

HB 1702 New 3% utility tax CON Written

HB 1717 Sales tax to affordable housing CON Written

HB 1525 Tribes exempt from vehicle sales tax CON Written

SB 5731 State rental assistance CON Written

SB 5755 Convert Commercial property to housing CON Written

SB 5732 Growth Management rev. and enforcement CON Written

HJM 4004 Reduce sea lions to protect salmon PRO Written

SB 5091 No California emissions standards PRO Written

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5753 Create state "Public Housing" CON Written

This bill will create a task force to formulate a plan for statewide public housing. The preamble of the bill declares that housing is a human right and intends to “restore public housing as a core function of government”

There are numerous currently funded public housing efforts through tax payer funded subsidies, incentives like regulatory and tax relief. This bill intends to go far beyond that with state owned housing all steeped in conforming to United Nations models:

(d) Review the United Nations human rights office of the high commissioner's definition of housing adequacy and develop a strategic plan to create livable communities for all Washingtonians to thrive

HB 1932 Public pot parties CON Written

The sponsors of this bill were obviously high when they concocted this. This bill allows for “cannabis consumption events” that can take place in public places and can be as close as 100 ft. from a school. A “cannabis consumption event organizers” can sell pot, but cannot sell cigarettes. These pot parties can take place in a tent in which they can smoke pot, but cant smoke cigarettes. Talk about double standards.

SB 5380 Environmental Justice CON Written

The addition of “Environmental Justice” in this bill proliferates other areas of state law where this term has been inserted. The reference to its definition in RCW 70A.02.010 includes all kinds of subjective woke criteria. Required environmental impact statements are expensive and can conflate a number of issues. Inviting waste, fraud and abuse by special interests and even misguided compassions. This bill seeks to add an “Environmental Justice Impact Statement” to an already overburdened bureaucracy which inhibits growth, robs private property rights and limits resources.

HB 1095 .1% sales tax increase for police CON Written

This bill would authorize a .1% sales tax increase to pay for law enforcement. Half of the funding is directed to pay for attracting new staff while the other half can go to law enforcement. We do not suffer a revenue problem, we suffer a spending priority problem. Law enforcement has suffered in priority to DEI and Climate Change. This is not a solution and only adds to the burden we already carry.

Of course they couldn’t help defining law enforcement as a woke endeavor:

“criminal justice purposes includes local government programs that have a reasonable relationship to reducing the number of people interacting with the criminal justice system including, but not limited to, reducing homelessness and improving behavioral health”

HB 1805 .1% sales tax increase for children CON Written

This bill is the ultimate example of pandering. It seeks a .1% sales tax increase “for the children”. This is a common tactic to conflate the true cause using children as a shield for criticism. Bill titles often incorporate the “its for the children” tactic and too often Republicans walk right into it. In this case, funding is fungible. Adding funding to any area of government relieves demand in that area so existing funds can be redirected to others. Might as well just dump it into the general fund. Same net effect.

HB 1702 New 3% utility tax CON Written

This bill would authorize counties to impose a new 3% utility tax on electrical, gas, telephone, water, sewer, solid waste and cable service. I don’t think I need to elaborate on this one too much other than to point out that utilities are not really optional and the proportional impact will be highest on low income. So much for equity.

HB 1717 Sales tax to affordable housing CON Written

This bill creates a framework for counties to direct sales taxes to affordable housing projects and efforts. Its kind of a shell game where sales taxes are paid for affordable housing projects, then and application is submitted to reimbursement of the taxes. The local government gets to keep half so funding that would have normally gone to the state are diverted to local government. The other half goes to the developer or provider. There are of course a number of strings attached to the developer to assure the desired DEI principles are applied.

HB 1525 Tribes exempt from vehicle sales tax CON Written

This bill creates a tax preference for tribal members. Sales tax on vehicles would be exempted for tribal members whether on or off tribal land. Vehicles by nature are not solely used on tribal land. Creating tax preferences for specific groups of people seem unconstitutional as our state constitution requires taxation to be uniform.

SB 5731 State rental assistance CON Written

I am very disappointed to see this bill being 100% Republican sponsored. This bill creates state rental assistance to anyone making up to 80% of the state median household income. This would equate to $8825.60 for a household of 4. The problem it seeks to address is a direct result of government intervention through the Growth Management Act and local land use provisions. We are suffering from a government problem and now Republicans want to offer a taxpayer funded government solution while the problem driving it remains intact. NO!

SB 5755 Convert Commercial property to housing CON Written

This bill instructs the Department of Commerce (DOC) to solicit commercial property owners in an effort to identify and then fund the conversion of commercial properties into low income and high density residential. DOC is given a DEI framework to evaluate potential properties by. The bill establishes 20 year property tax exemptions and other regulatory relief as initial incentives. Direct funding is implied, but not defined. More entrenchment in the avenues the has brought us to where we are with housing and will only compound the problem.

SB 5732 Growth Management rev. and enforcement CON Written

Another Republican bill seeking to increase housing supply, but flawed and poses problems. While the apparent attempt is to promote housing in rural areas would be a refreshing departure from the stack and pack policies currently weighing us down, the bills language is not sufficiently compelling. A county could be in compliance by continuing to stack and pack in favored high density areas and completely ignore the policy directive in this bill to provide rural housing. Additionally, this bill increases compliance demands with threats of sanctions. Sorry but no.

AND THE GOOD ONES

HJM 4004 Reduce sea lions to protect salmon PRO Written

This bill petitions congress to grant exceptions to the Marine Mamal Protection Act to allow Washington to reduce sea lion and seal populations to protect salmon. Sea lions and seals decimate salmon by targeting choke points in river outlets. The Washington State Academy of Science has reported Sea Lions and seals are a contributing factor in salmon declines and recommends reducing their populations. This one has always been a no brainer to me. We could enlist local tribes to thin them out. Lets see if they will “follow the science” in this case. Great bill.

SB 5091 No California emissions standards PRO Written

This bill would require Washington to adopt federal vehicle emission standards and prohibit Washington from adopting Californias standards. We are currently tied to Californias standard per 2020 state legislation and other. Its high time we dump the disastrous path that California is on.