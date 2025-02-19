***** Important Note *****

Tomorrow is the cutoff from bills to be heard in the house of origin.

Somehow, the legislature has scheduled hearings for Saturday.

I will be sending out information on any of concern Friday.

Bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 20 th

SB 5273 State health policies at local level CON Written

HB 1416 Increase tobacco and vape tax CON Written

HB 1494 State zoning through taxation CON Written

HB 1950 Minority and women contractor protections CON Written

SB 5372 Expansion of state Medicaid CON Written

HB 1687 Create social housing corporation CON Written

SB 5050 Public disclosure of party affiliation PRO Written

HB 1375 Estate tax exemption increase PRO Written

SB 5509 Allow childcare in all zoning PRO Written

This is a dangerous bill. It seeks to “Establish and support community violence prevention and intervention services” Funding would be directed to local health departments and non-profits.

Preventing violence seems an honorable cause but you don’t have to dig far to find the dirty underbelly of these efforts. First is DEI of course. The Tacoma Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) considers racism as a pubic health crisis.

https://tpchd.org/health/health-equity/

The first section of this bill states:

“The authority shall prioritize funding to programs serving communities with high rates of firearm violence.”

Well, they have a friend at Pierce County. The TPCHD claims that “Gun violence” is also a public health crisis they want “databases” for “public health surveillance” to deal with it.

Source: TPCHD

Health departments at the state and local levels have taken upon themselves powers that were never intended. The push for “Health in all policies” has been going on for some time and seeks to involve health departments in every aspect of our lives. The danger is that when proclaiming something for the “public health” they can then violate your rights because of the threat to public health. Covid 19 is not that far behind us. Do you really want to grant more power to them?

HB 1416 Increase tobacco and vape tax CON Written

I am not offering an advocacy of tobacco, but this bill will add an additional $3 tax per pack of cigarettes and around $18 to a 60ml vape liquid making vape products more in taxes than the product. These products are already highly taxed. The newly proposed taxes would almost double the current rate and drive Washington to by far the highest in the nation. The consequence will be a thriving black market. There is no equivalent increase in cannabis taxation. In fact it is being highly subsidized.

HB 1494 State zoning through taxation CON Written

This bill seeks to exert state control over local zoning by offering tax exemption for state approved construction. New and remodeled construction that complies with the states push for stack and pack, low income subsidized, transit housing is granted a 12 year tax exemption. This can represent pretty large amounts. The old adage “follow the dollars” definitely applies here.

HB 1950 Minority and women contractor protections CON Written

This bill would provide protections for minority and women owned businesses protecting them from fines if they cannot cover payroll contributions due to delayed payments from a general contractor. I have been in contracting and construction management all my life. This is not an unusual occurrence and does strain companies that are undercapitalized. The fact that this bill is specific only to minority and women owned businesses makes it a racist and sexist bill.

SB 5372 Expansion of state Medicaid CON Written

There are 2,076,212 people in Washington on Medicaid. This is over 27% of the population. This is a huge dependency class. This bill looks to ding all health carriers in the state who cover Medicaid patients with a per year and per month fee which looks to be very substantial. It is declared as an emergency measure and would take effect immediately and would not be subject to a voter referendum. In practice it appears to be an expansion of the state Medicaid program financed by providers. This cannot be good.

HB 1687 Create social housing corporation CON Written

This bill creates new pathways for housing subsidies as if there were insufficient methods of doing this right now. By creating new Social Housing Public Development Corporations with broad statutory authority new government spending on housing would increase in an ever expanding series of bureaucratic agencies. Each one funneling grants to non-profits in a web of spending almost impossible to comprehend and even more difficult to audit. No matter the noble cause cited, these expansions must stop.

And the GOOD ones

SB 5050 Public disclosure of party affiliation PRO Written

This bill will revise the public disclosure of political party where it currently is placed on the outside of a mail in ballot to a location inside the envelope where it cannot be seen until the envelope is opened. Many have complained about this violation of privacy and voting rights. This bill will correct that.

HB 1375 Estate tax exemption increase PRO Written

This bill increases the exemption from estate tax from $2.193 million to $2.959 million. These may seem like large values that might not affect many, but the tax code behind this “non an inheritance tax” takes in both in state and out of state holdings and combines all assets. Somone inheriting family land could find themselves land rich and cash poor and then forced out of the property. With spiraling property values this would be a welcome revision to many.

SB 5509 Allow childcare in all zoning PRO Written

This bill would allow childcare to be allowed in all zoning except industrial. Childcare lacks supply which drives costs. We are currently paying to subsidize childcare through all manner of taxes. This bill would increase supply and lower costs.