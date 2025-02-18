State takeover of local Sheriff Offices

HB 1399

The bill was passed by the Community Safety Committee on 2/6

It will be before the Appropriations Committee tomorrow.

It is an attempt by the state to take over local sheriff offices.

HB 1399 State takeover of the sheriffs office CON Written

HB 1303 Environmental Justice CON Written

SB 5754 Create a state owned bank CON Written

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written

HB 1685 Politicize Dept. of Fish and Wildlife CON Written

HB 1524 Working alone regulations CON Written

SB 5622 Ban supplements for minors CON Written

And the GOOD ones

HB 1930 Dept. of Fish and Wildlife local elected PRO Written

SB 5283 Local code preempts energy siting PRO Written

SB 5630 Farm fuel climate refunds PRO Written

This bill seeks to remove the will of the people laid out in the Washington state constitution to elect their county sheriff. No matter your political affiliation or your view of any incumbent sheriff, this bill would affect you directly and strip you of the rights recognized in the state constitution. It replaces the authority of the sheriff as an executive office created in the constitution with an office controlled and regulated by the legislature. This by nature would then subject the office of sheriff to the whims of the legislature completely circumventing the will of you the voter.

This bill also works in conjunction with HB 1400 and others which creates changes in the certification regulations for regular law enforcement officers so it would be pre-aligned to work with this proposal. That measure should also be rejected.

The office of sheriff is a constitutional office created by the Washington state constitution.

As an elected office, the office derives its authority from the constitution, not the legislature.

Constitutional offices do not have authority over each other. The sheriff cannot depose a legislator in most cases.

The prerequisites this bill proposes are a violation of the constitution and are not within the authority of the legislature.

The prerequisite of certification by the criminal justice training commission is illegal. It would require certification to be eligible to even run for office.

This provision would place an unelected commissions authority above that of a duly elected office.

The provisions within the certification requirement are subjective and would be a direct avenue of political jerrymandering.

Background checks are not required for other constitutional offices. Legislators are not subject to them as a term of their qualification for office but perhaps those who are seeking these measures should be!

The symbiosis between this proposal and the proposed changes contained in HB 1400 and others reveal the concerted effort for a legislative takeover of the office of sheriff.

Current certification regulations are directed at those who can or could use deadly force for the public good. The sheriff is a constitutional office of administration and not one of direct deadly force.

The provision to allow a county executive the power to elect a new sheriff to replace one deposed by this measure removes the will of the people in electing the sheriff directly.

HB 1303 Environmental Justice CON Written

The addition of “Environmental Justice” in this bill proliferates other areas of state law where this term has been inserted. The reference to its definition in RCW 70A.02.010 includes all kinds of subjective woke criteria. Required environmental impact statements are expensive and can conflate a number of issues. Inviting waste, fraud and abuse by special interests and even misguided compassions. This bill seeks to add an “Environmental Justice Impact Statement” to an already overburdened bureaucracy which inhibits growth, robs private property rights and limits resources.

SB 5754 Create a state owned bank CON Written

This bill would create a state owned bank. This has been previously proposed and rejected. It is also being touted by liberal local governments as well. Government by nature is political and those influences have no place in banking. The state cannot keep their own budgets from ballooning and running into deficits. They want to be trusted with banking all of the states funds? The current political ruling party would undoubtedly channel funds into woke investments that have been disastrous and in constant need of subsidy. Bad proposal then, bad proposal now.

HB 1462 Ban Refrigerants CON Written

This bill would ban the importation of refrigerants used in products commonly in use today such as refrigerators, air conditioners and heat pumps. It also moves to replace all state owned equipment to newer versions. The ban would force the replacement of existing private equipment when repair was needed as no replacement refrigerants would be available. All in the name of climate change.

HB 1497 Force food waste recycling CON Written

Waste is a constant target of ecology fanatics. In this iteration, they seek to force recycling of food and organic waste. Some aspects are voluntary or have minor exemptions for local application but history dictates these will all become mandatory and then continue to build upon it. Among the mandatory aspects of this bill:

· Creates a packaging and labeling requirement.

· Labeling should be multilingual

· Containers must be certain colors or will be a violation

· Fines up to $10,000

· List of businesses is created and updated for compliance targeting. Waste haulers to participate in pointing out potential targets.

· The State Building Code Council (SBCC) is a co-conspirator by creating building codes to implement this and other eco plans.

Washington has some of the highest dump fees in the nation and this bill will only compound that problem.

The underpinning of all these efforts is of course climate change.

HB 1685 Politicize Dept. of Fish and Wildlife CON Written

This bill would completely restructure the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife making the director the full authority. This newly empowered director would be appointed by the governor and approved by the senate. This would completely politicize the department. Terrible move.

HB 1524 Working alone regulations CON Written

This bill is the very definition of government overreach. It places additional regulatory burdens on employers who are already unfairly saddled with a one size fits all blanket of state imposed costs and requirements

Similar to SB 5336 but does not go the length of requiring emergency panic buttons. This bill still places another burden on business. There are numerous situations where this would apply.

* Contains mandatory training, posting and reporting requirements

* Applies to employees who “spends at least 50 percent of her or his working hours without a supervisor or another coworker present”

* Includes a fine up to $2500 for EACH violation.

SB 5622 Ban supplements for minors CON Written

Modeled after recently passed New York law and also introduced in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia, this bill would prohibit anyone under 18 from purchasing diet supplements that might be construed as weight loss or muscle building. Most protein supplements while excluded in the bill contain other components that could be construed to violate the act. Additionally, the broad terminology in the bill could pull in quite a few other supplements that could also be construed as violations while not specifically intended for weight loss or muscle building. The bill also creates a large enforcement requirement. Because there is no fiscal note, this measure would be another unfunded mandate. Very poorly conceived legislation with numerous complexities and subjective implications.

HB 1930 Dept. of Fish and Wildlife local elected PRO Written

This is a great bill for Washington fish and wildlife. It would provide for one member to be appointed to represent each of the 6 regions. The counties within each region would process and elect the commissioner for their region. Excellent representation. Closer to the people and separated from state power. The candidates would have to have held a fishing or hunting license within the last 5 years adding another value to eligibility.

SB 5283 Local code preempts energy siting PRO Written

This bill would prohibit the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) from preempting local laws that forbid the siting energy facilities in critical areas. Wind and solar farms have been forced on local communities so this would at least provide some protections allowing local land use codes to prevail.

SB 5630 Farm fuel climate refunds PRO Written

Farmers were supposed to be exempted from the costs of the Climate Commitment Act which has still not been honored. This bill seeks to begin payments to farmers and transporters hauling agricultural products. It also removes a 5 year limit that was in the original law.