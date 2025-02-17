There are 63 bills being heard tomorrow.

Here are the worst and one good one.

Bills being heard Tuesday, Feb. 18th

HB 1677 Mandatory abortion pills in colleges CON Written

This bill would mandate that all public institution of higher education provide abortion pills or promote ways to get them including at on campus clinics, dedicated telehealth provisions and dedicated web services. This would include ALL institutions receiving public funds so all our community colleges, technical schools, etc. would be included. RCW 28B.10.016 Medication abortion is not safe but politics has a way of keeping the facts from getting in the way. The National Institute of Health’s own publications reveal the risks of medication abortion including death

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33939340/

* Abortion kills a human being and is immoral.

* Paying for killing human beings with taxpayer funds is immoral.

* Public institutions are taxpayer funded and should not be used to fund abortion.

* Forcing matters of conscience and morals on the overall public is in itself immoral.

* Although promoted by proponents as “safe”, medication abortion is anything but. See NIH study - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33939340/

* No other health related policy and spending in higher ed receives this type of dedicated prominence.

* Requiring abortion specific web space, telemedicine facilities and other programing specific to abortion.

SB 5201 Legalize psychedelic drugs CON Written

This bill simply stated would legalize psychedelic drugs. De facto legalization of drugs by Washington courts have lead to deaths and destruction. Similar actions by majority in Oregon have had the same results prompting a rethinking of their legislature to rein in the disaster.

With all the problems we currently face from the proliferation of drugs, anyone who would make such a preposterous proposal must be on drugs themselves.

SB 5652 Environmental justice at ports CON Written

Here are some summary quotes from the bill:

This bill would require ports to create an “environmental justice implementation plan”. These plans must include a “community engagement plan” targeted at “vulnerable populations and overburdened communities”. They must use “special screening tools” to identify and engage these populations. They must create “Processes that facilitate and support the inclusion” of these populations which will include payment for childcare, travel and other expenses. Port Environmental Justice Plans need to be coordinated with the state Office of Equity. All “Significant port actions” must first “Obtain an assessment from the University of Washington's department of environmental and occupational health sciences” which will also have to be reviewed by the local department of health for disparities to the ”vulnerable populations and overburdened communities”

Does this sound like something that will help our ports?

HB 1971 Transexual hormone drugs CON Written

This bill mandates that insurance carriers provide for a 1 year supply of transexual hormone therapy drugs. This would include children who are protected from parental notification in being prescribed and taking these drugs.

SB 5574 Mandatory Asian Pac. Island teaching CON Written

This bill would mandate statewide curriculum and courses on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander history in conjunction with existing law RCW 28A.655.300 requiring teaching students to be “global citizens in a global society”. The stated purpose is to address “hateful rhetoric and violence”. Of course the bill creates yet another committee except that this one gets paid up to $200 per day per person. The committee is not defined in size or scope other than to include non-profits and aligned people. There is no fiscal note so we have no idea how much this will cost.

HB 1561 Domestic help under full Empl. standards CON Written

This bill is meant to address the growing use of illegal aliens as in home help and other areas. It is very lengthy compared to other measures and is redundant in many ways to current law for full time employees. The length and breadth of this measure indicates special interest involvement and in no way benefits those who depend on this form of help. It can intrude into customary relationships and invite abuse with its many definitions and remedies.

* The intimate nature of home care specifically makes it variable in all circumstances. The lengthy and rigid structure of this bill robs from that critical nature.

* This bill appears to be in league with intrusions of the SEIU into familiar and personal relationships.

* Regular, full time employment is already sufficiently defined and regulated under existing law.

* This bill is directed at foreign individuals who are flooding the nation.

* This is illustrated by the numerous clauses to communicate in languages other than English which is unique in the this bill.

* Many are here as illegal aliens and are operating without documentation or falsified documentation. This bill has no mechanism to distinguish the underlying eligibility of these persons which should not only disqualify them from protections but also subject them and anyone who would knowingly employ them to prosecution.

* The dividing line between “casual labor” and “Employee” is very flawed. The attempt to exclude baby sitting and other similar practices by nature cannot sufficiently address these practices which have been an accepted part of society long before the influx of foreign workers.

* The point defined at 15 hrs per week illustrates the objection and is confined to family members only. A friend or acquaintance who was helping out and exceeded this limit by one hour could pursue extensive damages if all the aspects in this bill were employed.

* Precluding non-disclosure agreements would allow someone who is allowed into a home to share personal and private information they might attain and could even be dangerous.

SB 5756 Increase labor regulation youth CON Written

This bill adds to the penalties and regulations regarding minors work standards. I’m old enough to remember when the state was not involved in minors working. Berry farms would pick us up in the neighborhoods to pick berries and other crops. There was no epidemic of injuries or death. Somehow we lived to tell the tale. It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot that todays youth will never experience. The state has essentially regulated these opportunities out of existence. Today’s youth are at a big disadvantage in contrast to past generations as a result of burdensome regulation. There are sufficient regulations in place.

HB 1938 Redesign Washington state flag CON Written

This bill states that the Washington state flag “does not resonate with the state's evolving identity” and creates a committee consisting of 4 political leaders, 4 tribal appointments and 4 citizens. This alone puts tribal interests in our flag at par with the whole of the state citizens. Are we to rename the state next?

HB 1926 Home care testing by non-profits CON Written

This bill will provide funding to be granted to non-profits to perform home health care testing. $4.5 Million per year or” as much thereof as may be necessary” is allocated. Testing must be provided in “all languages” This is how proliferation of unaccountable funding happens.

HB 1875 Illegal alien paid sick leave for court CON Written

There is not a lot of fluff in this one. This bill provides paid sick leave for attending immigration proceedings. The only verification needed is from “an advocate”. How many other instances will qualify as “sick leave”?

HB 1517 Cell tax for digital equity CON Written

This bill would add a $2 tax to smartphone purchases to fund “Digital Equity” which lists a number of their typical victim groups as the beneficiaries. This amount may seem small but it is part of a broader plan for state control of communications, A new “learning device and technology account” would be created to draw funds for their digital equity plans from. Spending would be per the state Digital Equity Plan outlined in RCW 43.330.539 and would also include the 29 federally recognized tribes and inmates among others. It can be viewed HERE

There appears to be some perceived need to adapt digital equity to illegal aliens as part of the preamble notes:

“The legislature recognizes that low literacy rates, affecting 16.1 percent of the population, and language barriers further complicate digital inclusion, particularly for the 1,130,000 residents born outside the United States, of whom 42 percent have limited English proficiency.

The Commerce Dept. notes it has received $15.9 Million in federal grant money for Digital Equity already and there is probably more. I haven’t looked that far.

Enough is enough.

HB 1763 Short term rental tax CON Written

This bill creates a 6% tax on short term rentals. A “essential affordable housing local assistance account” is created and to receive the fund which are directed to fund “homeless housing assistance, temporary shelters, and other related services,” The term “short-term rental platform” is used to target 3rd parties like Air B&B but taxes will apply to others as well.

HB 1882 Additional 2% hotel tax CON Written

Current hotel tax can run to 12%. This bill will allow for an additional 2% tax. To make it seem more palatable, 25% of the tax is supposed to go to programs assisting victims of human trafficking and exploitation. The rest goes to counties and the state. Not all hotel usage is by tourists. Tourism promotion is already highly funded both by government and private business. This is another unnecessary tax.

AND ONE GOOD ONE

HB 1834 Protect minors from online profiling PRO Written

This bill seeks to shield minors from harmful online content by limiting data collection and profiling. These marketing approaches are leveraged at both adults and minors. Many can recognize when advertising and promotion is tied to online history. When this targets minors, it can draw them into addictive and damaging online content. This issue will progress and become more damaging if controls are not put in place.