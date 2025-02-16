HERE ARE THE GOOD ONES

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 17th

HB 1715

This is an AWESOME bill. If it passes, it calls for an audit of the state energy performance standards and to define the costs to local governments. It’s too bad it doesn’t include an audit of the costs to the private sector like you and I, but this is a great start.

SB 5333

This bill would add penalties for eluding or resisting arrest. Among these will be forfeiture of vehicles and mandatory 1 year electronic monitoring. These are in addition to sentences for the crime itself. Not a huge change but should provide some help.

HB 1668

This bill would strengthen laws and consequences for convicts who escape community custody. Community custody can include electronic monitoring or reporting to a parole or other officer. It does include provisions for some leniency but most importantly, it increases the crime of Escape from Community Custody up from level II felony to level V which would allow for much greater consequences.

SB 5569

This bill will allow judges to transfer a defendant to drug treatment and delay proceedings until completed. There appear to be adequate protections in the language to prevent abuse. This will not absolve them of the crime they are charged with. Drug addiction is a major driving force in crime. By addressing this first, a defendant can then address the complaint with a clear mind. Everyone benefits.

SB 5354

Creates a regional plan to manage gray wolves. Wolves have proliferated highly in specific areas which is not accounted for in the overall approach by Department of Fish and Wildlife. This bill would require localized management to account for larger concentrations of wolves. Wolves are a vicious apex predator and kills for sport, not just for food. They are damaging to wildlife, ranchers and the public and need to be controlled where they are highly populating.

SB 5590

This bill would allow for killing the first wolf that returns after killing livestock. Currently ranchers can be helpless and are suffering losses due to the increasing number of wolves that were reintroduced in Washington. The same misguided notion is in motion for Grizzly bears as well. Wolves are prolific killers and kill for sport. They can decimate livestock. This bill is an important first step in bringing this under control.