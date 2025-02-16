**** NOTE ****

*I failed to include the column headings in my last post and attempted to reach out to any of you who subscribed to point back to the edited version. It was reported that this message was interpreted as a threat by some computer software. My apologies. Probably wont use that function of this platform again. Corrected version can be viewed at:

https://john878.substack.com/publish/post/157281873

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 17th

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind.

Details on each bill are below

SB 5179 Force LGBTQ compliance in school CON Written

This legislation is specifically directed at the school boards who have taken a stand against the Biden Administration’s Title IX changes, WA’s 2024 law to mandate LGBTQ curriculum in all aspects of education (SB 5462) and WA’s 2024 law that prohibits the removal of content about or created by LGBTQ (HB 2331).

SB 5095 School bonding without a vote CON Written

Allows school districts to issue bonds and debt without the vote of the people. Not good policy.

SB 5714 Bail Bond cannot reveal illegal aliens CON Written

This bill would seek to conceal criminal illegal aliens and is an affront to all. Anyone sponsoring or supporting this legislation is guilty of working to conceal or harbor not only just illegal aliens, but criminal aliens. This bill would punish a Bail Bondsman if they revealed an illegal alien. Punishment per RCW 18.235.110 could include:

* Revocation of the license

* Restriction or limitation of the practice

* Completion of remedial education or treatment

* A fine for each violation of up to $5,000 per violation.

Clearly a strike at Trump and the American people.

HJM 4003 Joining global community to ban oil CON Written

With 37 Democrat sponsors, this one is quite telling. The preamble says it all: “the climate crisis now represents one of the preeminent threats to global civilization”. I guess they overlooked that global civilization cannot exist without oil. Look around you any time and ask, which plastic product can I completely give up. The answer would need to be ALL OF THEM. How was the food I ate today grown, harvested and brought to me. The answer is OIL. How were the construction products that the roof over my head manufactured, delivered and assembled. The answer is OIL. To ban oil would be to agree to return to the stone age. It simply cannot be done. This is all Utopian fantasy and the dreamers are defining themselves.

HB 1137 DOC disciplinary and segregation policies CON Written

This will be the second hearing for this bill. It makes revisions to the process and considerations when isolating an inmate from the rest of the population. At issue was the term “preponderance of the evidence” which would open up a number of potential legal actions having a high estimated cost impact. The bill has been revised by adding a new section 4 and subsequently the estimated cost impact has been revised down from $36,522,000 to $8,718,000. I fail to see how the added language helps because “preponderance of the evidence” still remains. At a current estimated cost of $8,718,000, it still poses problems and should be rejected.

HB 1131 Felons on Clemency and Pardon board CON Written

This was raised last year. It includes felons on the board and changes a lot of language, striking the term "offender" and replacing it with a bunch of liberal "non-offensive" terms. The notion of having felons deciding clemency issues for felons in the fox guarding the hen house. The overall liberalization of the board will certainly not help the citizens of Washington and is a continuation of efforts of decriminalization that have been so damaging to us all.

SB 5189 Competency based education CON Written

From Kristen Bridgan-Brown: Washington’s Mastery-Based Learning (MBL) plan sounds good in theory—it promises to help students truly master subjects like math, reading, and science. But this bill changes what “mastery” really means by making Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education (CRSE) a core part of the program.

Instead of focusing on academic achievement, it shifts priorities to equity-focused goals, which aren’t directly related to helping students excel in basic skills. This shift confuses families, adds unnecessary complexity for schools, and takes resources away from teaching the fundamentals students need to succeed.

True mastery-based learning should focus on helping all students achieve real academic success—not pushing controversial agendas. This bill undermines that mission and could hurt our children’s education in the long run.

SB 5164 College grant navigator program CON Written

This program expands on the presumption that everyone should attend college and that the state should pay for it. It weighs in at $27,209,534 for the first year and similar costs yearly going forward. This is just for programs to connect students with funding, it is not the college funding itself. This bureaucracy is out of control and needs to be reined in.

SB 5722 Green agenda farm subsidies CON Written

This creates more funding for grants to pay overtime for farm workers. There is no fiscal note but the staff report seems to imply this is a progression of a $250,000 grant program previously established. There is a limiting factor and the reason for the portions in the title referencing “food sovereignty and climate and disaster resiliency”. Grant recipients must:

(2) To qualify for a grant under this section, a farm must:

(a) Grow handpicked specialty crops that are:

(i) Sold to consumers at local markets; or

(ii) Sold or donated to local schools or food banks;

This is part and parcel of the green environmental movement thinking that we can produce all our food in small eco-friendly farms that are under their control. The problem is that while farmers markets and the like are great, we cannot feed the 8 Million people in Washington with this structure. Safeway will never stock its shelves without large scale commercial farming and interstate commerce.

This and all similar grants come with a number of strings attached that tangle a farmer into their green agenda and penalizes them when they try and escape.

Additionally, it is administered and controlled by radical interests and will fund their continued efforts.

SB 5482 Ban reserved hound hunting CON Written

A number of years ago a misguided bill banned the use of dogs in hunting. This failed to take into account that every mountain lion takes out close to 300 deer per year. Bears do immeasurable damage to replanted forests and other negative effects of taking controls off these populations. Mountain lion proliferation has lead to dangerous and unwanted human contact and bears continue to inflict damage on new forests. There was an exception though for private timber companies, in conjunction with Fish and Wildlife to conduct limited hunts to keep bear populations at bay. This bill seeks to remove those exceptions. They are never satisfied and will never be content.

HB 1975 Climate Commitment Act revisions CON Written

The Climate Commitment Act has cost us all dearly and is a complicated beast which has a capitalistic aspect to it. The emissions allowance auction. By nature, an auction is volatile and subject to market forces. In typical Democrat fashion, they propose to set a floor so prices wont go too low. They are already fleecing us for Billions, but I guess that isn’t good enough. There are also provisions related to the compacts we have entered into with California and Quebec. If the public really understood this the initiative would have passed. I say let market forces prevail.