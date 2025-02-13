Both GOOD and BAD together today.

HB 1825 Introduce Grizzlys in Washington CON Written

This bill will remove the restriction on importing Grizzlys into Washington. Federal and State agencies have agreed to start importing Grizzlys into Washington which is a violation of Washington state law RCW 77.12.035. This bill would strike that law. Grizzlys are an extremely dangerous apex predator. Introducing a very dangerous apex predator is not without precedent. The reintroduction of Wolves has proven to be very damaging as evidenced by proposals this session and past attempts to control them and reimburse damages. The introduction of Grizzlys will make that look insignificant as human life will be put at extreme risk. Pepper spray and even moderate caliber firearms are not sufficient to repel Grizzlys. The REI backpacking and environmental crowd should be careful of what they wish for. They will almost never have the means of repelling one. This very dangerous legislation should be stopped and federal incursions resisted.

HB 1876 Dr. Assisted suicide without Dr. CON Written

This bill would allow physician assistants to kill patients. It also removes the 7 day waiting period. Medical doctors willing to engage in suicide are few. This bill seeks to shore that up by lowering standards. Washington killed 499 people in 2023 which is almost double from 2019. Canada performed 15,343 killings in 2023 and have extended qualification to mental distress. This bill seeks to catch up with them.

HB 1721 More Electric Vehicle subsidies CON Written

This bill expands on EV subsidies by offering grants to dealerships who sell 50% EV’s. The grants are also made available to EV manufacturers who would now be allowed to bypass dealers and sell directly to the public. EV’s do not pay fuel tax and therefore do not pay for road maintenance. Because of their extra weight, they create more wear on our roads. It is high time we stop this irresponsible use of taxpayer funds.

SB 5727 Expand residential battery arrays CON Written

This bill seeks to plug the hole that solar and wind leaves in the effective production of electricity. Solar only works when the sun shines, and it doesn’t do that much here anyway, and wind only when the wind blows. The thought is to fix this huge defect in the green energy plan by promoting battery storage. Battery technology is woefully deficient in providing safe, economical storage in the capacities needed for spiraling electrical demand that green energy programs are placing on supply. They are also very dangerous. On a large scale, the recent fire of a battery storage plant in California spread dangerous levels of Cobalt in addition to many other health and environmental impacts. This doesn’t seem to concern these legislators as this bill seeks to encourage and fund small battery banks at individual homes creating a network of storage. This would spread the danger to a house next to you!

https://freebeacon.com/california/californias-lithium-battery-fire-spread-dangerous-levels-of-cobalt-toxicologist-says-health-officials-havent-issued-any-warnings/

SB 5183 Prohibit flavored tobacco CON Written

My opinion on this one is pretty libertarian. You may draw a differing one which I would certainly respect. No one can disagree that tobacco products as a whole are dangerous and pose a health risk. Also, the cited statistics and threats that not only flavored, but any tobacco products pose to youths is also recognized and codified making purchase of any tobacco products restricted to 21+. However, the attempt to bad flavored tobacco products is an intrusion into personal freedoms.

* These products are not banned by federal regulation

* Adults have the freedom to engage in all manner of destructive behavior.

* Is the state the arbiter of what behavior an adult needs to be protected from themselves?

* The omission of THC products from this ban exposes a hypocrisy.

* 23 states have obesity rates above 35% and no states are below 20%

* Would the legislature seek to control peoples diets next?

Agree with the underlying truth that nicotine products are harmful but cannot tolerate the infringement of personal rights.

HERE ARE THE GOOD ONES

SB 5434 Constrain Governors emergency powers PRO Written

This bill would limit an emergency declaration by the governor to 30 days without authorization by the legislature. It also authorizes the legislature to terminate an emergency declaration by a vote of the majority and minority leaders if the legislature is not in session. If the legislature is in session, an emergency order could be terminated by a joint resolution. After Covid 19, do I need to say more?

SB 5661 Constrain landlord tenant laws PRO Written

This bill would create a state pre-emption over landlord tenant laws. Counties and cities would not be allowed to exceed the conditions in the state landlord tenant act creating a uniform application of the law. Many local governments have instituted harsh landlord tenant laws that have inhibited growth and driven up costs.

SB 5678 Constrain landlord tenant laws PRO Written

Similar to SB 5661, this bill would create a state pre-emption over landlord tenant laws. Counties and cities would not be allowed to exceed the conditions in the state landlord tenant act creating a uniform application of the law. It also creates a task force including a lengthy list of participants representing every conceivable interest to study revising the state landlord tenant act.

SB 5659 Fair distribution of statewide growth PRO Written

All Republican sponsored bill would first create an assessment of statewide housing shortages and assign a proportionate share to counties and cities. No dictates are included but reporting on permit issuance and approval are required. All are encouraged to report any state law that inhibits approvals which will be reviewed and addressed next session. Those who reject 33% of building permits are specifically encouraged to correct at this point. This bill would be a fair way to see that everyone not only accepts a share of growth, but also that other areas do not overapply which can be detrimental.