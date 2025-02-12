HERE ARE THE GOOD ONES

HB 1252 Accountability for judges releasing criminals PRO Written

HB 1668 Strengthen Community Custody laws PRO Written

HB 5670 Rural school fuel assistance PRO Written

HB 1912 Climate Commitment Act farm fuels PRO Written

SB 5708 Protect minors from online profiling PRO Written

MORE INFORMATION

Finally a good one. This bill seeks to put the brakes on the revolving door criminals seem to enjoy in the courts. It creates a presumption, which can be rebutted, that the criminal will not show up if release on personal recognizance if the crime involves:

· the defendant resisted arrest;

· the defendant attempted to elude a police vehicle; or

· substantial resources such as multiple units, canine teams, drones, or air support were required to apprehend the defendant.

Also it requires a statement from the judge if he or she elects to let them go:

· releasing the defendant on personal recognizance;

· declining to order electronic monitoring; or

· ordering less bail than what the prosecutor recommended

This bill would strengthen laws and consequences for convicts who escape community custody. Community custody can include electronic monitoring or reporting to a parole or other officer. It does include provisions for some leniency but most importantly, it increases the crime of Escape from Community Custody up from level II felony to level V which would allow for much greater consequences.

This bill will create a grant program for rural school districts with large geographic areas for increased transportation program costs associated with rising fuel prices. This program would appropriately be funded by the Climate Commitment Act which has driven fuel prices up itself.

This bill would create a mechanism for farmers to be reimbursed for the costs they have and will pay for fuel that is going to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA had promised that farmers would not have to pay the costs but has not honored that promise. This bill fixes that.

This bill seeks to shield minors from harmful online content by limiting data collection and profiling. These marketing approaches are leveraged at both adults and minors. Many can recognize when advertising and promotion is tied to online history. When this targets minors, it can draw them into addictive and damaging online content. This issue will progress and become more damaging if controls are not put in place.