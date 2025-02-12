Bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 13th

MORE INFORMATION

This tax begins as a voluntary program but quickly becomes mandatory. The starting rate for the tax will be 2.6 cents per mile. An additional 10% road usage assessment will be charged specifically to pay for their green utopia of rail, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transportation. The proposed per mile tax will be in addition to gas taxes but applies a credit scheme as an offset. Taxes will be assessed by reporting odometer readings or by equipment placed on the vehicle. You will have to pay for the equipment by the way. There are a TON of privacy concerns as they will be tracking your movements via GPS.

An attempt was make to enact this legislation last year through HB 1882, SB 5723 and HB 1932. All failed. They are back again and determined. It has an unusually high number of all Democrat sponsors at 31.

* Local elections are more intimate to the people and deserve the prominence an off year election offers them.

* Presidential, federal and statewide elections would dominate public attention and relegate local elections to irrelevance.

* Voter participation is not a mandate of state government. It is a choice of the people contrary to some misguided efforts to mandate voting.

* With so many Democrats sponsoring this measure and zero Republicans, it is clear who it is designed to benefit.

* Clearly a pure play for power.

This bill is part of a trend to reduce consequences and accountability for juvenile offenders. I am not seeing any bills being introduced to increase consequences and accountability. Juvenile crime is out of control and measures like this will definitely not help stem the tide.

* Provision to remove conviction from record

* Removes parental consent to a diversion program

* Adds a provision to exonerate the offender at 21 if they are in a diversion program and prohibit the information from being used in the future.

* Creates grant funding which is directed to so called “Community-based organizations” for the diversion programs.

* Many non-profits bring objectionable philosophies such as DEI

* DEI is of course included in the text of this bill

It has become very popular for state and local government to create all kinds of committees and councils that create policies and direction that are then imposed on the public. This bill would have the legislative youth advisory council consisting of 21 kids age 14 – 18 with duties to include “proposed legislation that implements recommendations of the council.”

This group of kids will then craft model policies for sexual abuse and sexual harassment. Why have adults subrogated this to kids? Because it is a feel good way to dodge responsibility for implementing their depraved sexual worldviews.

This bill would strike most of RCW 28A.600.485 regarding student isolation and restraint and replaces it with a very lengthy set of restrictive language to preclude as much as possible the isolation and restraint of a student. This is a very dangerous bill. While reading through, I am imagining a high school or even middle school minor who has a size advantage and could easily harm others. Our schools are already out of control from lack of discipline and endangers everyone. This bill would substantially add to that by precluding measures to reign in an unruly or dangerous minor.

This bill would fund a grant program for schools to hire school psychologists through as interns. This practice needs to end. Mental health and psychology for students is completely inappropriate. It is a large part of the decline of our public schools and the cause of much parental backlash. Not only should this measure be rejected, but all school mental health funding should be curtailed.

This bill creates the statewide low-income energy assistance program which will fund or force utilities to fund energy bills for households making up to 80% of Area Median Income. This would equate to a family of 4 making $8,026 per month. While couched in the terms of “low income” this is hardly that. It is part of the constant push for redistribution of wealth.

This measure is ripe for abuse. Proving and disproving hate and bias incidents can be very subjective. Employees who desired time off for numerous reasons could employ this accommodation potentially impacting the employer without recourse.

This bill would shield addicts who overdose or seek medical attention from prosecution for crimes associated or revealed in the process. There are many dangerous and damaging criminal circumstances that would be shielded from prosecution endangering the public, medical staff and the addict themselves.

There are 2,076,212 people in Washington on Medicaid. This is over 27% of the population. This is a huge dependency class. This bill looks to ding all health carriers in the state who cover Medicaid patients with a per year and per month fee which looks to be very substantial. It is declared as an emergency measure and would take effect immediately and would not be subject to a voter referendum. In practice it appears to be an expansion of the state Medicaid program financed by providers. This cannot be good.

This bill would require that the allowed .5% excise tax collected by any county be only spent on very low, low, and moderate-income housing. The tax is currently allowed but this bill would dictate all counties spend it this way.

They seem to be on an excise tax spending spree as this is one of 5 related bills being heard. The current allowance to divert excise taxes to homeless projects is set to expire on Jan. 1 2026. This bill would make it permanent. Excise taxes on real estate should be spent on infrastructure that supports development. The claim for the need for impact fees is negated when non-related spending like this is proposed. This practice should be allowed to expire and never revisited.

This bill just adds to the stack and pack dictates of state government. It requires all counties under the Growth Management Act (GMA) to allow for up to 4 plexes in Single Family Housing zoning which was just eliminated in Pierce County. This will drive up property values and your property taxes as well as degrade neighborhoods. Everyone will pay a price and no one will benefit.