HERE ARE THE GOOD ONES

Bills being heard Wednesday, Feb. 12th

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to submit written testimony

Scroll down for more information on each.

MORE INFORMATION

SB 5190 Relief for schools green compliance PRO Written

The underlying existing law is onerous and comes with fines for schools that do not comply. Small school districts would be disproportionately impacted. This would give schools a 10 year extension if requested.

HB 1722 Vocational students working PRO Written

This bill allows for 16 and 17 year olds who are pursuing vocational or technical careers to work in the associated fields. Current state law restricts this through various agencies. Highschool programs related to apprenticeship and intern opportunities are unable to progress students because of the prohibitions. This bill directs provisions be made specifically for two areas including emergency medical services training and fire services training.

SB 5655 Support childcare in churches PRO Written

Adds provisions when calculating load capacity for existing buildings where child care is proposed. This would benefit churches that wish to use existing space for childcare. The bill is short and specifically calls out churches as a beneficial source of added child care capacity. Good one.

HB 1033 Local control of childcare PRO Written

This bill moves control of childcare from the state to local government where it should be. Childcare considerations will be far different in Seattle than they are in Eatonville. Amendments included appear to break the chain of state control and gives authority to local government to create licensing and regulation. Good bill.

HB 1363 Ease some state control of childcare PRO Written

This bill seeks to blunt some of the state intrusions into childcare. The requirement for childcare staff to hold “early childhood education certification” which is a state indoctrination program are removed. Controls should be relinquished to local government as proposed in Hb1033, but short of that, this bill at least makes some moderate revisions that will offer some relief.

HB 1854 Allow families to subdivide out UGA PRO Written

This bill adds an important allowance for families to subdivide land outside of the Urban Growth Areas (UGA). The state Growth Management Act and local iterations have almost completely prohibited land divisions outside their ordained stack and pack areas (UGA). This bill would allow rural land to be divided if it is going to family members.