MORE INFORMATION

HB 1195 Force homeless facilities on all CON Written

Forces all comprehensive plans to allow homeless facilities.

From the bill:

(1) A local comprehensive plan or development regulations, including permit processes, development standards, or permit conditions imposed under this chapter, chapter 43.21C RCW, or Title 12 35 or 35A , may not deny or preclude a permit application for permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, or indoor emergency shelter.

Low barrier (allows drugs and drinking) and all manner of impacts will be coming to YOUR neighborhood.

Represents ongoing efforts to force the failed housing first response to drugs on everyone.

These are not cost free efforts and will impact local communities in a number of ways far beyond financial.

HB 1380 Allow drug camps on public property CON Written

This bill seeks to reign in the newly afforded rights of local government to control homeless camps on public property. Recent court decisions have enabled local government to control homeless drug camps much more stringently. This bill seeks to rebuff much of this ability. Specifically by creating legal defenses to local actions that offenders can employ to overcome and defeat actions against them.

HB 1815 Relieve juveniles of jail riot charges CON Written

This bill would exonerate juveniles involved in prison riots by changing definitions to exclude juveniles and adding provisions to have the charges removed. Removing the consequences of this conduct by juveniles is dangerous for the public but more importantly for jail staff. It should be soundly rejected.

SB 5567 Climate change indoctrination CON Written

This bill seeks to indoctrinate kids 14 – 17 by creating a nice sounding program for conservation and natural resources. In reality it is a total indoctrination program into climate hysteria and environmental extremism.

Components are focused on:

education for a green economy

critical component to Washington state's climate resilience

Too often tribal interests are being coopted or in compliment with radical environmental pursuits. This bill like others brings that in as well.

SB 5604 Expanding transit area development CON Written

This bill is part of the stack and pack agenda of the left which seeks to increase densities in the areas they prefer and preclude development in rural areas to protect their private playground. Anyone unfortunate enough to live in a home within the bounds of one of these prescribed transit friendly areas will find themselves taxes out. Because zoning will change to multifamily to accommodate apartments, property values and along with that property taxes will rise exponentially. This is all part of the Climate Change Growth Management scheme to dictate where we live, how we live and how we get there.

SB 5514 Green energy non compliance penalties CON Written

This bill might be interpreted as giving some relief and options to compliance with the clean buildings performance standard but in reality in broadens the buildings that will need to comply and gives broad undefined enforcement authority.

Removes the term “commercial” from “covered buildings” which will now take in non-commercial private buildings.

Inserts the term “Alternative Metric” but fails to define it.

Creates “additional compliance pathways” this does not say “pathways” are mitigated or intensified.

SB 5634 Community solar arrays CON Written

Very similar to HB 1598 in promoting and subsidizing community solar arrays but provides a much more generous payout of up to 50% and is targeted at smaller projects less than 199kW. The effects of this one would be to proliferate these smaller solar arrays across broader areas. Do you really want one of these next door, and across the street and down the road? That’s what they’re after.

HB 1919 Expanding state funded childcare CON Written

This bill expands state assisted childcare by increasing the income threshold to qualify. A family of 4 making up to $9,377 per month will qualify for assistance. Regardless, the program is corrupt as it extends benefits to illegal aliens and should be discontinued rather than expanded.

HB 1692 State information on Indians kept secret CON Written

I’m not sure what they hope to achieve here but the bill would prevent disclosure of information related to Indian tribes held by:

the department of children, youth, and families; the department of commerce; the department of corrections; the department of health; the department of social and health services; the office of the insurance commissioner; the office of the superintendent of public instruction; and the Washington health benefit exchange;

Any information these agencies have on you or I is public information. Why would these be held secret for Indians? Definitely a NO.

HB 1739 Restrict self-checkouts CON Written

This bill would place prohibitions on self-checkouts by limiting how many, where and how they are used. None of the provisions are aimed at the consumer and seeks to limit options rather than allow market forces and consumer preferences to prevail.

SB 5614 Impact fees on Single Family Homes CON Written

Impact fees are an abomination. Development by nature creates new revenue streams which are permanent and increasing. The inability for government to provide resources for new development is not a lack of funding but priorities. This bill will strengthen impact fees by allowing for a promissory note to pay them. The note will include penalties and interest if not paid on closing and a host of other confining restrictions. These impact fees are directed specifically at Single Family Housing. Ultimately driving up costs and working to eliminate Single Family Housing to the greatest extent possible. Only the very rich will be able to afford them.