Short list, but VERY important!

The left is flipping out over the performance pay one.

Bills being heard Tuesday, Feb. 11th

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1139 Higher penalties unlawful gun poss. PRO Written

“This bill adds “Unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree” to the list of definitions of a “violent offense” and moves it up one level of seriousness bringing higher penalties to go with it. Also included are offender scores attributed to unlawful possession for both adults and juveniles which affect sentencing. Its about time we see some gun legislation aimed at the criminal instead law abiding citizens. To throw the term back, this is some common sense gun legislation.

HB 1832 Teacher performance pay PRO Written

This bill lays out performance bonuses for teachers who’s outcomes can demonstrate success. The bonuses would not be subject to collective bargaining so the unions are outraged. There is much pushback so your support is needed. The bill also lays out funding for math and English targeted at underperforming schools.

HB 1745 Election Auditing Improvements PRO Written

This bill would provide for hand-count auditing at the precinct level. Comments from Loren Wright, one of our Pierce County election observers:

“Any outside audit would be a vast improvement.

Also like that the focus is precinct centric. Can't speak for all but Pierce County rates an F in precinct management (We have way more 'precincts' than we should have because they have failed to properly manage precinct boundaries).

At this time the most valuable tool for post-election audit is a collection of files known as a 'Cast Vote Record'. The Washington Secretary of State has prohibited sharing that data.”

HB 1783 Law enforcement present at colleges PRO Written

Allows a law enforcement officer to receive honoraria from an institution of higher education for delivering presentations as part of specified criminal justice courses without violating the prohibition on state officers receiving anything of economic value outside official duties

SB 5009 Ease restrictions on school buses PRO Written

This bill would allow school districts options in transportation. Rural school districts are asking for these revisions where small numbers of students are required to be transported in large buses. Some valid concerns have been raised regarding safety of smaller vehicles which I believe are addressed by the availability of seat belts, air bags and other safety equipment not found in full size school buses. Another plus is the bill exempts vans from EV mandates. This bill enjoys bipartisan sponsorship.