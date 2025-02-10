There are 92 bills being heard on Tuesday.

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 11th

HB 1881 Preserve abortion and transexual treatment CON Written

HB 1056 State oversight of law enforcement CON Written

HB 1747 Cannot pre-screen for criminal record CON Written

SB 5577 Homosexual acts protected from AIDS CON Written

SB 5192 Increased school spending CON Written

SB 5551 State control of school libraries CON Written

SB 5596 Disallow out of state teachers CON Written

HB 1356 Increase school levy limits CON Written

HB 1588 Organics farming for climate change CON Written

HB 1775 Ban on furs CON Written

These are companion bills. Make sure and vote on both of them

SB 5578 Paid vacation for all CON Written

HB 1764 Paid vacation for all CON Written

HB 1814 Exclude trails from environment review CON Written

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written

HB 1334 Triple property taxs CON Written

HB 1647 Increase mining permit fees CON Written

HB 1463 Extend cash welfare benefits CON Written

HB 1043 Tax payer funded commuting CON Written

HB 1916 Restrict voter reg. challenges CON Written

MORE INFORMATION

HB 1881 Preserve abortion and transexual treatment CON Written

This bill would require any acquisitions or mergers of hospitals or health care facilities to provide abortions, assisted suicide and transgender treatments. Religious based hospitals and healthcare providers have a right to exclude perverse and depraved procedures and treatments. By precluding them from acquisitions and mergers the unintended consequence will be to leave communities with no hospital or health care when an existing hospital can no longer afford to continue. Those situations are typically a result of government regulation in the first place so this bill just compounds the problem.

HB 1056 State oversight of law enforcement CON Written

This bill grants the Attorney General authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement. The Attorney General does not have blanket authority to investigate and charge. The Washington constitution says the AG must be delegated specific duties by the legislature. This bill does that in spades. It not only grants the AG authority to investigate and charge local law enforcement criminally, it also grants civil authority. Criminal charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, where civil charges only need to be proven by a preponderance of the evidence (51% likely)

“Investigate violations under subsection (1) of this section on its own initiative”

The State Patrol and other state agencies are excluded.

This bill is part of a larger move to take over local law enforcement

· Grants a permanent authority.

· Gives AG authority to initiate investigations on its own initiative as opposed to acting on a complaint.

· This is ripe for political abuse

· The provision to prosecute civil actions is a gross abuse of power.

HB 1747 Cannot pre-screen for criminal record CON Written

This bill would make it illegal for an employer to pre-screen potential employees for past criminal records prior to making an offer to work. It sets up a maze of requirements that an employer will have to navigate to make sure no mention of inference is made to criminal background before offering a position. Once the offer is made in writing the background check can be conducted but if the potential employee is rejected because of it, a series of reporting requirement would ensue. Enforcement actions would include fines up to $15,000 per occurrence. Who is this bill looking out for?

SB 5577 Homosexual acts protected from AIDS CON Written

With the advancement of Post and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis drugs for AIDs exposure, this bill would have taxpayers funding the mechanism for homosexuals to engage in risky dangerous. It is a bad investment of tax payer funds. This is a free country and if someone wants to engage in that behavior, I believe its their right but asking me to fund, promote and teach children its OK is immoral. I say NO!

SB 5192 Increased school spending CON Written

Creates a substantial increase in spending that is not warranted in the face of cost to outcome disparities that have been widening exponentially over time. Costs go up, results go down. Conservative Ladies of WA have done a great review of this one linked in the description I will defer to:

SB 5551 State control of school libraries CON Written

This bill seems innocuous to some degree as it mainly contains provisions requiring school libraries to have “certified teacher librarians” At the end of the section the OSPI is directed to create standards based on the “American Association of School Libraries”. This organization is demented. They currently have on their home page the “National Day of Reading: A Celebration of Trans Stories”

Is this what you want dictated in school libraries across the state?

https://www.ala.org/aasl

SB 5596 Disallow out of state teachers CON Written

This bill would repeal the interstate teacher mobility compact which allows for the certification of out of state teachers. It appears that out of state influences are too much for Democrats to handle so they are looking to now bar them.

HB 1356 Increase school levy limits CON Written

This bill proposes to increase the maximum amounts allowed for school district levies. There are numerous calculations and provisions but they all aim significantly higher building in a 3.33% increase each year starting in 2027. We do not have a funding problem in our public schools. We have a disaster created by state and some local governments seeking to completely indoctrinate our kids into their way of thinking. This has fueled a backlash resulting in Initiative 2081. This bill should be soundly rejected and not provided any further consideration.

HB 1588 Organics farming for climate change CON Written

This bill creates more bureaucracy in an attempt to further organic farming. This is really a perpetuation of what we currently see promoted through conservation district taxation and spending. It is totally centered around climate change and CO2 emissions and does not benefit commercial agriculture in the state. There are numerous real agricultural resources both private and public that farmers can look to for guidance in production, efficiency and profits. These efforts do not address any of those points. Rather they promote advancing costly and inefficient farming techniques that are all focused on climate change. This program and others like it are wasteful and should be discontinued.

HB 1775 Ban on furs CON Written

Quite simply this bill bans all animal furs being produced or sold in the state. There is an exclusion for cow, deer, sheep and goat and of course tribes are given a pass. There are lots of animal furs, both wild and domestic which you will not longer be able to legally buy or sell. This will include even the smallest inclusion in any product. I see no provision for owning fur products but that will come next.

SB 5578 Paid vacation for all CON Written

HB 1764 Paid vacation for all CON Written

These are companion bills and are both being heard tomorrow. Make sure and vote on both of them. The law would require all employers to provide paid vacation for all. It also includes minimum wage increases going forward to $25 in 2031. While the direct cost is born by the employer, the consumer bears the burden of this new entitlement. Nothing is free so costs will necessarily increase across the board exponentially. Among the many unintended consequences will be the continued proliferation of mechanization and other avenues to avoid labor costs, ultimately reducing available jobs. This bill will hurt our economy and hurt everyone in Washington.

HB 1814 Exclude trails from environment review CON Written

This bill would specifically exclude paths and trails from environmental review. This is such hypocrisy. These are held up as such an environmental benefit, why wouldn’t they be considered for environmental impact like all other development. This is a statewide mandate and would override any local provisions.

SB 5494 Remodel restriction on pre 1978 homes CON Written

This bill would all but condemn it unless you have lots of money. To save us all from lead paint, this bill would make it illegal to remodel or do much of anything to it without a huge host of requirements.

A new state renovation, repair, and painting program is created and tasked with creating this behemoth program and enforcing it. Here is a rough summary of what would fall under their authority from the bill:

“The state renovation, repair, and painting program requires that all renovation activities on pre-1978 residential or child-occupied facilities must be performed by certified renovation firms utilizing certified renovators or individuals trained by certified renovators and that renovation activities are directed by certified renovators. All renovation activities must meet minimum work practice standards established by the department. The department shall establish rules…”

And the definition:

“(18)(a) Renovation" means the modification of any existing structure, or portion thereof, that results in the disturbance of painted surfaces,”

If any of that describes you, you will then need:

· "Certified abatement worker”

· "Certified dust sampling technician"

· "Certified inspector"

· "Certified project designer"

· "Certified renovator"

· "Certified risk assessor"

· "Certified abatement supervisor"

·

Like I said. Effectively will condemn your house. Think this won’t affect you? Wait till you try and sell it.

HB 1334 Triple property taxs CON Written

This bill includes some diversionary language with accounting for inflation and population but the main point is one line that raises the cap from 1% to 3%. Revenues increase with inflation and property values have surpassed inflation rates because of state controls like GMA so there is not a funding problem here. It is a ridiculous proposition to ask to raise tax payer approved limits in the name of helping the taxpayer. How about some spending cuts?

HB 1647 Increase mining permit fees CON Written

Mining operations are required to pay a permit fee to reclaim the land they mined. Seems odd to pay the government to do this but its current law. This bill will raise the cost for a permit to $4,500 and even public works (say county road projects) would go from $0 to $2,500. Mining is critical to everyone, including rainbow elites. No one lives without it. Provisions like this will raise prices and drive mining out of Washington, which is ultimately what they would like. Reality is every road we drive on uses mined gravel. Every building we occupy uses mined materials. Almost every product we enjoy uses mined materials. If we have to import mined materials it weakens us as a state and as a nation.

HB 1463 Extend cash welfare benefits CON Written

This bill would extend indeterminately, cash welfare benefits. It adds a simple subjective line to the exclusions from termination from benefits:

(iv) Termination or denial of cash assistance would result in financial distress for the recipient's family;

That’s pretty broad and seems to effectively qualify anyone on cash benefits to remain on them forever. Nope.

HB 1043 Tax payer funded commuting CON Written

This bill expands on an already present credit to employers for offering incentives to their employees to walk, bike, transit or rideshare. The current limit of $60 per employee is increased to $100 and the total state funding limit is raised from $2,750,000 to $4,300,000. These are our tax dollars paying for someone to use alternative transportation. Meanwhile the poor guy who has no alternative is on the paying end of this scheme. This will all save the planet you know.

HB 1916 Restrict voter reg. challenges CON Written

This bill would add numerous administrative requirements before someone could be removed from the voter rolls. Even someone who has died or moved would require a host of forms and actions before they could be removed.