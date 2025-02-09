Caution!

SB 5534 Switch blade knives PRO Written

HB 1276 Organized shoplifting PRO Written

SB 5130 Remove licensing fees for childcare PRO Written

SB 5605 Home food to the public PRO Written

These ones you will need to send your own legislator a message

Click the “Written” link to go there.

SGA 9175 Rhonda Salvesen for Clemency Board - PRO Written

SGA 9195 Aline Flowers for Clemency Board - CON Written

Here’s the tough one. Read my description below, then you decide.

SB 5648 Supporting tax free savings for disabled PRO Written

SB 5534 Switch blade knives PRO Written

This bill would make it legal to carry a switch blade knife. Current prohibitions in schools, and other areas prohibiting firearms would not be affected. This bill provides more ability for self defense. A criminal by nature will not observe laws seeking to control weapons.

HB 1276 Organized shoplifting PRO Written

This bill adds increased jail time for organized retail theft. It adds a sentence of 1 year if thefts are $20,000 or more, and 2 years when the property stolen or possessed has a value of $50,000 or more. This has been going on regularly in our state and others and needs to be dealt with severely. Businesses have been highly impacted by shoplifting, especially liberal shoplifting law revisions and the defund the police movement. We are all affected by this. I think the property amounts are low, but it is a good start.

SB 5130 Remove licensing fees for childcare PRO Written

Very simple bill that strikes the provision for licensing fees for childcare. With all the money we are pouring into shoring up childcare in Washington, this seems like a no brainer.

SB 5605 Home food to the public PRO Written

This one caught my eye because of the proliferation of illegal aliens selling home prepared food to the public. Home prepared food is already regulated to some degree but this would add additional regulation and requirements as well as further define the practice. I have seen fellow construction workers become violently ill as a result of these offerings and it definitely needs more oversight. Entrepreneurial pursuits should be given due allowances as they are vital to our economy and personal pursuits but the provisions in this bill to allow these activities to go on are fair even though a burden to legitimate efforts.

SGA 9175 Rhonda Salvesen for Clemency Board PRO Written

These are for the confirmation to the Clemency and Pardons Board and do not appear to have a mechanism to comment to the committee. Some research on the two candidates reveals that Rhonda Salvesen was the lone holdout when granting clemency to a murderer. I’d say she should stay on the board.

My comment:

My research reveals that Rhonda Salvesen was the lone holdout when granting clemency to a murderer. I’d say she should stay on the board. Vote yes.

SGA 9195 Aline Flowers for Clemency Board CON Written

Aline Flowers is with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

My comment:

My search reveals that Aline Flowers is with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Probably not who I want on there. Vote NO

SB 5648 Supporting tax free savings for disabled PRO Written

This one I’ll have to call a toss up. I was amazed when I looked at the testimony sign ups on this one. Almost all are voting against this one. Many are Republicans. It has one sponsor, Republican Senator Braun. It builds on an existing program “Encouraging Achieving a Better Life Experience” ENABLE which uses a parallel Federal program to exempt savings from income tax to any person with a significant physical, behavioral, developmental, or military disability with an onset before age 26. These accounts are self funded and encourage participants to save and take personal responsibility. Spending from these tax free accounts is also limited to spending on qualified expenses such as housing, education, transportation, health care, and rehabilitation. This bill does authorize a state funding of an initial incentive of $1000 per account. With all the outright support and funding for all manner of disabilities we currently lay out, I think this is a move in the right direction. Maybe I’m missing something? Let me know. I’m voting yes.