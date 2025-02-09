This is a lot. There are 79 bills being heard on Monday.

I read them all so you don’t have to.

It was difficult to exclude any but here are the ones I selected and reviewed for you.

If you want to, I include that too.

Full descriptions of all of them are below.

Bills being heard Monday, Feb. 10th

SB 5632 Secret abortions for out of state teens CON Written

This bill seeks to expand on ESHB 1469 passed in 2023 concerning access to “reproductive health care service and gender-affirming treatment” Since the ruling on Roe v Wade, states can make their own abortion laws. People, and more importantly, minors is neighboring states can come to the wild west of abortion in Washington to seek abortion and transexual mutilation. This often violates that states laws in a number of ways. Minors seeking this in Washington are protected all the way down to 13. Additionally, medication abortion prescriptions from Washington are shipping to other states violating their state laws. This bill would prohibit any Washington business or agency from providing any information to another state. Effectively strengthening Washington as a “sanctuary state” for abortion and transexual mutilation.

HB 1512 Restricting traffic stops CON Written

This bill seeks to restrict the reasons an officer can pull someone over for. It specifically excludes driving while revoked or suspended, drug rehabilitation requirements and other issues an officer having prior contact would have insights on. It also includes a narrow list of offenses someone could be pulled over for. It precludes the officer from questioning beyond the reason for the initial stop. It requires the operator to sign a written consent form if agreeing to a voluntary search and precludes findings in the search not related to the stop from evidence in court. It also adds a ton of administrative reporting required of the officer in addition to current reporting burdens. This bill is clearly directed at protecting offenders and endangers the public while also injecting state control over local law enforcement.

HB 1696 Racist home loans CON Written

If you are one of these races, you might qualify for free down payment and closing costs on a new home:

Black, Latino, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Other Pacific Islander, Korean, or Asian Indian.

This bill would compound an already racist adoption of a funding mechanism put in place last year called the “Covenant Homeownership Program” The bill seeks to provide reparations for the descendants of anyone who was denied a home loan before 1968 because of their race. Now this can get pretty thorny. What percentage of the 5 generations would a person need to be to qualify? This could be pretty broad depending on genealogy. A person at a conceivably young age of 20 at the time would now be 77, so those directly impacted by and large do not exist. What a great benefit to anyone related for being born in the right place at the right time. There is an income requirement to qualify though. Currently that is 100% of the Average Median Income which is $11,032 for a family of 4. Under this bill that would increase to $ 15,444. Wish I made that much and could get free downpayment and closing costs. This bill just replaces past racism with current racism.

SB 5658 Increase state funding for college CON Written

This bill increases the income thresholds to qualify. The effect will be to make state paid and subsidized tuition available to pretty well off families. Currently for full funding a family of 4 cutoff is $6,067.6. This would move up to $7,722.4 and below. Ranges for a percentage of funding would move up to as much as $9,928.8. Far from being a low income family. Additionally a $60 Million appropriation is created specifically for UW computer degrees for qualifying candidates. At what point are these tax payer funded expenditures no longer realistic? Currently, other proposed legislation would make all community college tuition completely tax payer funder for all. So the answer to the rhetorical question; there is no limit and the goal is to make all college 100% paid.

HB 1634 Behavioral health in schools CON Written

Establishes a new behavioral health network for public schools. This dives head first into so many inappropriate areas I cannot begin to list them all without a long essay. A short read of the initial language makes that very clear. Most of these invade parental rights. Any provisions to include, expand or otherwise support school behavioral health efforts should be rejected out of hand.

HB 1683 Mandate school board size CON Written

This bill mandates minimum size of school boards being directed specifically at small districts of 5000 or less. The bill claims this is necessary for equity. This robs control of schools and allows more state dictate and influence. Simple one. NO

HB 1795 Student restraint and isolation CON Written

This bill would strike most of RCW 28A.600.485 regarding student isolation and restraint and replaces it with a very lengthy set of restrictive language to preclude as much as possible the isolation and restraint of a student. This is a very dangerous bill. While reading through, I am imagining a high school or even middle school minor who has a size advantage and could easily harm others. Our schools are already out of control from lack of discipline and endangers everyone. This bill would substantially add to that by precluding measures to reign in an unruly or dangerous minor.

HB 1847 Prioritize / coordinate clean green energy CON Written

SB 5116 or the “Clean Energy Transformation Act” which passed on a party line vote in 2019 set us on a collision course with reality. It’s elimination of coal-fired resources by the end of this year and 100% green energy by January 1, 2030, versus mandates across the board to eliminate natural gas at all levels while subsequently increasing demand for electricity places reality upon us. This bill would prioritize wind, solar and other green energy sources to meet the increasing demand. This is mathematically impossible. The folly of the Clean Energy Transformation Act is tacitly admitted by the need for this legislation in a vain attempt to head off reality.

HB 1598 Community solar arrays CON Written

This bill seeks to expand community solar projects by granting higher capacity ratings, more subsidy and less restriction to allow for more and more solar panel arrays. The WSU Energy Program alone was granted $100 million to subsidize these projects. How will you like it when a few acres of your neighborhood are taken over by a solar panel array? This will all of course require tons of recordkeeping, reporting and expanding administration funded by taxpayers.

HB 1804 Community solar arrays CON Written

Very similar to HB 1598 in promoting and subsidizing community solar arrays but provides a much more generous payout of up to 50% and is targeted at smaller projects less than 199kW. The effects of this one would be to proliferate these smaller solar arrays across broader areas. Do you really want one of these next door, and across the street and down the road? That’s what they’re after.

HB 1871 Expand residential battery arrays CON Written

This bill seeks to plug the hole that solar and wind leaves in the effective production of electricity. Solar only works when the sun shines, and it doesn’t do that much here anyway, and wind only when the wind blows. The thought is to fix this huge defect in the green energy plan by promoting battery storage. Battery technology is woefully deficient in providing safe, economical storage in the capacities needed for spiraling electrical demand that green energy programs are placing on supply. They are also very dangerous. On a large scale, the recent fire of a battery storage plant in California spread dangerous levels of Cobalt in addition to many other health and environmental impacts. This doesn’t seem to concern these legislators as this bill seeks to encourage and fund small battery banks at individual homes creating a network of storage. This would spread the danger to a house next to you!

SB 5062 State control of childcare CON Written

This bill would create yet another board in charge of setting workplace standards for childcare. The board would all be appointed by the governor. 8 of them would be from various agencies and only one would be a parental advocate. Sounds pretty fair to me??? The board would create standards that all childcare in the state must comply with including mandatory training, pay scales and working conditions. Training mandated by the state will undoubtedly be filled with the same nonsense we see promoted in public schools and in the flood on liberal legislation being proposed. All these would be guided by “certified Worker organizations” can you say SEIU? None of this will help with quality or quantity of childcare in Washington, in fact will reduce it. It will most likely create backlash and a black market.

SB 5361 Delay improvements to drug treatment CON Written

This bill would delay updates to drug treatment programs. It is all Democrat sponsored and must contain more compelling treatment protocols than they like. I dug into this a bit and cannot find anything objectionable in the updated treatment plans. At least from a conservative viewpoint. Maybe if I was a rainbow extremist I would see the problem. If you want to dig in more, here is a good YouTube video describing the updates. Kind of technical but start at point 6:00 to get to the main points.

HB 1732 Restrict single family home purchases CON Written

Limits ownership in single family residences to no more than 25. This bill seeks to fix a problem the state created in the first place. Single family homes are the target of growth management zealots who seek to stack and pack. Their efforts through the Growth Management Act and other state and local efforts have reduced the supply of single family homes and made them a lucrative investment. Investment groups like real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been buying up single family homes in response. The solution is not more regulation which has driven up costs and reduced supplies. Deal with the problem, not the symptoms by abandoning the assault on single family homes. Single family homes may not be the regulators dream but they are the American dream. They represent freedom and independence. Abandon this bill, go back and take an axe to GMA and other repressive regulation.

HB 1768 Restrict mobile home sales to investors CON Written

This bill would limit businesses such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) from owning no more than 5 mobile home parks or 200 max. mobile homes. The housing shortages created by state and local government have made these investments attractive and property values are artificially driven up by government jerrymandering. They now want to circle back and provide some protections for the ones that inevitably always seem to get hurt by government actions in the first place. Low income. The vicious circle of government intervention will just be fueled even more by this type of legislation. If supply was not restricted by government, why would there be a demand for investing in mobile homes? The enemy is not the investor here, it is government.

HB 1772 Creating pedestrian / bike streets CON Written

SB 5595 Creating pedestrian / bike streets CON Written

Companion bills. Make sure and vote on both of them.

These bills creates what they have coined as “shared streets” and is part of the climate hysteria movement. It would allow for the creation of these streets where essentially pedestrians have primary right of way, bicycles second and cars last. It would also allow for imposing a 10 MPH speed limit. This will create a patchwork of roads inhospitable to cars and shift liability in most cases to a car and zero liability to a pedestrian. All part of the movement to get you out of your car and walk, bike or use transit. Its going to save the planet!

SB 5581 Active transportation network CON Written

This one is part of the effort to take over roadways for pedestrian and bicycle “Active transportation” It would build on the already ridiculous Complete Streets laws to create and active transportation network. The stated reason for this law is to save the planet from Climate Change. Other related programs to accomplish the goal of getting you out of your car are amended to align are the Safe Routes to School Program, Connecting Communities Program, and Bike and Pedestrian Grant Program. These are just a few of them. The Growth Management Act, Regional Plans and local plans all heavily mandate these moves to make a utopian pedestrian network where there will be no more need for cars. The bill also attempts to deal with pedestrians and such at roundabouts. They love those but they create some problems for pedestrians.