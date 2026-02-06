Late Breaking!
They dumped a bunch more.
They have now added 66 bills after the agendas were published.
Same as before, I sorted the ones that we have seen before
I will try and get a handle on the rest after the club meeting but it will be late.
Hope you can get some of these. It does make a difference.
Deadline – Friday 2-6-26 – 7:00 AM
Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.
Click on PRO or CON to vote
Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind
2499 - Conservation Dist. Elections and board CON Written
2597 - Damages for injury by ICE CON Written
2648 - Police must report on ICE CON Written
2637 - Conceal immigration status CON Written
2517 - Regional control over local zoning for transit CON Written
2685 - Special treatment of tribal data CON Written
Sorry, no summaries at this late juncture. We have already seen these.
Make sure and vote.
*** It is a separate vote and a separate tally.
Both sides will cherry pick the one they want to trot out as evidence of support or opposition to their position.
Thank You for the Update.