Monday, 2-23-26

We had a good turnout on Monday especially on the Sheriff bill. The hidden spending bills for the most part remained that and had very little turnout but a good result.

Tuesday, 2-24-26

We set another record! The income tax bill had already seen a record response on its hearing in the Senate on 2-6-26. We also saw 3 Democrats side with all Republicans. Roll call HERE

The hearing in the house shattered the record from 2025 on the property tax bill seeing almost double the turnout. Here was that result. That bill was ultimately halted.

Now we have the hearing in the House on Monday which almost doubled again the Senate turnout. Democrats cried foul claiming the high numbers in the first hearing were because of Bots. In response, a huge number of people signed in with “I am not a bot”

Also, Tuesday had another series of hidden budget bills and once again a very small turnout as a result. All of you made up a big share of those who were informed and able to vote.

Thursday, 2-26-26

There were no bills to bring you on Wednesday. Then Thursday saw a relatively small turnout in which we did pretty good on results with a couple of anomalies.

Friday, 2-27-26

Friday was quite the challenge with two large waves of bills being introduced at the last minute. Thanks to everyone that was able to keep up with them all.