The Truth Page

The Truth Page

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
7d

Thank you so much for the results of the Pro/Con entries!!

Reply
Share
Bill King's avatar
Bill King
7d

I am new to this effort and am glad that I subscribed to this website. Without your efforts I as well as many others would never hear exactly how bad our government is.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Leslie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture