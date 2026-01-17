I’ll try and get these out each week and won’t bother you with much commentary, but I think you’ll find todays interesting. Results are at the bottom.

Last weeks testimony

I often refer to it as your vote, but technically, it is your testimony, whether you simply submit PRO / CON or if you send in written testimony, or appear in person or by Zoom.

The data of who signed in and how they testified (PRO / CON) is visible to the public, but only for a short time. I do my best to get this data collected every evening before the window closes. I did miss a couple of Fridays bills. After that, it takes a public record request to get it which I do every year. It can take a couple months to get it though.

That said, here is how we did last week. This information can be very revealing. Some bills get a fairly large turnout, others hardly any at all. Not only the numbers and how different sides of a bill turn out, but also who is testifying. The people or organizations who sign up to testify directly before the committee are listed separately at the top of their page. I do not include those in what I present to you as it would take too much space, but this is also very revealing. For example, I happened to notice that two of our Democrat County Council members testified against us on a couple of bills:

Robyn Denson testified in favor of a housing / welfare bill. We managed to get 53% on this one.

Also noticed that Jani Hitchen testified in favor of illegal alien protections. We did much better on this one garnering 97% of the vote. The Dems must have been out for a protest during that hearing.

Then there are the special interests that try and influence a bill. I noticed another one on illegal alien protections had CAIR, (Council on American Islamic Relations) testifying in favor. We lost this one at only 34%

The results

As noted, I missed a couple of Fridays bills, but here they are.

Monday, January 12 th

Tuesday, January 13 th

Wednesday, January 14 th

Thursday, January 15 th

Friday, January 16 th

Sorry but I missed a couple of these